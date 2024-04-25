Quick Links
With the first round of the NBA Playoffs in full swing, basketball fans also have their eyes on the results of the NBA Awards, which have been trickling out alongside the postseason action.
Here is the schedule for the announcement of each award.
- Most Improved Player: 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 23
- Sixth Man of the Year: 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 24
- Clutch Player of the Year: 7 p.m. ET Thursday, April 25
- Coach of the Year: 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, April 28
- Rookie of the Year: TBD
- Defensive Player of the Year: TBD
- Most Valuable Player: TBD
Here is an updated list of the winners for each award, as well as the finalists for the awards that have not yet crowned a victor.
Sixth Man of the Year
Naz Reid edges out Malik Monk in narrow race for top bench player
Naz Reid took home the NBA Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday, topping favorite Malik Monk and Bobby Portis to win the award for the first time in his career.
The 24-year-old averaged career-highs in points (13.5), rebounds (5.2) and assists (4.3) this season, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Reid anchored the Timberwolves' second unit with his stellar two-way play, proving to be especially impactful on the defensive end of the ball. Minnesota had a 109.7 defensive rating with Reid on the court, dropping to a 120.4 defensive rating in minutes without the big man.
Most Improved Player
Tyrese Maxey claims MIP with breakout season
Tyrese Maxey was voted the NBA's Most Improved Player for the 2023-24 campaign, beating out finalists Coby White and Alperen Sengun.
Maxey's numbers saw a hike in minutes, points, rebounds and assists after James Harden was traded to the LA Clippers in November, allowing the 23-year-old to take on lead guard responsabilites for the 76ers.
|
Tyrese Maxey - Season Comparison
|
Category
|
2022-23
|
2023-24
|
MIN
|
33.6
|
37.5
|
PTS
|
20.3
|
25.9
|
REB
|
2.9
|
3.7
|
AST
|
3.5
|
6.2
|
FG%
|
48.1
|
45.0
|
3PT%
|
43.4
|
37.3
Maxey was instrumental in keeping Philadelphia's playoff hopes alive after superstar center Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury, missing the final stretch of the season. In 34 games without Embiid this year, Maxey averaged 26.3 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
Clutch Player of the Year
Steph Curry is the favorite to capture award
Finalists
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (-150)
- DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (+110)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+2900)
Winner announced on April 25 at 7PM ET
Coach of the Year
OKC boss Mark Daigneault leading race for COTY
Finalists:
- Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder (-230)
- Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves (+300)
- Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic (+500)
Winner announced on April 28 at 6:30PM ET
Rookie of the Year
French phenom Victor Wembanyama has a lock on ROTY
Finalists:
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Announcement date TBD
Defensive Player of the Year
Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama jostling for French-dominated DPOY crown
Finalists
- Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves (-3500)
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+1100)
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (+19000)
Announcement date TBD
Most Valuable Player
Nikola Jokić set to win third MVP in four years
Finalists
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (-5000)
- Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks (+2500)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+3500)
Announcement date TBD
