Highlights Mosley & Daigneault lead Cinderella teams: Magic & Thunder, in hunt for Coach of the Year.

Nikola Jokic is in the running to win his third MVP award, Rudy Gobert is expected to win his fourth DPOTY trophy.

Distinct clutch performance cases from DeRozan, Curry, and Gilgeous-Alexander vie for the title of elite late-game player.

The NBA's long-awaited list of regular season award finalists was announced by TNT's Inside the NBA crew on Sunday night, revealing the top three candidates for every single major award, including the heavily debated MVP award.

As we get closer to the winners for each award being announced, let's take a look at the three finalists for each to try and determine which players have the best chance at coming away from the 2023-24 NBA season with their names etched into the annals of NBA award history.

2024 NBA Most Valuable Player Award

Finalists: Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Dončić

While the NBA's MVP award doesn't come with a formal list of qualifications that a player needs to check off to be considered a contender, there are several 'unwritten' definitions of what it means to be named MVP. Even the term 'most valuable' comes with subjectivity, as it can be interpreted to mean a lot of different things.

NBA MVP Betting Odds Player Odds Nikola Jokic -4000 Luka Doncic +2000 Shai Gilgious-Alexander +3000 Odds via DraftKings

Whether it's 'best player on the best team,' narrative-based or statistics-based, everyone has differing opinions on what the winner should look like. With that being said, here are the three finalists for the NBA's 2024 Most Valuable Player award.

Nikola Jokić - C, Denver Nuggets

Jokić is seeking his third MVP award, and a second NBA title this post-season

Stat Recap: 26.4 PTS 12.4 REB 9 AST - 58.3% FG, 35.9% 3PT - DEN Record: 57-25

Nikola Jokić's NBA MVP award argument in 2024 is the same as his argument was amid his 2021 and 2022 MVP award wins. Jokić has been able to do everything on the basketball court while making it look effortless.

With a healthy Denver Nuggets team, Jokić has proven that if he's given his normal roster, he'll lead you to the promised land. His ability to put his back to the basket and score with a silky smooth touch cannot be understated. This, paired with his ability to stretch out to the three-point line and shoot rainbow jump-shots that drop straight through the net could very well lead to a future scoring title if he desires one.

As the best passer in the game, Jokić doesn't need to put the ball in the basket to carve up even the best team defenses in the league, so his other-worldly scoring ability is second to his other-galactic ball distribution. Jokić has also removed the label of being a defensive liability in recent years, boasting an impressive 107.4 defensive rating for the 2023-24 season.

Though other candidates may have seemingly more impressive raw statistics, Jokić's impact on winning won't be overlooked by the voters, as having a great playoff track-record, most recently culminating in a 2023 Finals MVP award, will surely help his narrative case.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - SG, Oklahoma City Thunder

The skilled scorer rose to superstardom as the leader of a surprising Thunder team

Stat Recap: 30.1 PTS 5.5 REB 6.2 AST - 53.5% FG 35.3% 3PT - OKC Record: 57-25

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's claim to fame is his mastery of the mid-range and overall three-level scoring talent. This is far from the end of the slithery shooting guard's skills, showing play-making ability while also leading the league in total steals.

What made Gilgeous-Alexander such a revelation for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season was his unrivaled consistency. The crafty guard totaled a league-leading 51 30-point games, which broke a Thunder franchise record. Gilgeous-Alexander also shot an impressive 55.2 percent from 10-14 feet while attempting 326 shots from that area, an impressive percentage for such a high volume.

What truly drives Gilgeous-Alexander's case is his team's shocking success this regular season, as no one predicted that he would lead one of the youngest teams in the NBA to the Western Conference's first-seed by season's end. In many ways, his season is reminiscent of Stephen Curry's 2014-15 season, where he broke out and distinguished himself as an MVP-caliber player while leading his team to 67 wins, uncharted territory for those young Golden State Warriors.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, propelling his young team to new heights while performing as one of the best individual players in the entire association puts him in a fantastic spot to potentially take home his first MVP award.

