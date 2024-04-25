Highlights Naz Reid won Sixth Man of the Year with impressive stats and stellar two-way play.

With the first round of the NBA Playoffs in full swing, basketball fans also have their eyes on the results of the NBA Awards, which have been trickling out alongside the postseason action.

Here is the schedule for the announcement of each award.

Most Improved Player: 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 23

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 23 Sixth Man of the Year: 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 24

6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 24 Clutch Player of the Year: 7 p.m. ET Thursday, April 25

7 p.m. ET Thursday, April 25 Coach of the Year: 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, April 28

6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, April 28 Rookie of the Year: TBD

TBD Defensive Player of the Year: TBD

TBD Most Valuable Player: TBD

Here is an updated list of the winners for each award, as well as the finalists for the awards that have not yet crowned a victor.

Sixth Man of the Year

Naz Reid edges out Malik Monk in narrow race for top bench player

Naz Reid took home the NBA Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday, topping favorite Malik Monk and Bobby Portis to win the award for the first time in his career.

The 24-year-old averaged career-highs in points (13.5), rebounds (5.2) and assists (4.3) this season, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Reid anchored the Timberwolves' second unit with his stellar two-way play, proving to be especially impactful on the defensive end of the ball. Minnesota had a 109.7 defensive rating with Reid on the court, dropping to a 120.4 defensive rating in minutes without the big man.

Most Improved Player

Tyrese Maxey claims MIP with breakout season

Tyrese Maxey was voted the NBA's Most Improved Player for the 2023-24 campaign, beating out finalists Coby White and Alperen Sengun.

Maxey's numbers saw a hike in minutes, points, rebounds and assists after James Harden was traded to the LA Clippers in November, allowing the 23-year-old to take on lead guard responsabilites for the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey - Season Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 MIN 33.6 37.5 PTS 20.3 25.9 REB 2.9 3.7 AST 3.5 6.2 FG% 48.1 45.0 3PT% 43.4 37.3

Maxey was instrumental in keeping Philadelphia's playoff hopes alive after superstar center Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury, missing the final stretch of the season. In 34 games without Embiid this year, Maxey averaged 26.3 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Clutch Player of the Year

Steph Curry is the favorite to capture award

Finalists

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (-150)

DeMar DeRozan , Chicago Bulls (+110)

Chicago Bulls (+110) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+2900)

Winner announced on April 25 at 7PM ET

Coach of the Year

OKC boss Mark Daigneault leading race for COTY

Finalists:

Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder (-230)

Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves (+300)

Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic (+500)

Winner announced on April 28 at 6:30PM ET

Rookie of the Year

French phenom Victor Wembanyama has a lock on ROTY

Finalists:

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Announcement date TBD

Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama jostling for French-dominated DPOY crown

Finalists

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves (-3500)

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+1100)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (+19000)

Announcement date TBD

Most Valuable Player

Nikola Jokić set to win third MVP in four years

Finalists

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (-5000)

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks (+2500)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+3500)

Announcement date TBD

