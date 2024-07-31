Highlights Jaylen Brown was overlooked for any All-NBA team despite winning Finals MVP in 2024.

Dwyane Wade lost the Most Improved Player award despite significant improvements in his sophomore season.

Dwight Howard was excluded from the NBA 75th Anniversary Team for what he claims were non-basketball-related reasons.

After a stellar performance on the championship stage, Jaylen Brown still finds himself enjoying the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just like the rest of us: from the comfort of his own home.

Brown not only failed to make the initial roster, he failed to make it as a replacement.

It is hard to imagine that the Finals MVP could miss out on such a pristine honor, but the Georgia native still standing on American soil may go down as one of the biggest snubs in United States basketball history.

With all that being said, Brown’s exclusion from Team USA may not even crack a list of the worst snubs of this century.

Here are the five biggest NBA snubs since 2000.

5 Jaylen Brown Not Making All-NBA in 2024

One of the few Finals MVPs not worthy of an All-NBA selection

Being snubbed from the Olympic squad isn't Brown's first rodeo.

Only a few months before the Team USA Olympics roster was announced, Brown not only failed to make a single All-NBA team, but he became the first Finals MVP to miss out on the honor since Andre Iguodala in 2015.

In fact, among all the players to be named Finals MVP and not make an All-NBA team in the same season this century, Brown was the only one to score more than 20 points per game during the regular season.

Last 5 Finals MVPs to Not Make an All-NBA Team Season Player PPG 2023-24 Jaylen Brown 23.0 2014-15 Andre Iguodala 7.8 2013-14 Kawhi Leonard 12.8 2006-07 Tony Parker 18.6 2003-04 Chauncey Billups 16.9

Usually, teams as talented as the Boston Celtics are rewarded with two or more players getting an All-NBA nod, but in this case, NBA voters could not give Brown the satisfaction he deserves, leaving Jayson Tatum as the only member of the Celtics to receive All-NBA honors.

Though falling short of the 2024 Olympic Team is a snub worth mentioning, Brown should get a chance to represent the USA in 2028. Missing out on an All-NBA spot, especially after winning a championship, may haunt Brown for the rest of his career.

4 Dwyane Wade Losing Most Improved Player in 2005

Even the best have room to improve

Even the best have room to improve, but Dwyane Wade was an impact player from the moment the Hall of Fame shooting guard entered the league.

Though undersized at his position, his elite physical gifts and slashing ability catapulted him to superstardom.

He was already one of the better young prospects in the league, but after a lights-out rookie season, there was little doubt that Wade was ready to win at the highest level. Because so many expected him to make that superstar jump, the drastic improvements he made in his game largely went unnoticed in his sophomore season.

He saw improvements across the board, both visually and statistically.

His shooting improved dramatically, particularly from mid-range. About 1/4 of his shots came from more than 16 feet away from the basket, and in his sophomore season, he shot 42.9 percent from that range.

Not only is that above league average, but he improved his percentage from his rookie year by almost 15 percent.

Dwyane Wade Rookie and Sophomore Stats Season PTS REB AST FG% WS PER 2003-04 16.2 4.0 4.5 46.5 4.6 17.6 2004-05 24.1 5.2 6.8 47.8 11.0 23.1

However, he was not rewarded for his remarkable strides, largely because they were expected. Instead, forward Bobby Simmons received the award.

Simmons came out of nowhere, doubling his point totals from the previous season, but he did so with lousy efficiency and on a Los Angeles Clippers team with little to no expectations.

The award was Wade's, but his prior reputation cost him. Though his legacy as an all-time great is already cemented, his historical leap will soon become a distant memory.

3 LeBron James Losing Defensive Player of the Year in 2013

One of the only stains on James' resume

There are very few players with a Wikipedia page as flooded as LeBron James . With one of the most decorated careers in NBA history, there aren’t many awards that James hasn’t won.

Probably the only player capable of measuring up to James is "His Airness" himself, Michael Jordan .

The two have been compared to each other since James entered the league, and they will continue to be until the end of time.

The two have conquered it all, but as far as awards are concerned, Jordan has one thing that James doesn’t: a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Though James never won one, there were plenty of seasons when he was regarded as the league's best defender, most notably in 2013. Receiving only 18 first-place votes, James finished second in the award to eventual NBA champion Marc Gasol .

This is not to say Gasol wasn’t deserving of the award, but it is hard to call him the best defender in the league when he couldn’t even make the All-Defensive first team.

While many argued that he wasn’t even the best defender on his team, Gasol’s victory may inadvertently be the biggest hole in James’ resume.

2 Carmelo Anthony Losing Rookie of the Year in 2004

Sometimes, winning isn't rewarded

Although James was never adequately rewarded for his defense, he is still undoubtedly one of the greatest players ever, and he has plenty of other awards to prove it.

However, some are more controversial than others.

Early in his career, James struggled as a shooter and scorer, and his game was nowhere near as polished as it is now. Though he has always had a knack for generating offense, he seemed lost in the half-court and relied heavily on his athleticism to score.

Because of his limited offensive game, James didn't win much during his rookie year, whereas his rival out west was a force to be reckoned with.

Former All-Star Carmelo Anthony made an immediate impact on the league, leading the Denver Nuggets to the playoffs in his rookie season. The team won 43 games after winning only 17 the previous season, and Anthony played a big part in the entire process.

He was an elite, three-level scorer from the moment he entered the league.

Statistically, he and James' productivity was largely the same, but as far as winning is concerned, Anthony had James' number.

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James Rookie Stats Player Record PTS RBS AST FG% USG WS Carmelo Anthony 43-39 21.0 6.1 2.8 42.6 6.1 28.5 LeBron James 35-47 20.9 5.5 5.9 41.7 5.1 28.2

James defeated Anthony for the award in impressive fashion, but there's a case to be made that Anthony should have won.

Having led his team to the playoffs, Anthony was deserving of the award, and missing out on it is something that he may never forget.

1 Dwight Howard Left Off NBA Top 75 List in 2021

A legend soon to be forgotten

One of the most forgotten superstars in NBA history is Dwight Howard . How fans remember Howard today is entirely different from the player he was in his prime.

Howard was a physical specimen crafted by the hands of basketball gods for the sole purpose of dominating the NBA. Widely regarded as the best big man since Shaquille O'Neal , Howard was arguably the best player in the league at his peak.

Competing with the likes of Kobe Bryant and James for the top spot in the league, Howard was a perennial All-Star, MVP candidate and DPOY winner. His biggest accomplishment came in 2010 when he led the Orlando Magic to their first Finals appearance in over a decade.

Despite his remarkable success, he is remembered in a completely different light.

During the 2021-22 season, the league celebrated its 75th anniversary by announcing the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and to the surprise of many, Howard's name was nowhere to be found.

Excluded from the list, Howard sat down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, explaining that the reason he wasn't had nothing to do with basketball.

“I knew I wasn't going to be on it,” he said. “Politics.”

Dwight Howard Stats vs. Other 75th Anniversary Team Bigs Player Championships All-Star All-NBA All-Def BLK Champ TRB Champ DPOY Dwight Howard 1 8 8 5 2 5 3 Patrick Ewing 0 11 7 3 0 0 0 David Robinson 2 10 10 8 1 1 1 Anthony Davis 1 9 5 5 3 0 0

When comparing his resume to that of some of the other big men who made the list, Howard was more than qualified, and his exclusion will go down as one of the biggest snubs ever.