Luka Dončić - PG, Dallas Mavericks

Dončić's generational season may be too much for the voters to dismiss

Stat Recap: 33.9 PTS 9.2 REB 9.8 AST - 48.7% FG, 38.2% 3PT - DAL Record: 50-32

The Dallas Mavericks being stuck in NBA Play-In Tournament position for most of the season was a valid reason for Luka Dončić to be on the outside looking in regarding the 2023-24 MVP race. Now that Dončić, along with superstar teammate Kyrie Irving, ended up lifting the Mavericks to the fifth seed in the West, he has inserted himself firmly into the conversation as a finalist for the award.

In 2023-24, Dončić put together a season that could have a 'Russell Westbrook effect' on the voters. This is because Westbrook's 2017 MVP campaign saw him lead the league in scoring while averaging a triple-double, though his team finished as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. His historic season changed everything for the award voters, who previously valued team performance much more than individual statistics.

Dončić may very well win the award because of his complete domination of the game on an individual level, being made responsible for the Mavericks' entire offensive system when Irving doesn't have the ball. While the Mavericks sit at fifth in the West, Dončić leading his team to 50 wins, coming away with the scoring title and nearly averaging a monstrous triple-double puts him in a favorable position.

Dončić's case for league MVP is elementary in the grand scheme of things. Generational statistics. Improved efficiency. 50 wins. What more would he need to do?

2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award

Finalists: Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama

The Defensive Player of the Year race involves two perennial All-NBA defenders at the center position and one newcomer at the same position who looks to change the game on the defensive side of the ball.

NBA DPOTY Betting Odds Player Odds Rudy Gobert -3000 Victor Wembanyama +1000 Bam Adebayo +20000 Odds via DraftKings

Eye-popping individual statistics versus league-leading team defense is the name of the game for this award race, so without further ado, here are the finalists for the NBA's 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Victor Wembanyama - C, San Antonio Spurs

The long, athletic Frenchman dominated on the defensive end in his debut season

Defensive Stat Recap: 1.2 STL 3.6 BLK 4.4 Defensive Win Shares

Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-four, first overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft has somehow exceeded expectations as the San Antonio Spurs' hopeful generation-defining player. Wembanyama is already the most physically imposing defensive player in the entire NBA, as his impact goes beyond the stat sheet thanks to his towering figure.

As far as the stat sheet goes, he is averaging a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game. In total, Wembanyama rejected 254 shots this season, 64 more than the next-highest player's total. The amazing part about Wembanyama's ability to change a game is solely based on his impact as a deterrent.

If the stat existed, Wembanyama could be credited with stopping several fast-breaks while being the only defensive player back for his team. This combined with his unbelievable knack for defending faster guards on the perimeter may lead to Wembanyama being universally recognized as the NBA's best defensive player for the next 15 years.

Wembanyama's case for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award is that he is the most dangerous shot-blocker in the association with the agility to guard smaller players if he picks up on a switch. Due to his rookie status, he may end up getting dismissed from the conversation, mostly because the voters figure this is their last chance to give the award to somebody else for the next decade.

Rudy Gobert - C, Minnesota Timberwolves

A fourth Defensive Player of the Year award may be in Gobert's future after a dominant season

Defensive Stat Recap: 0.7 STL 2.1 BLK 5.8 Defensive Win Shares

Rudy Gobert is the main focal point of the Minnesota Timberwolves' league-best defense, as the team boasts a league-leading 109.0 defensive rating. Gobert, of course, is a big reason why his team is so impressive on that end, as the three-time award winner has previous experience with carrying a five-man unit on his back on defense.

Earlier in Gobert's career, he had to constantly be aware of rim runs and attacks on the basket because his team's perimeter defenses for the Utah Jazz were always subpar. Now that Gobert has great perimeter defenders on his team like Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels, it has allowed him to spend less energy, not always having to save the day after a teammate gets blown by.

