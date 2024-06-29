Highlights Every time LeBron James signs with a new team, the NBA landscape is fundamentally changed.

Steve Nash didn't win a championship with the Phoenix Suns, but his two MVPs speak for themselves.

Role players like Ray Allen and Andre Iguodala took their teams over the top after they signed.

We live in an NBA where the free agency season has arguably become as important as the actual NBA season.

The deals made during the summertime set the table for the upcoming season, for better or for worse. Plenty of deals are made but only a select few stand out as the greatest of the pack.

Which are the ones that we can undeniably call the best NBA free agent signings of all time?

10 2012: Ray Allen Signs with the Miami Heat

Notable Achievements: 1 Championship

It may have just been one shot, but if the shot is one of the biggest in NBA history, then your free agent signing deserves to be considered as one of the most important as well.

Ray Allen Miami Heat Statistics GP 152 PPG 10.3 RPG 2.8 APG 1.8 eFG% 55.2%

After years of being with the Boston Celtics , Ray Allen made the move to their rival Miami Heat , which was met with plenty of criticism from NBA fans. He was called a ring-chaser, which was understandable considering the Heat were fresh off a championship, and he was getting up there in terms of age.

Ring-chasing accusations aside, Allen did his part to help catapult the Heat to another championship. His shooting and floor spacing helped supercharge a Miami offense that won 27 straight games during the regular season. The Heat were incredibly dominant and Allen played a big part in that.

And of course, the shot. It is too difficult to ignore his season-saving three-pointer during Game 6 of the 2013 Finals. It may have just been one shot, but it was the shot that justified his move. He certainly earned that championship and the distinction of making one of the biggest free agency moves of all time.

9 2013: Andre Iguodala Signs with the Golden State Warriors

Notable Achievements: 1 Finals MVP, 4 Championships

The overarching theme of this part of the list is sacrifice. No one better-exemplified sacrifice than the player who took the step back from All-Star to sixth man.

Iguodala found a place as a winning basketball player with the Golden State Warriors . Mostly known for being a dynamic high-flyer with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets , Iguodala discovered a niche as an elite defender with the Warriors. The results were nothing short of golden.

Andre Iguodala Golden State Warriors Statistics GP 452 PPG 6.9 RPG 3.8 APG 3.4 eFG% 55.1%

Controversial Finals MVP aside, the Warriors dynasty does not happen without Iguodala. Aside from being the primary defender of LeBron James during Golden State’s rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers , Iguodala provided much-needed leadership when he went back to Golden State in 2021.

8 2010: Chris Bosh Signs with the Miami Heat

Notable Achievements: 2 Championships

Among the three players in the Miami Heat Big Three, Chris Bosh was the one who had to sacrifice the most. Initially the franchise player of the Toronto Raptors , Bosh took a step back and served as a third option for the Heat behind Dwyane Wade and LeBron James .

The third option is the charm? It was pretty much the case for Bosh.

Chris Bosh Miami Heat Statistics GP 384 PPG 18.0 RPG 7.3 APG 1.8 eFG% 52.0%

Less production and usage did not mean a limited impact for Bosh. He embraced being a stretch big man to help spread the floor for James and Wade, all while improving on his defense. The work he put in to develop as a defender culminated during Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals when he grabbed the offensive rebound that led to Ray Allen’s season-saving three-pointer.

James may have been their best player and Wade may have been the face of the franchise, but Miami’s back-to-back championships do not happen without Chris Bosh. That alone earns his move the distinction of being one of the biggest free-agent moves of all time.

7 2002: Chauncey Billups Signs with the Detroit Pistons

Notable Achievements: 1 Finals MVP, 1 Championship

It’s easy to forget Chauncey Billups did not actually start his career with the Detroit Pistons . After short stints with the Celtics, Raptors, Denver Nuggets , and the Minnesota Timberwolves , Billups took advantage of free agency and made the move to Detroit.

It turned out to be a legacy-defining move for him.

Chauncey Billups Detroit Pistons Statistics GP 482 PPG 16.5 RPG 3.2 APG 6.2 eFG% 50.2%

A move that was initially made because Billups wanted a starting spot rather than playing backup for Terrell Brandon, Chauncey exceeded expectations and established himself as one of the best clutch players in the league as early as his first season with Detroit.

He used the momentum he built during his first season to keep Detroit competitive, culminating in one of the most memorable NBA championships in league history in 2004. He won a Finals MVP in the process, solidifying his legacy as a Piston even further.

6 2004: Steve Nash Signs with the Phoenix Suns

Notable Achievements: 2 MVPs

The only signing in this list that did not result in a championship, Steve Nash’s impact to the Phoenix Suns and the NBA goes beyond the Larry O’Brien trophy. His move to the Suns also helped usher a style of play that still impacts the league to this very day.

