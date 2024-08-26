Key Takeaways Anthony Davis and OG Anunoby are notable dark horse candidates for DPOY.

Dalton Knecht, Kel'el Ware, and Cody Williams are potential dark horses for Rookie of the Year.

Jalen Brunson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Anthony Edwards could all sneak into the MVP conversation.

The NBA Awards are a major part of every season. Adding achievements like the MVP, DPOY, MIP, etc. can go a long way towards adding to the legacy of any given NBA player.

Sometimes, the eventual winners of these awards are easy to see coming. There are already betting favorites available for awards, like the Most Valuable Player, the Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and the rest of the bunch.

However, there are other times when the winner of an individual award can seemingly emerge unexpectedly. Often, these candidates will be viewed as dark horses initially.

There are certain awards which are more prone to having dark horse candidates emerge than others. However, to an extent, there is a possibility that any one of the NBA's long list of awards could feature an unexpected winner.

Even among the dark horses, there should be a few players who will stand out above the pack. As such, it makes it a worthwile effort to identify some of the leading men from that group in relation to each NBA award available.

Any betting odds mentioned are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are accurate as of August 26th, 2024. Odds are subject to change.

Defensive Player of the Year

Wembanyama enters 2024-25 as the overwhelming favorite to win

Victor Wembanyama is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award at -190. It is the only category among the awards that currently has a favorite listed in the negatives. As such, the entire field can be considered dark horses to an extent.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is currently sitting at +2500 betting odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year. Perhaps this is justifiable considering that the award has somehow eluded Davis throughout his career to this point.

"I'll never get it... they're not giving it to me. The league doesn't like me. I'm the best defensive player in the league. I can switch 1 through 5. I can guard the pick-and-roll the best in the league, from a big standpoint. I block shots. I rebound." -Anthony Davis

Perhaps Davis has lost some faith in himself, but there is certainly reason to believe he may still be capable of it. Davis was in the top five in the league last season for defensive win shares despite the L.A. Lakers ranking 17th in defensive rating.

The Lakers will need some inspired defensive play from Davis to overcome their disappointing offseason and compete next season.

OG Anunoby

After being traded to the New York Knicks last season, OG Anunoby and his defensive abilities finally received the kind of spotlight they deserved.

OG Anunoby – 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat SPG 1.4 BPG 0.7 DWS 1.5

Anunoby is easily one of the most versatile defenders in the league. Should he remain relatively healthy in 2024-25, the New York media should help his case a lot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak could face an uphill battle in 2024-25. The Milwaukee Bucks could only take small measures to improve during this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be forced to have one of his best seasons in order to keep the Bucks afloat in a strengthened Eastern Conference. That could mean an inspired defensive impact.

Rookie of the Year

The race for this award should be wide open

The 2024 NBA Draft was met with a lukewarm reception. The expectations for this rookie class are modest at best. This should lend itself well to a dark horse winner among the group.

Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht is a player who just barely fits the description of a dark horse. There should be ample reason to believe he can walk away with the award by season's end.

Dalton Knecht – 2023-24 College Stats Category Stat PPG 21.7 FG% 45.8 3P% 39.7 TS% 57.8

Knecht was one of the best shooters in the draft and, as an older prospect, should come into the league with a well-polished offensive game. He is exactly the type of player who can thrive playing with LeBron James .

That alone should be an enticing sell for his Rookie of the Year chances.

Kel'el Ware

The Miami Heat big man looked impressive during his Summer League play for the team.

Kel'el Ware should find a way into the rotation for the Heat during his rookie season. He has the type of skill set to immediately make an impact.

Cody Williams

Cody Williams landed in the land of opportunity when he was drafted by the Utah Jazz . They are likely to be one of only two teams not gunning for a playoff spot next season. This should allow Williams freedom and plenty of time in the rotation.

Sixth Man of the Year

There could be a handful of sneaky-good contenders for this award

The Sixth Man of the Year race should be one of the more wide open affairs of all the awards. Plenty of great dark horse candidates could win the trophy by year's end.

Josh Hart

Josh Hart will be a popular dark horse pick for Sixth Man of the Year. Similarly to someone like Knecht, he just barely qualifies for that label.

Hart proved himself to be a warrior last postseason, doing whatever the Knicks needed of him in the NBA Playoffs . His impact should be easy to identify for a team that is likely to be contending in 2024-25.