As the current front-runner, Gobert's argument for a fourth career Defensive Player of the Year award is similar to Jayson Tatum's MVP case. Best defensive player on the best defensive team.

Bam Adebayo - C, Miami Heat

The under-sized big man plays much bigger than his height

Defensive Stat Recap: 0.9 STL 1.1 BLK 4.3 Defensive Win Shares

The case for Bam Adebayo winning the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year is that he is arguably the most versatile defender in the NBA. Thanks to his mix of agility, size, and strength, Adebayo has the ability to legitimately guard 1-5 extremely well for the Miami Heat.

Standing at just 6-foot-9, Adebayo has the quickness to stay with the league's best offensive guards but has the strength to bang and bump under the basket with the league's strongest centers. Bam was a heavy contributor to the Heat's 112.2 defensive rating, which ranked fifth in the NBA this past season. In essence, Adebayo is part of what makes Miami's zone defense so effective and feared across the league.

Even though Adebayo is clearly the odd man out in a two-man race, he's still nothing to scoff at as a defensive player, as he is well-deserving of an All-Defense First-Team selection at the very least after an impressive season.

2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Award

Finalists: Chet Holmgrem, Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller

The Rookie of the Year award race includes two players that will soon become bitter rivals (we hope), and a player that could have the power to bring his struggling franchise back to relevancy.

NBA ROTY Odds Player Odds Victor Wembanyama -5000 Chet Holmgren +2000 Brandon Miller n/a Odds via DraftKings

Whether these contenders are on great teams, terrible teams, or a team that some forget even exists, every finalist was incredibly impressive in their rookie season. Now, here are the finalists for the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Chet Holmgren - C, Oklahoma City Thunder

After suffering an injury that kept him sidelined for a season, Holmgren's debut campaign was brilliant

Stat Recap: 16.5 PTS 7.9 REB 2.3 BLK - 53% FG 37% 3PT - OKC Record: 57-25

After sitting out his first NBA season due to a foot injury, Chet Holmgren bounced back in 2023-24 to show everyone that he belongs in the NBA. The second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft contributed to a winning team immediately, showing skills that make Holmgren fit to possess the label of the 'new-generation center.'

With game-changing rim protection, solid three-point shooting, and the willingness to run the floor, the athletic Holmgren showed flashes of superstardom in his rookie campaign. Standing at 7-foot-one and weighing 207 pounds, the long and slim center has displayed an uncanny ability to handle the ball, showing he is a trusted option when working in isolation on the perimeter against other centers that aren't as laterally quick.

As the third-option at best behind MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and skilled young forward Jalen Williams, Holmgren put up impressive numbers while not necessarily being the focal point of his team's offense.

Holmgren's case for the Rookie of the Year award is that it's possible that he didn't even tap into his full potential on a team with several great players who are competing for a championship. Holmgren has less freedom to take as many possessions for himself as the other candidates, and if you took Holmgren and put him on the other two candidate's teams, it's not unbelievable to think he would put up better numbers than his contemporaries.

Brandon Miller - SF, Charlotte Hornets

Miller settled in for Charlotte as a streaky scoring threat

Taken with the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller was fortunate to come into the NBA playing for the AAU team that is the Charlotte Hornets. As one of Charlotte's main scoring options, Miller's offensive abilities were the story of their season. Miller's athleticism and microwave-scoring skills kept the season somewhat entertaining.

The long small forward displayed that he could completely change a game when he gets hot from distance, scoring 30+ points with 5 or more three-pointers four different times this season. As the season went on, Miller improved at driving to the basket and finishing layups and dunks, seeming to become less and less timid as he got used to the NBA pace.

Miller may not win the Rookie of the Year award in 2024, but he could be another cornerstone of the Hornets' franchise that they have been searching for to pair with All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, granted he has a healthy enough season to play with Miller.