Steve Nash 2004 - 2012 Phoenix Suns Statistics GP 603 PPG 16.3 RPG 3.4 APG 10.9 eFG% 57.7%

Nash being the centerpiece of the Suns’ 7 Seconds Or Less Offense served as a blueprint for how basketball was going to be played for the next decade. Even though it can be argued Nash was not even able to completely maximize this system considering his lack of scoring during this period, he was still a pioneer. That sheer impact together with the 2 MVPs he won are enough to solidify this move as one of the biggest free agency signings of all time.

5 2018: LeBron James Signs with the Los Angeles Lakers

Notable Achievements: 1 Finals MVP, 1 Championship

LeBron found himself stuck between a rock and a hard place during the summer of 2018. He had just finished one of the most dominant postseason runs of the decade, which proved he still had what it takes to win championships even as Father Time inched closer. At the same time, a move to the L.A. Lakers seemed inevitable even though the Lakers were not in contention for a championship at that time.

Somehow, LeBron found a way to still win a championship in Los Angeles.

LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Statistics GP 348 PPG 27.0 RPG 7.9 APG 8.0 eFG% 57.1%

The gravity of this move pales in comparison to his previous moves, but it still finds a spot in this list nonetheless considering what LeBron achieved and how it impacted the competitive balance in the league. LeBron brought another championship to Los Angeles, cementing himself as a Laker legend, while shaking up the competitive balance of the league by spreading things out.

4 2014: LeBron James Signs with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Notable Achievements: 1 Finals MVP, 1 Championship

LeBron James’ move back to the Cleveland Cavaliers had a simple goal that could be summed up in three words: Finish. The. Story.

LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2014 - 18 Statistics GP 301 PPG 26.1 RPG 7.7 APG 8.0 eFG% 56.8%

Staying with the Heat would have been a more sound move for James if his goal was to solely win championships, but he understood winning even one championship in his home state of Ohio would have an even greater impact when it came to his legacy.

That’s exactly what happened; winning the 2016 NBA Finals by coming back from a 3-1 lead strengthened LeBron’s case as the greatest basketball player of all time. It also caused a domino effect since Cleveland’s victory pushed Draymond Green to call Kevin Durant in the parking lot of Oracle Arena which gave birth to the Golden State Superteam.

Impact aside, LeBron’s goal was simple the moment he made this move. There were no crossroads to be had and he wound up achieving that goal. He finished the story and built his kingdom.

3 2016: Kevin Durant Signs with the Golden State Warriors

Notable Achievements: 2 Finals MVPs, 2 Championships

If LeBron’s move to Miami brought forth the player empowerment era, this move served as its arguable peak. With one fell swoop, Kevin Durant helped the Golden State Warriors take control of the NBA.

Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Statistics GP 208 PPG 25.8 RPG 7.1 APG 5.4 eFG% 58.3%

It caused many teams to question their approach to team building, with some opting to push back their plans to compete because of the Warriors juggernaut. Others, such as the James Harden Houston Rockets , were defiant and fought to take down the machine.

Even the Rockets’ efforts were not enough. Only a torn Achilles could stop the Warriors from achieving a three-peat with Durant. Injuries and a controversial end aside, Durant’s choice to move from Oklahoma City to Golden State allowed us to be witness to the peak of the concept of a super team.

2 1996: Shaquille O’Neal Signs with the Los Angeles Lakers

Notable Achievements: 3 Finals MVPs, 3 Championships, 1 MVP

Shaquille O’Neal’s move to the Lakers does not carry the same generational impact as James’ move, but in terms of overall success, it can be argued O’Neal actually achieved the most out of a single move in free agency.

Shaquille O’Neal Los Angeles Lakers Statistics GP 514 PPG 27.0 RPG 11.8 APG 3.1 eFG% 57.5%

Moving to the Lakers allowed NBA fans to be witness to arguably the most dominant version of an NBA player in modern basketball. With Phil Jackson’s triangle offense and Kobe Bryant surrounding him, O’Neal was unleashed and he wreaked havoc in the process.

1 2010: LeBron James signs with the Miami Heat

Notable Achievements: 2 Finals MVPs, 2 Championships, 2 MVPs

The impact of this deal goes beyond what LeBron achieved during his team with the Miami Heat. His move to Miami served as the symbolic entry into the era of player empowerment.

LeBron James Miami Heat Statistics GP 294 PPG 26.9 RPG 7.6 APG 6.7 eFG% 57.7%

This singular move by James changed the dynamic players had with their organizations, as well as the team-building philosophies general managers needed to employ to contend against what Miami did.

Even to this day, the impact of James’ move can still be felt. Teams are still trying to build their own versions of a superteam and organizations find themselves on a constant tug-of-war between themselves and the demands of their superstars. Considering all of these factors, as well as the success James enjoyed with the Heat, there is no doubt this is the biggest free agency signing in league history.