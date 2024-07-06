Highlights The Denver Nuggets have had a solid starting lineup for the past few seasons, but changes are coming.

The New York Knicks have finally completed their ideal starting five, adding OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

The Philadelphia 76ers made a big splash by signing Paul George to a four-year max contract.

The NBA's 2024 free agency period was relatively calm by league standards, largely because of the new CBA that discourages marquee players from hitting the open market without signing their lucrative hometown extension first. Nowadays, stars secure their huge max contracts with their teams and will eventually request a trade if they're not happy in that situation.

With that said, some changes around the league could shift the landscape of the NBA for 2024-25 and beyond. Several teams added depth pieces, while a few franchises feel like they've completed their starting five with an important signing or two.

After the Boston Celtics dominated the competition on their way to the organization's 18th championship, other squads around the NBA are vying to knock them off the throne. The question is, has anyone made significant enough changes to challenge the boys from Beantown?

Here are the top five starting lineups going into next year.

5 Denver Nuggets

2023 champions took a hit with the loss of Caldwell-Pope, but they are battle-tested

The Denver Nuggets are one of the teams hit the hardest by the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and its many provisions that encourage parity league-wide. It is much harder nowadays to retain free agents without paying huge luxury tax penalties and suffering other roster-building disadvantages.

We've seen several examples of franchises being outbid for a player they desperately wanted to return but didn't have the funds to retain them. It causes one to wonder whether the league is doing the right thing by discouraging teams from keeping their talent in the name of competitive balance, but here we are.

Denver felt a little of this concept last offseason when they couldn't re-sign key sixth-man Bruce Brown, who played a huge role for the Nuggets on their championship run. Brown filled an important hole on their roster that they could not replace in 2024, which was the main reason the Minnesota Timberwolves upset them in seven games. His size, strength, and athleticism from the guard position were sorely missed by Denver as they were manhandled by the bigger Wolves in the loss.

This year, the Nuggets will yet again lose a crucial piece, this time from the starting lineup. Two-way sharpshooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope departed for the Orlando Magic to secure more money than Denver could offer, leaving a gaping hole at the shooting guard spot.

Still a Great Group, But... Lineup NRTG MP Jokić/Murray/Gordon/Porter Jr. Reg. Season +13.2 1070 Jokić/Murray/Gordon/Porter Jr. Playoffs -7.0 294 Jokić/Murray/Gordon/Porter Jr./Braun Reg. Season +8.6 28 Jokić/Murray/Gordon/Porter Jr./Braun Playoffs -46.8 12

This opening will likely be filled by Christian Braun, who has shown flashes of excellence in his early NBA career but also many inconsistencies that KCP simply didn't have. Braun just turned 23 years old, so he certainly has a lot of potential improvement looming, and no team is better suited to help him along the way than one led by Nikola Jokić, so Denver fans shouldn't worry too much.

However, this starting unit is no longer the unanimous best group in the league, as they have been for the better part of two seasons until Boston finished off their historic campaign. Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Braun are still an incredible group that fits seamlessly together, but there are definitely question marks for the first time in a while, and the West is just getting deeper.

4 New York Knicks

Adding Mikal Bridges completed an excellent starting group

It appears that the New York Knicks have finally completed their ideal starting five after two years of patiently waiting for the right moves to come along. All in all, they've turned RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and a bunch of first-round draft picks into OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to complete a lineup around Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, the three remaining starters from opening night 2022.

Losing Isaiah Hartenstein, who burst onto the scene as their full-time starting center in 2023-24 after Robinson's ankle injury, definitely hurts the Knicks, as he unlocked so much for their offense that Robinson isn't able to access. However, Robinson does have his own advantages as a player, and New York will shift their identity to match his skill set.

At the end of it all, New York will walk onto the Madison Square Garden floor this October with a unit consisting of Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Randle, and Robinson. This lineup has it all: Defensive versatility, rim protection, a two-way wing tandem, spacing, shot creation, and rebounding.

NY's Core Three Players ORTG DRTG NRTG Record Anunoby/Randle/Brunson 128.5 103.9 +24.5 12-1

New York should be able to match up with most squads in the league very well because of their versatility, with the only worry being the spacing issues that Robinson's lack of skill could cause. However, they can remedy that against smaller teams by inserting Donte DiVincenzo at the two and moving Randle to the five.

