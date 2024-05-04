Highlights Anthony Edwards emerged as the Timberwolves' next superstar, dominating with 31 points per game.

Jamal Murray made NBA history with two game-winning shots against the Lakers, solidifying his status as a rising superstar.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exemplified elite talent, leading the Thunder to sweep the Pelicans with a consistent performance.

It is often said that the lights shine brighter in the postseason. In the case of the NBA, certain players will take the spotlight with their brilliant playoff play, while others will take steps backward.

The first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs has come and gone, and with that has come a rise in play from certain players. The Western Conference, in particular, featured teams more competitive in nature than the East, with all of the teams sporting impressive regular-season records.

The Western Conference is not without its stars, and this year in particular saw a step backward from the stars of old and a step forward from the stars of new. The young talent stepped up in this series, emerging as the new faces of the league as they helped their team to advance (or in some cases, put up their best effort).

The following are the Western Conference’s best performers of Round One in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

1 Anthony Edwards

Edwards stepped up as the Timberwolves’ next superstar

The first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs proved to the world that Anthony Edwards has the potential to be not only the Minnesota Timberwolves’ next superstar but the next face of the entire league. He absolutely shined in the first-round sweep against the Phoenix Suns, averaging 31 points per game, along with 8 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Anthony Edwards - 2024 Round 1 Stats PPG 31.0 RPG 8.0 APG 6.3 FG% 51.2 3PT% 43.8

Additionally, Edwards shot 51.2 percent from the field and 43.8 from the three-point range in those games. He was extremely effective at controlling the ball and keeping the Suns at bay, feeding off of the incredible defense of Rudy Gobert. He was especially lethal in Game 4 when he put up 40 points to seal the deal. Edwards certainly aced the test to become the best performer of the 1st round.

2 Jamal Murray

Murray made NBA history with his two game-winners against the Lakers

There is little question that Nikola Jokić will win the MVP Award this year. He kept that groove going through the Denver Nuggets’ first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, whom the Nuggets defeated in five to advance to the next round. But while Jokić has put up the better numbers, Jamal Murray has clicked with him to make the most noise in the series.

Jamal Murray has had a breakout season in 2024 and is now on track to become one of the league’s next superstars. He has clicked with Jokić extremely well, and the two have combined to form arguably the most lethal one-two punch in the NBA. And he continued that level of play into the first round.

Jamal Murray - 2024 Round 1 Stats PPG 23.6 RPG 4.6 APG 7.2 FG% 40.0 3PT% 29.4

In the Nuggets’ five-game series against the Lakers, Murray averaged 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. But what made him the team’s best performer was his ability to come through in the clutch, which he did numerous times. He became the first player in NBA history to record two game-winning shots in a single postseason series, ending the Lakers’ hopes twice.

In Game 2, Murray nailed a layup buzzer-beater to seal the walk-off win for Denver, putting them up in the series 2-0. In Game 5, he gained a high ball screen from Jokic, and then put up a simple jump shot from the free-throw range which went in, giving Denver the permanent 108-106 lead. It was due to Murray’s heroic play, combined with Jokic’s, that Denver easily advanced.

3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The elite play of Gilgeous-Alexander has come to represent the Thunder

It takes an elite level of talent to be able to anchor a young squad, and that is exactly the role that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken on with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder proved their might in the first round of the playoffs, where they swept the New Orleans Pelicans, and at the forefront of that effort was Gilegous-Alexander.

Consistency earmarked Gilgeous-Alexander’s series. He averaged 27.3 points per game, putting up 28, 33, 24, and 24 points in each game, respectively. He also averaged 6 rebounds and 5 assists in that span, while shooting 47.6 percent from the field.

In Game 4, Gilgeous-Alexander also put up 10 rebounds, recording a double-double when it mattered to finish off the Pelicans. In a league full of emerging young superstars, Gilegous-Alexander has certainly risen to become one of them, and he reflected that in this series.

4 Luka Dončić

Dončić put up elite numbers in the series while perfectly complimenting Kyrie Irving

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving both stood out in the Dallas Mavericks’ series against the Los Angeles Clippers, getting clutch buckets when needed. It was the way they complimented each other that pushed the Mavs past the Clippers, but Dončić was the setup man in the majority of the games and put up the better numbers.

Luka Dončić - 2024 Round 1 Stats PPG 29.8 RPG 8.8 APG 9.5 FG% 40.5 3PT% 23.9

In the six-game series against L.A., Dončić averaged nearly 30 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. Where his shooting lacked, Kyrie Irving made up for it, and it was his ability to perfectly cog together with Irving that finally got the Mavs past the Clippers. Luka Dončić certainly cemented his place in this series.

5 Devin Booker

Booker put up the most consistent effort in the series despite elimination

When the 2024 Phoenix Suns are studied, the primary factor of their downfall will be classified as the mediocrity of their ‘Big Three.’ On paper, a trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal certainly is a big three, but games are not won on paper. Regardless, Booker put up the best effort of the three and was a formidable opponent for the Timberwolves, despite the sweep.

In the series, Booker averaged 27.5 points and 6 assists per game, while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from the three-point range. More importantly, however, was his ability to come up clutch in his team’s last effort, despite it being for naught.

Devin Booker - 2024 Round 1 Stats PPG 27.5 RPG 3.3 APG 6.0 FG% 49.2 3PT% 35.0

In Game 4, Booker put up 49 points, while shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 60.0 from the three-point range. His efforts were not enough to overcome the Timberwolves as the Suns would lose the game by a score of 122-116, ending a promising season disappointingly. But it hardly takes away from Booker’s performance in this series, earning him a spot as a top player in round one.