When a player approaches the age of 30, there’s usually only a few years left before he exits his prime in the NBA. However, there are some stars who have outlasted Father Time and continued to perform at an elite level even past the age of 35.

Although some of them have lost some of their athleticism in their age-35 careers and beyond, they were still able to produce incredible numbers and broke a number of records along the way. GIVEMESPORT takes a look at these legends and what they accomplished during the latter part of their iconic careers.

5 Wilt Chamberlain

At age 35, Wilt Chamberlain was still one of the best players during his time in the NBA. After spending 12 seasons playing for the San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers, the 13-time All-Star helped L.A. win its first ring in the City of Angels after relocating from Minneapolis.

By then, Chamberlain had won two championships, seven scoring titles, 11 rebounding titles, four MVP awards, Rookie of the Year, 10 All-NBA team selections, and a Finals MVP, among others. At age 36, the season following his last championship run with the Lakers, Chamberlain was still producing at a high level by averaging 13.2 points, 18.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Even if he just spent a season after turning 35, Chamberlain was still one of the best to ever play past that age. His rebounding alone was a lot better than most players a decade younger than he was back then. This serves as a testament to his longevity and productivity well into the latter part of his career.

4 Tim Duncan

Unlike most stars, Tim Duncan let his game do all the talking on the court. Standing at 6-foot-11 and possessing a great feel for the game, the San Antonio Spurs All-Star power forward was definitely in a class of his own, even after he turned 35 years old during the 2011-12 season.

From there, the Big Fundamental would go on to play for four more years and serve as a mentor to his younger teammates in San Antonio. He was still effective at that age until he retired in 2016, averaging 14.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game during that part of his career.

What’s impressive, though, is Duncan still won a ring at age 37 during the 2013-14 season, powering the San Antonio franchise against the Miami Heat's Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

In the 23 games he played during the playoffs that year, the 15-time All-Star averaged 16.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 23 games. Duncan’s simple, yet effective game aged beautifully with time. He has never relied on athleticism to make an impact on the court, and that certainly served him well, making him one of the best over-35 players in NBA history.

3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Before he turned 35 during the 1982-83 season, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar averaged 27.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.2 blocks over the course of 13 years. During that stretch, the All-Star center had already won one ring with the Milwaukee Bucks and two with the Lakers.

What’s impressive about Abdul-Jabbar is he still played for six seasons and retired at the age of 41. In that span, his averages dropped to 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Despite the decrease, though, he was still impactful and won three more rings.

Furthermore, Abdul-Jabbar was named to six more All-Star games until his final appearance during the 1988-89 season.

In the end, Abdul-Jabbar became the league’s all-time leading scorer by amassing 38,387 points, a record that wasn’t broken until LeBron eclipsed it in 2023. Even during those final six years of his career, the six-time champion still performed better than guys half his age, making him the most prominent over-35 star for quite some time.

NBA All-Time Leading Scorers Rank Player Points 1 LeBron James 38,775 (and counting) 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 3 Karl Malone 36,928 4 Kobe Bryant 33,643 5 Michael Jordan 32,292 6 Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 7 Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8 Julius Erving 30,026 9 Moses Malone 29,580 10 Shaquille O'Neal 28,596

2 Karl Malone

For a period of time, Karl Malone was the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer, by amassing 36,928 points over the course of his 19-year career. This is made possible by his elite scoring from the time he turned 35 years old to his retirement at the age of 40.

From 1999 to 2004, Malone averaged 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His longevity allowed the Utah Jazz to remain contenders and even helped the Lakers reach the Finals during his single stint in Los Angeles.

Interestingly, Malone was rarely injured or missed a long stretch of games throughout his career. His durability has helped him remain relevant and productive well past his prime. Even at his age back then, the franchises Malone played for could always rely on him to deliver on the court – a feat that makes his Mailman nickname even more fitting.

1 LeBron James

A few years back, no one would have expected LeBron James to surpass Malone or Abdul-Jabbar in this category. As it turns out, the Lakers All-Star forward did and is still performing at an elite level in his age-39 season.

From 2019 to 2023, James has played four seasons past the age of 35 while wearing the Purple and Gold. During that stretch, the King has averaged 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Also, he’s still playing like a young man, as evidenced by the 35 points James put up in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers that ended a three-year losing streak against their L.A. rivals.

And the scary part is, retirement isn’t an option for the league’s all-time leading scorer just yet.

LeBron James Career Averages Minutes Played 38.1 Points 27.2 Assists 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.8

It remains to be seen how many years James will still play in the NBA. What’s certain is that there’s no stopping him from performing well as he looks to lead the Lakers to another title in the 2023-24 season.