Donte DiVincenzo

Hart may actually find tough competition from one of his own teammates for this category. Donte DiVincenzo is likely to shift to a full-time bench player after the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets .

Donte DiVincenzo – 2023-24 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 15.5 17.8 SPG 1.3 1.2 FG% 44.3 41.9 TS% 59.7 55.6 WS 6.6 0.9

DiVincenzo had a career year in 2023-24 with the Knicks. If he can continue to build on that success, he could easily challenge for this award.

Russell Westbrook

Nikola Jokic is fantastic at elevating the surrounding players on his team. Russell Westbrook still has plenty of gas in the tank and should thrive from the opportunity to play alongside the three-time MVP.

Clutch Player of the Year

Crunch time will often be needed for these three stars

One of the newest NBA awards will have some familiar faces as dark horses to win it.

LeBron James

Surprisingly enough, James only has +3000 odds of winning the Clutch Player of the Year in 2024-25.

LeBron James – 2023-24 Clutch Stats Category Stat PPG 3.5 FGM 1.3 FG% 52.9

The Lakers will be clinging on to the idea of being contenders this season. James will likely be asked to rescue the team in a lot of close games to keep those dreams alive.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is a player who will be in a very similar scenario to James. The Phoenix Suns did make some good moves to improve the team in the offseason.

However, they should still find themselves in plenty of close games where Durant will be crucial to leading them to wins.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler will be playing for a new contract in 2024-25. The Heat are also stuck in mediocrity for the foreseeable future. Someone will need to shoulder the weight in tight affairs for a team too stubborn to quit.

Coach of the Year

Overachieving teams can lead to dark horse victories

The theme among any coaching candidate that can emerge from being a dark horse to winning the award will be an overachieving team.

Gregg Popovich

It feels weird to think of Gregg Popovich as a dark horse, given his incredible legacy. However, he is nowhere near the betting favorites to win the award.

A playoff berth for the young San Antonio Spurs would likely be enough for Popovich to garner some serious consideration for winning the award.

JJ Redick

If the Lakers are a playoff team and manage to do it by avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament , then JJ Redick will be in a great position to win Coach of the Year.

The skeptics have already pointed out Redick's lack of coaching experience. If he succeeds in spite of that, that narrative will quickly flip in his favor.

Charles Lee

The Charlotte Hornets are a team who could surprise a lot of people this season. A playoff berth would likely be enough for Charles Lee to have a great shot at winning Coach of the Year, especially as a first-year head coach.

Most Improved Player

The Most Improved Player award is one that is very open to interpretation. The definition of 'most improved' can easily change from year to year.

RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett should have all the makings of a great dark horse candidate. Barrett has improved his efficiency tremendously since being traded to the Toronto Raptors .

With Barrett finally turning the corner in his young career, a full season of star-caliber play should make him a top contender for the Most Improved Player.

Immanuel Quickley

If Barrett does not solidify himself as the co-star to Scottie Barnes , then Immanuel Quickley probably will.

Immanuel Quickley – 2023-24 Stats Category Knicks Raptors PPG 15.0 18.6 RPG 2.6 4.8 APG 2.5 6.8 AST% 15.9 29.5 TS% 59.8 56.4

Quickley, similarly to Barrett, showed a lot of growth after arriving in Toronto. His new contract suggests that the team views him as a star. Quickley will have an opportunity to thrive in his featured role.

Brandin Podziemski

Many will have Jonathan Kuminga as a favorite to win the Most Improved Player in 2024-25. However, if Kuminga does not emerge as the new running mate for Stephen Curry , then Brandin Podziemski should be well-equipped to do so.

Most Valuable Player

A few potential first-time winners should be monitored

Anyone other than Jokić, Luka Dončić , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , or Joel Embiid would likely be considered a dark horse for this award. As a result, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson inserted himself into the MVP conversation last season, finishing fifth on the ballot. With an improved team around him, if there is another level for Brunson to reach, he may sneak his way into the conversation this year as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Calling a two-time MVP a 'dark horse' may be a stretch for some, but the parameters were established above.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 30.4 RPG 11.5 APG 6.5 TS% 64.9 AST% 32.7

The rationale for Antetokounmpo winning the award has already been established in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

Anthony Edwards

The thought process behind Anthony Edwards winning the MVP would be similar to that of Brunson. He is a player on the verge of superstardom and his team has every opportunity to be at the top of the conference.

That could make for a compelling MVP case.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.