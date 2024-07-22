Highlights Zion Williamson is set to be one of the best power forwards in the NBA, showcasing skills similar to Hall of Famers.

Tyrese Maxey led his team to the playoffs, but acquiring Paul George may affect his scoring, though it will highlight his playmaking skills.

Anthony Edwards has emerged as the best young player in the league, showcasing leadership and scoring abilities, and proving to be a must-watch player.

The NBA is currently in a very positive period as top stars like Nikola Jokic , Giannis Antetokounmpo , and Joel Embiid have done a great job of making the league more international.

However, the NBA is also always looking at its future, and the current young talent the league has right now will result in multiple all-time players and superstars. Here are the top 10 players under the age of 25 coming into the 2024-25 NBA season.

10 Zion Williamson

The once-hyped-up prospect is still one of the top young players in the NBA

Zion Williamson is a player who has been great ever since he arrived in the NBA, becoming an All-Star caliber player instantly. He will be entering his fifth NBA season in 2024-25, and will likely find himself as one of the best power forwards in the league.

He has shown himself to be one of the best finishing big men in the NBA, being compared to Hall of Famers such as Charles Barkley when he was entering the league. His size makes him an untraditional player, which makes it tough for defenders to guard him. He has good playmaking for his size and is also a very physical defender, though he needs to work on his effort on that end.

Zion Williamson 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 22.9 APG 5.0 RPG 5.8 FG% 57.0% 3P% 33.3%

He is currently on the New Orleans Pelicans , a franchise that has struggled to stand out in the playoffs in recent years. However, their recent acquisition of Dejounte Murray will change that, and the All-Star guard will contribute heavily to Zion getting more points in the 2024-25 NBA season.

9 Tyrese Maxey

The 76ers guard took a massive step up in 2023-24

Tyrese Maxey is a young player who took a massive leap in the 2023-24 NBA season. At just 23 years old, Maxey has proven to be a great finisher and playmaker and is continuing to improve his defensive game. He has also shown glimpses of being a good shooter, though his efficiency went down from previous seasons.

He made his first NBA all-star appearance last season and then led the Philadelphia 76ers to a play-in spot despite Joel Embiid being injured for a majority of the season. He was a key contributor in the playoffs despite the 76ers losing in the first round. He will look to contribute heavily once again, with a much more improved 76ers roster.

Tyrese Maxey 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 25.9 APG 6.2 RPG 3.7 FG% 45.0% 3P% 37.3%

With All-Star Paul George joining the 76ers squad this offseason, it will likely see Maxey get the ball less, and it could result in him scoring the ball less. However, it will give him a better opportunity to improve on his already good playmaking skills, and he will probably be an All-Star again this upcoming season.

8 Paolo Banchero

Banchero took the Orlando Magic to the playoffs

Another player whose name constantly comes up in conversations in terms of the best NBA players under the age of 25 is Paolo Banchero . An All-Star who has already taken his team to the playoffs, Banchero has proven to be one of the best young stars in the NBA and will only continue to improve on his game.

Banchero has been able to show his great scoring ability last season by leading his division in points per game in terms of qualified players. He is also a great playmaker for a big man, which has resulted in him creating shots for his team. His consistency in terms of defense and shooting needs to improve, and it is something he should look to work on.

Paolo Banchero 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 22.6 APG 5.4 RPG 6.9 FG% 45.5% 3P% 33.9%

He proved that he was a great leader as he was able to bring the Orlando Magic to the playoffs last season. He ended up taking them to 7 games against the Cleveland Cavaliers before being eliminated. Banchero will look to do that once again as the Orlando Magic continue to develop their young talent.

7 Victor Wembanyama

The giant continues to dominate the NBA

Victor Wembanyama is a player who has just come off of a great rookie season and is looking to get even better coming into 2024-25. Coming into the league as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James , Victor proved everyone right by taking over the NBA with his size and athleticism.

The 7-4 center averaged a 20-point double-double in the previous season, showcasing his ability to dominate on the offensive and defensive end. Although he wasn't able to make the All-Star team in 2023-24, that likely won't be the case for him coming into this season, as he will get the ball more and will look to capitalize on those extra opportunities.

Victor Wembanyama 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 21.4 APG 3.9 RPG 10.6 FG% 46.5% 3P% 32.5%

Wembanyama is still on a rebuilding San Antonio Spurs team, but they continue to improve as the franchise is bringing in more assets. He will be joined by one of the greatest playmakers in NBA history this season, Chris Paul , who will make sure that Wembanyama will dominate in terms of scoring.

6 Tyrese Haliburton

The young guard has turned into a top-tier playmaker

Tyrese Haliburton is someone who has already shown to be great, as he has already appeared in multiple All-Star games despite being under 25. His excellent playmaking is something that was seen throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

He is arguably the greatest playmaker in the NBA right now, something that will improve even more considering his age. He's also shown that he is a good scorer and that he can create shots for himself. His defense needs massive improvement, as he struggles when his man has the ball in his hands, and it is certainly the biggest flaw in his game as of now.