Victor Wembanyama - C, San Antonio Spurs

With his second finalist appearance, Wembanyama could run away with this one

Stat Recap: 21.4 PTS 10.6 REB 3.9 AST - 46.5% FG 32.5% 3PT - SAS Record: 22-60

If Wembanyama doesn't end up taking home the Defensive Player of the Year award, this one will be his consolation prize. Sure, his efficiency as a 7-foot-four center isn't great, but that will surely improve as his career unfolds. Wembanyama showed that he could score in all areas of the court and displayed unreal ball-handling skills for a player of his size. On defense, he's only a consensus top-three defensive player in the entire league.

Truthfully, there isn't much more to say about Wembanyama's chances of winning this award. Even sports betting companies around the country are no longer offering the ability to put money on who the winner will be. Wembanyama's historic rookie season will hopefully be followed by a great sophomore campaign in 2024-25.

2024 NBA Most Improved Player Award

Finalists: Tyrese Maxey, Alperen Sengun, Coby White

The Most Improved Player Award is another one that is a little bit more subjective than the others, as people view 'improvement' in different ways in basketball circles. The two most popular differing opinions come when thinking of which kind of improvement means more.

NBA MIP Betting Odds Player Odds Tyrese Maxey -1600 Coby White +700 Alperen Sengun n/a Odds via DraftKings

Is it more valuable when a star-level player improves to superstardom like Ja Morant's Most Improved win in 2022, or is it better to give the award to a player that went from being a role-player to a star like Lauri Markkanen's win in 2023? Either way, improvement is in the eye of the beholder. Here are the finalists for the 2024 NBA Most Improved Player award.

Tyrese Maxey - G, Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey took over as the main scoring option after Joel Embiid's absence due to injury

Stat Recap: 25.9 PTS 3.7 REB 6.2 AST - 45% FG 37.3% 3PT - PHI Record: 47-35

Tyrese Maxey enjoyed a season in which he saw great differences in plenty of statistical areas, some for the better, some for the worse. A first-time NBA All-Star this past season, Maxey's scoring average increased by 5.6 points from 2022-23 to 2023-24. While this is great, his field goal attempts also increased by 5.1.

Going from taking 15.2 to 20.3 shots per game gave Maxey more opportunities to improve and lead a team as the first option, and he was able to keep the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament without Joel Embiid for a long stretch in the second half of the season. Though his scoring numbers increased, his field goal percentage decreased by 3.1 percent, and his three-point percentage decreased by 6.1 percent from 22-23 to 23-24.

Maxey's argument for winning the award is that he became an All-Star and one of the premier scoring threats in the Eastern Conference. Though his efficiency decreased, his percentages were still better than many other players averaging numbers similar to his. For comparison's sake, his 45 percent shooting from the field matched Stephen Curry's for the season.

Alperen Sengün - C, Houston Rockets

The 21-year-old center broke out while displaying an all-around skill set in 2024

Stat Recap: 21.1 PTS 9.3 REB 5 AST - 53.7% FG 29.7% 3PT - HOU Record: 41-41

The third-year center hailing from Turkey had a massive 2023-24 season for the Houston Rockets, displaying incredible improvement in both his scoring and play-making.

With a 6.3 point per game difference, while maintaining a similar field goal percentage from season to season, Alperen Sengün was able to take a leap in his scoring abilities, highlighted by a career-high 45-point performance to go along with 16 rebounds and 5 steals against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Sengün also has a knack for getting flashy, improving tremendously in his passing game, especially in transition.

Sengün, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending injury during a game against the Sacramento Kings, but a Most Improved Player award win could certainly add some motivation to bounce back and have an even better season once he's healthy in 2024-25.

Coby White - G, Chicago Bulls

White took his scoring to another level in 2023-24

Stat Recap: 19.1 PTS 4.5 REB 5.1 AST - 44.7% FG 37.6% 3PT - CHI Record: 39-43

It has taken Coby White a couple of years to get acclimated to the NBA, but the Chicago Bulls' seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has started to put it together on offense in 2024. White increased his scoring average from 9.7 points to 19.1 points in the last two seasons, the largest scoring improvement of the three finalists.