3 Philadelphia 76ers

Adding Paul George gives Philly a scary team on paper

The biggest splash of the 2024 off-season was easily the Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George to a four-year max contract that will run through his age-38 season. Because of his age, this was certainly a risky move for the already injury-prone Sixers, but it also gives Philly an incredible starting group if everything clicks.

Not only does adding George give the Sixers a dangerous big three that could be the NBA's best when healthy, but he also fits perfectly with their squad. Philadelphia desperately needed to replace the disappointing Tobias Harris on the wing, and they upgraded in a big way by acquiring one of the league's most consistent two-way stars in George.

The California native is a seamless fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, who can handle the on-ball primary shot-creation responsibilities as George transitions into the last phase of his career, allowing him to play off the ball more. George was the best catch-and-shoot three-point marksman in the league in 2024, hitting 45.3% of spot-up jumpers last year.

Playing off the ball should allow him to focus on defense more than he has been able to in the past, and the 76ers desperately need him to return to his elite defensive form, as they don't have another guy to call on for tough matchups. George will also help the Sixers maintain their positioning in the standings when Embiid inevitably misses games and gives Philly a chance to win playoff games even when their superstar big man is hobbled.

76ers' New-Look Lineup Player PPG APG RPG TS% Embiid 34.7 5.6 11.0 64.4% Maxey 25.9 6.2 3.7 57.3% George 22.6 3.5 5.2 61.3% Oubre 15.4 1.5 5.0 53.5% Gordon 11.0 2.0 1.8 58.0%

*2024 Stats

Philly fans will worry about injuries to two of their three stars, but if healthy, this group will be frightening for opponents.

2 Oklahoma City Thunder

Adding Hartenstein will maximize OKC's potential

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a tremendous season in 2024, bursting onto the scene as a true championship contender for the first time in nearly a decade. However, they had two main issues that were destined to end their title chances: lack of size and Josh Giddey's uncertain role.

Signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the Knicks solves both of these issues in one move. They now have a true center to pair next to Chet Holmgren to avoid getting bullied so badly on the glass as they did last season, and can replace Giddey's spot in the lineup by sliding Jalen Williams to the two. Trading for Alex Caurso also gives them a much better guard option than Giddey if OKC wants to ever run small-ball with Holmgren at the five.

OKC's Rebounding Woes Season RPG ORPG DRPG REB% 2023-24 Regular Season 42.0 (27th) 8.8 (29th) 33.2 (12th) 48.4% (28th) 2024 Playoffs 41.5 (10th) 8.7 (12th) 32.8 (6th) 47.5% (13th)

The Thunder can now run out a fantastic lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Luguentz Dort, Holmgren, and Hartenstein. This unit has very few weaknesses, as four of the players can shoot from range, while Hartenstein is an extremely skilled big who can finish, play make, and run pick-and-roll with SGA and Williams. He helped unlock New York's offense with his Jokić-esque playstyle and should do the same for OKC's already elite offense.

Defensively, every player on the floor for the Thunder is now elite at that end of the floor. It is going to be tough for anyone in the league to match up with this OKC group next season.

1 Boston Celtics

Defending champs brought back everyone from their title team

The Celtics placing at number one on this list is a no-brainer, until further notice. Boston just completed a historically dominant run through the league from Game 1 all the way to hoisting the trophy, and they've locked down every player from their starting five (and their top nine as well). As teams around the league improve, they are all attempting to chase down Boston, and it will stay that way until a team is able to defeat them.

Historic Celtics Season Unit ORTG DRTG NRTG Record Celtics 122.2 (1st) 110.6 (2nd) 11.7 (4th All-Time) 64-18 Celtics Playoffs 116.8 (4th) 108.2 (3rd) 8.6 (1st) 16-3 Tatum/Brown/White/Holiday/Porziņģis 120.3 109.4 +11.0 -

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porziņģis is such a perfectly fitting unit that also has an absurd level of talent, it almost seems unfair for the rest of the league. Porziņģis will begin the season out with an injury, but when he returns, it should be the same as all of this year for Boston.

This lineup is extremely versatile, has no weaknesses, includes five elite shooters, and is also an elite defensive group. No matter what any of the other contenders do, this team is going to be very difficult to beat if healthy.

Honorable Mentions: Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks