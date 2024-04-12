Highlights Voter fatigue is a great debate when it comes to NBA awards, causing what some believe to be snubs, notably in cases like MVP voting history.

As NBA awards season approaches and the cases for the candidates get laid out, a stubborn theme emerges: "voter fatigue."

This idea suggests that the media members who vote on the annual NBA awards eventually tire of voting for repeat candidates. That is, perhaps voters grow bored of voting for a player for a second or third straight year, and instead find a newer, fresher candidate.

Fans and analysts often cite voter fatigue as the culprit for some of the biggest snubs in awards history, especially when it comes to MVP.

Those who believe voter fatigue is real would point to the role narrative plays in the awards, MVP in particular.

Indeed, narrative is an undeniable part of every MVP vote. Each year, "the best player on the best team" earns some consideration. That in itself is a narrative-based choice. Being the best player on the best team doesn't necessarily mean that a player is among the best in the league or the most valuable.

This year, Jayson Tatum is "the best player on the best team" candidate as the leading scorer on the league-leading Boston Celtics. And while Tatum is an elite player, his numbers are down this year (by his standards) and the Boston Celtics boast perhaps the most talented team.

Making a case for him is a bit of a stretch, yet many voters have discussed placing him fifth on their MVP ballots. His inclusion in the conversation suggests that narrative plays at least some role in the voting.

Many media members will tell you voter fatigue doesn't exist. For example, Howard Beck wrote for GQ in 2023 that voter fatigue isn't real and that there are explainable factors for snubs or controversial awards choices.

That’s just how these things go: A superstar emerges, his team breaks through, accolades follow. But the preeminence is hard to sustain. His production might dip a little, or his team might slip from 60 wins to 55. We hold the great players to an impossible standard: themselves. Any erosion in production or success stands out, creating an opening for the next superstar to shine brighter.

As Beck noted, Basketball-Reference's stats-based MVP tracker has accurately projected when a player is less likely to repeat as MVP — like in 2022-23, when Nikola Jokić did not win a third MVP, and Joel Embiid did instead.

Karl Malone’s 1997 MVP Is the Strongest Argument for Voter Fatigue

Malone took home the award over Michael Jordan

However, not everyone is in Beck's camp. The Ringer's Bill Simmons has spoken openly about voter fatigue, arguing, for instance, that legendary NBA reporter Jackie Macmullan swung the 1997 MVP race in Karl Malone's favor by calling him an underrated candidate in Sports Illustrated article.

Indeed, that MVP vote stands out as one of the biggest snubs in NBA history — one where it's hard to argue that voter fatigue didn't play a part.

For some background: Michael Jordan had won MVP in 1988, 1991, 1992, and the year before, in 1996, when the Chicago Bulls won a then-record 72 games.

That following season, 1996-97, Jordan's production dropped ever so slightly.

MVP Fatigue Involving Michael Jordan? Stats 1995-96 1996-97 PPG 30.4 29.6 RPG 6.6 5.9 APG 4.3 4.3 SPG 2.2 1.7 FG% 49.5 48.5 3P% 42.7 37.4 FT% 83.4 83.3

Meanwhile, the Bulls fell from 72 wins to a measly 69.

Despite averaging fewer points per game (and only marginally greater efficiency considering the differences in their shot selection) on a team that won five fewer games than the Bulls, Malone took home the MVP.

Malone was a worthy candidate, but ask anyone who followed basketball at the time who the best player in the league was, and you would not find a dissenting opinion: Michael Jordan. Perhaps as a measure of revenge, "His Airness" proceeded to help the Bulls beat the Jazz in the 1997 Finals. Voters came to their senses the following yeaar and gave Jordan the 1998 MVP while the Bulls beat the Jazz in the Finals again.

It's hard not to argue that some level of voter fatigue didn't affect that MVP race. Even MacMullan admitted it to Beck, saying:

“I will admit that with all the honors that Michael got and all the acclaim and all the coverage and all the endorsement money, that yes, I was probably guilty of trying to find a way to give somebody else the MVP.”

Here are some other cases where it appears that voter fatigue played a factor.

Derrick Rose's 2011 MVP Over LeBron James

Rose took home the MVP award in 2011 over James

This is also a prime example of narrative playing a role in the MVP award. Derrick Rose was the best player on the best team and had a breakout year, averaging 25 points and 7.7 assists per game for the 62-win Bulls. Along the way, he became one of the league's most exciting players because of his jaw-dropping athleticism.

Still, there's little reason he should have won the MVP over LeBron James, who received just four first-place votes to Rose's 113. James that season averaged more points on better efficiency than Rose, more rebounds, .02 fewer assists per game, and played much better defense for the 58-win Miami Heat.

Of course, James was also in his first year in Miami, coming off the controversial "The Decision," which turned him into the NBA's biggest villain. He had also won MVP the previous two years.

Beck wrote for GQ that this was a case of "backlash" over "fatigue." It's a fair distinction, but still gets to the same point: voters wanted someone else.

Like Jordan in 1998, James won MVP (nearly unanimously) the following season, when he was the clear-cut best player in the league.

Allen Iverson's 2001 MVP Over Shaquille O'Neal

Once again, narrative appeared to play a role in the 2001 MVP

Allen Iverson took home the award after leading the league in scoring as the Philadelphia 76ers won 56 games and finished first in the East.

But this probably should have been a second straight MVP for Shaq. O'Neal saw very minor dips in production from 1999-00 to 2000-01, but really, the Lakers as a whole were probably to blame, as they went from 67 wins to 56.

O'Neal still played more games than Iverson, averaged more points, more rebounds, only one less assist per game, shot the ball better, and had a much bigger impact on defense. O'Neal was still the most unstoppable player in the league at that point.

Did voter fatigue strike again?