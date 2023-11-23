Highlights Coach Joe Mazzulla has led the Boston Celtics to a stellar start, making them the best team in the league after a disappointing previous year.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is having the most productive season of his NBA career, making him the best sixth man of the month.

Tyrese Maxey has been one of the main reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers should be considered serious title contenders this year, making him the most improved player so far.

Only a month into the NBA season, it's still way too early to make any real calls on what the NBA landscape will look like come springtime and the end of the regular season. However, with every week that passes, teams and players start to become more consistent, giving us a more realistic glimpse of what the rest of the season may look like.

The discourse around the individual awards usually starts in the early offseason, as fans on social media love to make their predictions before even seeing how new teammates will fit together, how a new coach can benefit a role player's development, or how a simple discreet trade can completely boost another player's opportunity.

Having said that, GIVEMESPORT has attributed each end-of-season individual award to the most deserving individuals after one month of the NBA's regular season.

Coach of the Year – Joe Mazzulla

With the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics have looked incredible so far this season, with plenty of merit going to offseason acquisitions Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, who fit in like gloves on an already stacked team that nearly made the Finals last season.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has led his team to a stellar start, exactly what was expected of him after quite the disappointing previous year. Mazzulla has been the best coach through this first month, leading the best team in the league.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Ranking Points per game 117.3 8th Opp. points per game 107.2 4th Offensive rating 117.6 6th Defensive rating 107.5 2nd Net rating 10.2 1st

Honorable mentions to Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets), Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers) and Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves), who have had incredible starts to their seasons, wildly exceeding the expectations they had on them before the year began.

Sixth Man of the Year – Tim Hardaway Jr.

The second unit is crucial in today's NBA, with most benches capable of making or breaking championship-caliber teams whenever the star players are off the court. One month into the season, the team with the most productive bench has been the Indiana Pacers, led by sharp-shooter Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith, generating 51.1 points per game, which translates into nearly 40 percent of the best offense in the league's points per game.

Trailing close behind are the Dallas Mavericks, and though they aren't being as utilized as the Pacers' bench, Tim Hardaway Jr. is probably having the most productive season of his NBA career, averaging 17.5 points through 15 games played, on great shooting efficiency splits, which gets him the award for the best sixth man of the month.

Chris Paul has also taken a very important role with the Golden State Warriors, even if they are struggling to find form lately, the veteran point guard will likely have a fundamental role in the team's return to the top stages, bouncing him up the leaderboard for this end-of-the-season award.

Most Improved Player – Tyrese Maxey

This award is surrounded by plenty of debate every year, whether it's because it was given to someone like Ja Morant in 2022 — a second overall pick who was on his natural trajectory towards superstardom — or to the likes of Victor Oladipo and Lauri Markkanen, who were relatively high draft picks that faded quickly on their original teams, but gained new life in a new situation and eventually made it to All-Star status.

Through the first month of the NBA season, at least three names come to mind when thinking about who's made the biggest jump since last year: Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets) and Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons). Our winner so far is Maxey, as he's been one of the main reasons as to why the 76ers should be considered serious title contenders this year. The 23-year-old is averaging 26.3 points and 7.1 assists through his first 15 games for Philadelphia this season, and has flourished since the departure of James Harden.

Cunningham is returning from a serious injury that hindered his development during his sophomore NBA season after being drafted first overall in 2021, and he's currently showcasing his immense value in Detroit, although the team is struggling to stay competitive so far. As for Şengün, the young Turkish center has probably been the most valuable piece for a surprising Houston Rockets team, and though he still has a lot of areas he needs to improve in order to take that next step and become a more serious contender for this award, he's definitely made a massive leap in his development.

Rookie of the Year – Chet Holmgren

This battle could only be between two unique players: Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. Not surprisingly, both have entered the NBA with intent and have already caught the attention of fans and players alike.

With this being said, Holmgren should be considered the favourite for Rookie of the Year award over Wembanyama so far. It may seem surprising at first glance, if you only look at their season averages so far, but when it comes to the direct impact towards winning basketball, Chet has the upper hand over Wemby to start the season.

Chet Holmgren - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 17.1 Rebounds 8.1 Assists 2.5 Field goal % 55.7 3-point field goal % 43.4

It's very difficult to choose between the two, as they're in polar opposite situations, with the Oklahoma City Thunder contending for top spot in the conference, while the San Antonio Spurs are struggling at the bottom of the table. However, Chet has been a great addition to an already solid roster, but the rookie has shown to be the missing piece towards that final playoff push the team needed last season. As for Wemby, the context he is in is ideal for his development, even if it doesn't translate to winning straight away, it'll possibly lead to him becoming a more consistent high-end performer and franchise leader in the future.

Defensive Player of the Year – Rudy Gobert

After the way last season turned out for the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seemed very easy to count Rudy Gobert out of the equation for the best defensive player in the NBA, as the French center had a down year in comparison to his dominant years in Utah, where he won his three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

As it stands, the Timberwolves are leading the NBA in defensive rating and their starting center has been holding it down for the past month, also leading the same metric when it comes to individual rating. Not only has Gobert taken a big step from last season's efforts, he's also helped his teammates thrive in this new defensive scheme drawn by head coach Chris Finch, as Karl-Anthony Towns has taken a big jump defensively at Gobert's side.

Gobert has registered an estimate of 102.1 points allowed per 100 possessions, 2.2 blocks and 12.3 rebounds through 13 games, leading the league in various advanced metrics like defensive rating and defensive win shares.

Honorable mentions to Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) and most of the Boston Celtics' starting lineup, who trail not far behind from Gobert in nearly every defensive statistic.

Most Valuable Player – Nikola Jokić

Last season, it was unclear until the very end who would end up with the MVP award, which ultimately fell to Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Though it was extremely close, Nikola Jokić had yet another historical individual campaign, so the award could've gone to either superstar.

This month, however, things are looking quite different, as Jokić has undoubtedly been the best player in the league so far, averaging a career-high 27.5 points, 8.9 assists and 13.1 rebounds through 15 games, while also leading the Denver Nuggets to the third seed in the Western Conference standings.

A few other candidates for this award have been the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).