The Oklahoma City Thunder are better set up to win an NBA championship than they have been since the Kevin Durant / Russell Westbrook era.

There are many reasons for this, from their superstar point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , to the incredible depth general manager Sam Presti has accumulated over the past few offseasons.

OKC is one of the best teams right now and is also more well-suited for the future than most other organizations.

One of the biggest reasons for Thunder optimism comes from their second-best player, Jalen Williams .

A 6-foot-5, 195-lb two-way forward out of Santa Clara, Williams burst onto the scene in 2022-23 as an instant contributor for Oklahoma City and built on that success with a special 2023-24 campaign, which landed him fourth in Most Improved Player voting.

Williams is one of three cornerstones for OKC's bright future, alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren . The Thunder need him to reach his potential in year three if a championship is the ultimate goal, and here are three awards he can win to help them get there.

Jalen Williams' Case for an All-NBA Spot

Williams should be an incredible two-way player on an elite team

Williams made a huge leap from his rookie season to year two, jumping from 14.1 points per night to 19.1 in 2023-24 with much better efficiency. If he can replicate a similar increase this season, he will have a solid chance of cracking an All-NBA team, especially on a Thunder squad that won 57 games last year and should be even better in 2024-25.

Jalen Williams First- to Second-Year Leap Season PPG APG 3P% TS% 2022-23 14.1 3.3 35.6 60.1 2023-24 19.1 4.5 42.7 62.1 Difference +5.0 +1.2 +7.1 +2.0

Williams has proven to be a very efficient secondary scorer and playmaker and will have the ball in his hands more with the departure of Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in the Alex Caruso trade.

Raising his assists from 4.5 to around 6.0 while keeping his turnovers down will benefit his All-NBA case as a well-rounded offensive player who also defends at a high level.

Williams will have a huge opportunity to take another jump with a much higher offensive usage rate, but he has to maintain the efficiency that all the best wings in the league have.

Williams is competing with the likes of Jayson Tatum , Durant, LeBron James , Devin Booker , Jaylen Brown , Kawhi Leonard and more elite forwards, so it will be extremely tough to break through.

However, year three is usually a key season for massive growth for players, and Williams has the mindset and work ethic to reach the next level. He is already one of the most efficient scorers in the league but has endless room for improvement.

Jalen Williams' Case for an All-Star Spot

Williams can be the second-best player on one of basketball's best teams

If Oklahoma City is anything close to what everyone assumes it will be: a 55-plus win team, a top-three seed in the West and a leading title contender, it will almost certainly have two, maybe three All-Stars.

With that said, Williams can make just modest improvements in his counting stats (points, rebounds, assists), and he should be headed off to the Bay Area for his first All-Star game.

As mentioned before, Williams will have the ball in his hands more than ever, with a heavy offensive burden as the second option for arguably the league's best offense. If he can handle these duties with reasonable scoring efficiency and increase his passing numbers even slightly, he will be a shoo-in for 2025 All-Star recognition.

Some shooting regression can be expected, as 42.7 percent from downtown on 3.4 attempts might be unsustainable for Williams, especially with increased volume and shot difficulty.

However, OKC's offense is so great that his opportunities off the ball will also be consistently excellent. Williams only has to maintain good shooting numbers to help his team and be an All-Star.

Jalen Williams 2023-24 Scoring Metrics (Percentiles) Season Spot-Up PPP Isolation Transition PnR Regular Season 1.15 (81st) 0.92 (50th) 1.25 (76th) 1.00 (88th) Playoffs 1.16 (77th) 0.85 (36th) 1.09 (44th) 0.93 (49th)

Jalen Williams' Case for Most Improved Player

Williams is primed to contend for the award once again

Williams finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting in 2023-24, just behind Tyrese Maxey , Coby White and Alperen Sengün .

The third-year pro can look at Maxey's MIP campaign as a blueprint to follow for his own hopes at the award in 2024-25, as the 76ers' point guard jumped from 20.3 points per game as a secondary scoring option to 25.9 with a heavily increased role as he began running Philly's offense.

2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player Candidates Player 2023 PPG 2024 PPG 2023 APG 2024 APG Maxey 20.3 25.9 3.9 6.2 White 9.7 19.1 2.8 5.1 Şengün 14.8 21.1 3.9 5.0 Williams 14.1 19.1 3.3 4.5

Williams won't quite get the role Maxey did in Philadelphia, as the Thunder's primary scorer is also a ball-handling guard. Joel Embiid is a big man who needs someone to run action with and get him the ball, hence Maxey's larger role.

However, he will certainly see a jump in usage rate without Giddey as a main offensive initiator.

Different from Maxey, White, and Şengün, Williams will do a ton of his work off the ball, which is perfect for him. The Santa Clara product is one of the best off-ball players in basketball because he is a tremendous shooter and closeout attacker.

Williams' 1.15 points per spot-up possession ranked in the 81st percentile last year, and he continued that into the playoffs at 1.16 PPP despite a rough overall postseason performance.

If Williams can maintain his high level of efficiency with an increased role, continue improving as a playmaker and take advantage of the quality of spot-up looks he will get in OKC's offense, he has a real chance to average in the mid-20s in points and approach 6.0 assists per game this season.

If he can do that while being a defensive wrecking ball for an elite Thunder team, voters will have to consider him for Most Improved Player.