White also improved his efficiency while he accepted the responsibility of taking an average of 7.3 more shots than he did in 2022-23. His incredible season was summed up in a Play-In Tournament win against the Atlanta Hawks where White scored a career-high 42 points, although the Bulls' season would end after losing their next Play-In game to the Miami Heat.

White has a real chance to come away with this award, as he completely changed the narrative of his career with an excellent season in 2023-24.

2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award

Finalists: Malik Monk, Bobby Portis Jr., Naz Reid

The Sixth Man of the Year award usually goes to the same archetype of player every year. This is a player that specifically provides a scoring punch off the bench and is a reliable option that you can give the ball to and say, 'go get a bucket.'

NBA 6MOTY Betting Odds Player Odds Malik Monk -125 Bobby Portis Jr. +8000 Naz Reid -105 Odds via DraftKings

Most often, these players are offensively talented shooting guards who have incredible ball-handling and shot-making abilities, especially on difficult and/or contested jump-shots (Lou Williams, Jordan Clarkson, Jamal Crawford, Eric Gordon, J.R. Smith, Tyler Herro). Surprisingly, we only got one of those exact candidates this year. Here are the finalists for the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

Malik Monk - SG, Sacramento Kings

The crafty shooting guard has found a home as Sacramento's go-to bench scorer

Stat Recap: 15.4 PTS 2.9 REB 5.1 AST - 44.3% FG 35% 3PT - SAC Record: 46-36

Well, here's the kind of guy I was talking about. After spending several years working odd jobs for the Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers, Malik Monk has been able to contribute to a talented Sacramento Kings team for the past two seasons.

A microwave scorer, Monk can turn a game sideways in the blink of an eye. Monk is an incredibly gifted athlete and ball-handler who has one of the best assortments of isolation counter-moves in the entire league. In short, his only mission when he checks into a game for Sacramento is to get buckets, and he's pretty good at it.

Like Sengün, Monk ended up also suffering a season-ending knee injury towards the end of the year, ending an impressive campaign early. Next season, Monk will surely be back to compete for this award again next season if health permits.

Bobby Portis Jr. - PF, Milwaukee Bucks

Portis Jr. kept Milwaukee near the top of the East while his stars missed time

Stat Recap: 13.8 PTS 7.4 REB 1.3 AST - 50.8% FG 40.7% 3PT - MIL Record: 49-33

Bobby Portis Jr.'s incredible season as the first man off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks was one of the biggest factors that contributed to the team's third-seeded finish in the Eastern Conference.

Portis Jr.'s incredibly efficient season and consistent production were a reliable commodity for the Bucks, as they needed all the help they could get while Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to lead their team through tough stretches. Portis Jr.'s 11th NBA season may have been the best of his career, playing all 82 games and culminating in contention for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Portis Jr.'s chances of winning this award are massive because of his large impact on winning and his amazing consistency for a player coming in off the bench, although this consistency was nearly matched by the third and final candidate for the award.

Naz Reid - PF/C, Minnesota Timberwolves

This agile front-court scorer shot the lights out for Minnesota in 2023-24

Stat Recap: 13.5 PTS 5.2 REB 1.3 AST - 47.7% FG 41.4% 3PT - MIN Record: 56-26

Naz Reid's 2023-24 season saw an increase in scoring, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, three-point percentage, minutes, and games played. The 6-foot-nine sharp-shooting power forward/center was able to consistently come into games and shoot from the three-point line at an incredibly efficient rate, a skill that's impressive for any player coming in off the bench.

Reid's ball-handling ability while being a threatening catch-and-shoot option shows his versatility and value to a Minnesota Timberwolves team looking to make a deep post-season push.

Reid also has a good chance to come away with this award, and he might get the nod because of his team's winning ways, as Reid helped Minnesota lock down the third seed in a tough Western Conference in 2024.

2024 NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award