Tyrese Haliburton 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 20.1 APG 10.9 RPG 3.9 FG% 47.7% 3P% 36.4%

Despite leading the Indiana Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, there is still doubt regarding Haliburton's ability in big moments, and many question his leadership. However, that Pacers team was only in that spot because of Tyrese, and many have seemed to have forgotten that.

5 Cade Cunningham

The skilled guard is on a struggling roster

Someone who has continuously shown that he is an all-around player is Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham . Cunningham has unfortunately dealt with many injuries so far in his NBA career, though last year the league was able to see what he truly could do.

Cade has proven to be able to create shots for himself as well as for his teammates, becoming a good scorer and playmaker. He has also shown upside on the defensive end, as his size has allowed him to guard smaller players well. He is a solid shooter but still needs to work on his consistency, something that he massively improved in 2023-24, but may look to do so once again.

Cade Cunningham 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 22.7 APG 7.5 RPG 4.3 FG% 44.9% 3P% 35.5%

Although Cade is great in terms of individual play, he is a member of the Detroit Pistons, who had the worst record in the 2023-24 NBA season. The Pistons are in a tough rebuilding situation, and it may take a while for them to find some success if they don't make transactions soon.

4 LaMelo Ball

Ball has massively suffered from injuries

Another player who has shown great skill as an oversized point guard is LaMelo Ball . Unfortunately, Ball struggles to stay healthy, as he has only played 58 total games in the past two seasons. This has led to him not being named an All-Star in either of those seasons, though he was one in 2021-22.

Lamelo Ball 2023-24 Statistics (29 Games) Category Stat PPG 23.9 APG 8.0 RPG 5.1 FG% 43.3% 3P% 35.5%

LaMelo is still one of the best playmakers in the NBA, as he has shown great vision and can create good opportunities for his teammates. He is also a good scorer but is still somewhat inconsistent. His main flaw is his defensive ability, as it seems he lacks effort on that end.

The Charlotte Hornets have not been a winning team as of late, though they made the play-in when LaMelo Ball was completely healthy. They have a young roster with good potential and could find themselves in a play-in spot once again.

3 Scottie Barnes

This forward has turned out to be a well-rounded star

Scottie Barnes has shown that he is one of the best young players in the NBA, and has even shown superstar potential. The Toronto Raptors forward made his first all-star appearance in the 2023-24 season and will look to do the same once again.

Barnes is a well-rounded player who excels at nearly every part of the game, especially his defense, as he is very versatile and can guard multiple positions. His scoring has developed tremendously, as he has turned into a great finisher, and he has shown good passing skills for his position as well.

Scottie Barnes 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 19.9 APG 6.0 RPG 8.2 FG% 47.5% 3P% 34.1%

Unfortunately, the Toronto Raptors are currently in a position where they may have too much talent to truly rebuild, but not enough to be a playoff team. 2023-24 was the first season that Barnes led the Raptors, and after winning just 25 games, there is certainly some work to do as the star needs more help on his roster.

2 Ja Morant

Morant has turned into one of the best finishers in the NBA

Unarguably the best player out of the 2019 NBA Draft, Ja Morant instantly becomes the talk of the NBA when he is healthy and playing. The young Memphis Grizzlies star has proven to be one of the best finishers in the NBA with his flashy dunks and also possesses excellent playmaking skills.

Ja Morant 2022-23 Statistics Category Stat PPG 26.2 APG 8.1 RPG 5.9 FG% 47.1% 3P% 27.5%

He has shown to be able to create his shots as well as create shots for his teammates, becoming one of the best offensive players in the NBA. Ja struggles in terms of shooting and defensive ability, though he is starting to utilize his strengths more and hide his weaknesses.

Morant has dealt with injuries and suspensions in the NBA, resulting in him only playing 9 games in the 2023-24 season. It seems that when Ja is healthy, the Memphis Grizzlies perform well, and when he isn't, they struggle to win games. A healthy Ja Morant took Memphis to the 2nd seed in 2022-23, and they will hopefully look to repeat that this season.

1 Anthony Edwards

Is Anthony Edwards bound to be the NBA's biggest star?

One of the league's youngest stars, Anthony Edwards , has proven to be one of the most determined young players in NBA history. He is by far the best player under 25 and will continue to do nothing but improve. His ability to lead his team and individual success puts him at the top of this list as he slowly transitions into a superstar-level player.

Edwards is one of the best finishers in the NBA and has turned into one of the league's best scorers. His IQ, flashiness, and leadership are just some of the qualities that have turned him into one of the most must-watch players in the league. He is a good defender who needs to be more consistent, and his shooting continues to improve.

Anthony Edwards 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 25.9 APG 5.1 RPG 5.4 FG% 46.1% 3P% 35.7%

At just 22 years old, Edwards is already a 2-time NBA all-star, both in 2022-23 and 2023-24. He led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals in the 2023-24 NBA season, where they had an unfortunate series loss to the Dallas Mavericks . He performed great in the playoffs, and it was around that time when many more eyes were being put on him.

This success has led to Edwards being selected for Team USA in the Olympics , where he will be the number one option, despite players such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry , and Kevin Durant on the team. If Edwards wins the Olympics this year, it's one of many accomplishments that will go down in his career, as he is well on his way to becoming one of the best players in the NBA.