The NBA recently released the schedule of its Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season. And just like in years past, the slate of match-ups is interesting and promises to deliver the excitement basketball fans are looking for.

Naturally, however, there are some pairings that are definitely more intriguing than the other. With that said, we take a look and assess all the Christmas Day games of the 2023-24 campaign and rank them to determine which one is the most exciting to watch out for.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise. ​​​​​​

5 New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

While other teams chased stars, the New York Knicks have quietly assembled a young squad filled with playoff potential. Led by Jalen Brunson, this up-and-coming team hopes to solidify its momentum to make the postseason every year moving forward.

That’s why their upcoming Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks will be a good one, as it’s the perfect test to see if the Knicks have what it takes to become a contender. Of course, the young team will have to go through Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and company.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA Career Statistics (2014-Present) Minutes Played 32.5 Points 22.6 Assists 4.7 Rebounds 9.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.3

Fans will have a chance to see Brunson take on Holiday and see if the latter’s defense can hold up against someone who can be named an All-Star in the season. There’s also the Greek Freak testing his mettle against Julius Randle in a battle of Eastern Conference power forwards. In any case, fans will surely get a fun playoff preview between these two postseason hopefuls during the holidays.

4 Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Even after an impressive MVP run by Joel Embiid last season, the Philadelphia 76ers still fell short in the playoffs when they lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, surpassed all expectations when they reached the NBA Finals a couple of months ago.

Both teams will have a chance to cement their case as one of the few teams in the East that can win it all next year when they meet on Christmas. The Heat will count on Jimmy Butler to set the pace and Bam Adebayo to contain Embiid. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Tyrese Maxey can step up and fill the void James Harden has left behind and become a reliable scorer for the Sixers.

And speaking of Harden, there’s hope that the All-Star guard will be traded before the two teams meet. Fans will also be looking forward to the possibility of Damian Lillard making his way to Miami after requesting a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers. Whatever the outcome of these two storylines may be, the prospect of these two Eastern powerhouse squads meeting is enough to exhilarate fans.

3 L.A. Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Only a few rivalries in the NBA have transcended the test of time. Sitting on top of that short list is the one that pits the L.A Lakers and Boston Celtics against each other.

From the battles between Bill Russell and Elgin Baylor in the 60s to a Finals matchup that saw Kobe Bryant go up against the trio of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce more than a decade ago, there’s always a good reason to catch any game that involves both the Lakers and Celtics. On Christmas Day, that’s going to happen again, with LeBron James leading the Purple and Gold while Jayson Tatum headlines Beantown.

It’ll be a delight to see the individual match-ups when Los Angeles and Boston go head-to-head against each other. For starters, there’s Tatum going up against the King in a fight between the best player of his generation and one of the guys who can potentially become the face of the NBA.

LeBron James - NBA Career Statistics (2003-Present) Minutes Played 38.1 Points 27.2 Assists 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.8

Anthony Davis will go up against Kristaps Porzingis in a fight between two of the league’s unicorns. There’s also Jaylen Brown, the Celtics’ latest max-contract signee, facing Austin Reaves, the Lakers’ best young talent on the roster. For sure, there’ll be so many interesting match-ups to look out for in this game.

2 Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Last season ended with the Denver Nuggets winning their first championship in franchise history. On Christmas Day this 2023-24, Nikola Jokic and company will have a chance to prove they’re not a fluke by trying to get the win over the Golden State Warriors.

On Christmas Day, fans will get to see two squads filled with Hall-of-Fame-level talent go up against each other. There’s Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul for the Dubs, while Jokic headlines a squad with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. on it for the home team.

Fans can expect a masterclass on playmaking, especially with the likes of Curry, Paul, Green, and Jokic playing. And just like with other Christmas Day games, the result of this contest will give everyone a preview of what the postseason will potentially bring.

1 Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Although the four other Christmas Day games are compelling on their own, there’s more history and drama to look forward to between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic and Devin Booker continuously traded barbs on and off the court in recent years, leading to a tense atmosphere between the two stars. Ultimately, the Mavericks came out on top and eliminated the Suns during the 2022 playoffs.

Another angle to look out for is how Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, former teammates with the Brooklyn Nets, will face each other as opponents on Christmas Day. There’s also the inclusion of Bradley Beal as the Suns’ latest acquisition, with everyone waiting in anticipation to see how the former Washington Wizard will fare in the Western Conference.

Take all of these elements together, and you’ve got a Christmas Day game that can generate a lot of hype in the coming months. This match-up, along with the other four, is more than enough to make the NBA’s holiday slate an exciting one for fans.