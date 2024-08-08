Highlights The introduction of the three-point line in the 1979-80 NBA season revolutionized the game, allowing players of all positions to become proficient in shooting threes.

Danny Ainge, Trent Tucker, Craig Hodges, Larry Bird, and Dale Ellis were among the top three-point shooters of the 1980s, with their proficiency beyond the arc making a significant impact on the game.

Larry Bird was known for his trash talk and deadly three-point shot, solidifying himself as a legendary player in the NBA who elevated the importance of three-point shooting.

The NBA made a game-changing decision in the 1979-80 season by introducing the three-point line to in-game competition. This innovative move, initially on a trial basis for one year, placed the line 23 feet, nine inches from the hoop at the top of the key, and 22 feet away from the corners. The three-pointer was not just a rule change, but a strategic shift that gave shorter players a better chance to score and brought a new level of excitement to the game for the fans.

On October 12, 1979, during the season opener, Chris Ford of the Boston Celtics made the first three-point field goal in the NBA, followed by Rick Barry of the Houston Rockets .

From the era of 'three-point specialists', the game has evolved to make the three-pointer a fundamental aspect of every team's strategy. Today, players across all positions, from the point guard to the center, are expected to be proficient in knocking down a three and stretching the opponent's defense.

Let's look at where it all started as we appreciate how the game has grown and how three-point proficiency has increased. Look at those who paved the way and made the three-pointer sexy.

Here, we will rank the five best three-point shooters of the 1980s, where it all began.

5 Danny Ainge

One of the first three and D guys in the league

Danny Ainge was a 14-year veteran drafted in the second round of the 1981 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics . As a 6-5, 185-pound guard, the team looked to Ainge to bring instant offensive firepower off the bench in his first few seasons before he became a starter in the 1984-85 season.

Initially, Ainge was not a very good shooter beyond the arc. He shot an abysmal 29 percent in his first four seasons. However, in the 1985-86 season and throughout the rest of the 1980s, Ainge caught fire from three, shooting 39 percent from three in the final five seasons of the decade. This included a career year in the 1986-87 season, when he shot an impressive 44 percent from downtown, adding a new dimension to his game.

Danny Ainge Career Stats GP 1042 PPG 11.5 3PT% 37.8

As Danny continued to improve his overall game, he was instrumental in helping the Celtics win two NBA titles with his defensive tenacity and shooting. He shot a productive 39 percent from three throughout seven playoff series throughout the 1980s. He also became an All-Star in the 1987-88 season. During the game, he scored 12 points off of 75 percent shooting from three.

Beyond the 1980s, Ainge would become the third player in NBA history to hit 1,000 three-pointers for his career and go down in the record books as one of the first true marksmen in the game.

4 Trent Tucker

One of the NBAs first “three-point specialists”

Trent Tucker was a 6-5, 193-pound shooting guard drafted sixth by the New York Knicks in the 1982 NBA Draft and played 11 seasons in the league. It was evident right from the start of his rookie season that he was an offensive weapon who could quickly heat up and be a threat for the Knicks.

Early in his career, Tucker didn't take many threes but was efficient when he took them. As the game evolved and teams looked to add specialists who could stretch the floor from beyond the arc, Tucker proved to be among the best sharpshooters in the league.

Trent Tucker Career Stats GP 756 PPG 8.2 3PT% 40.8

In the 1985-86 season, the NBA introduced the Three-Point Shootout at All-Star Weekend. Tucker, who led the league in three-point percentage before the All-Star Break, made it to the semi-finals before being defeated by Craig Hodges. Larry Bird eventually won that contest.

Throughout the 1980s, Tucker hit 345 threes, seventh among players in that decade. He was in the top 20 in three-pointers made in seven seasons and the top 10 in five of them. Trent was also second in regular-season three-point percentage at over 41.4 percent.

3 Craig Hodges

Undersized shooting guard with a deadly three-point shot

Craig Hodges was a 6-2 guard drafted by the San Diego Clippers in the second round of the 1982 NBA Draft. Though undersized for a shooting guard, Craig was best suited for the two spot because of his ability to score the basketball instead of being a floor general and distributor.

Hodges didn't come into the league as a three-point threat but had to work on his game and add the shot to his arsenal. In four seasons, after being traded from the Clippers to the Milwaukee Bucks mid-way, Hodges had improved his three-point percentage from a lackluster 22.2 percent to a league-leading 45.1 percent. He also led the league three-point percentage in the 1987-88 season, shooting an incredible 49.1 percent while being in the top 10 in three-point attempts (175).

Craig was the perfect complementary piece for a team that could space the floor. He made it a gamble for the opposition, who thought of double-teaming a star player because it often left Hodges wide open, something you should never do.

Craig Hodges Career Stats GP 695 PPG 8.5 3PT% 40.0

Hodges wasn't an All-Star, but he was a star in his role, and if you didn't get a hand in his face, he was going to make you pay.

As one of the league's deadliest shooters from distance, Hodges participated in the first eight Three-Point Shootouts in league history from 1986-93. He won three consecutive, though none were in the 1980s (1990-92). He made 396 three-pointers in the 80s on 1016 attempts, an impressive 39 percent from beyond the arc.

2 Larry Bird

An all-round superstar who could light it up from three

Larry Bird , known to Celtics fans as "Larry Legend," was Boston's sixth overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. Throughout his 13-year career, the 6-9 Bird solidified himself as one of the greatest players of all time, a Hall of Famer, All-Star, three-time MVP, three-time champion, and one of the purest shooters the game has ever seen.

Bird wasn't a threat from downtown until the team moved him from the power forward spot to the small forward position in the 1984-85 season. That year, he improved from a 24.7-percent shooter from three to an impressive 42.7-percent, the second-highest efficiency in the league that NBA season.

Larry Bird Career Stats GP 897 PPG 24.3 3PT% 37.6

During the 1985-86 season, Bird entered the inaugural NBA Three-Point Shootout during All-Star Weekend. By that time in his career, he had improved his shot beyond the arc and scored threes regularly at a 42-percent clip. He would come out of that weekend, in 1986, as the first-ever three-point shooting champion at All-Star.

In a similar fashion, Bird would win the contest again the following two seasons in the 1987 and 88 contests. Bird was often known to “call his shot,” and his trash talk was just as deadly as his three-point shot. In a TNT interview with NBA legends Reggie Miller and Isaiah Thomas, Bird recalls an incident that happened before the 1988 three-point competition. He recalls thinking that the contest was a big deal for most of the guys in the competition because they came in off the bench for their respective teams. However, Bird was used to the spotlight and pressure.

"I just looked there [at the other competitors], I was just really teasing. I looked around, and everybody's looking, and I go, 'Who's coming in second?'"

Bird knew how to get into his competitors' heads, but he also had the ability to back up his trash talk on the court with his performances.

Throughout the 1980s, Bird shot 37.7 percent from three and sunk the second-most threes of any player in that decade with 455. He once hit seven three-pointers in a game, tying him for the third most among players in the 1980s. He was also among the top 10 in three-point percentage and three-pointers made in five regular seasons throughout the decade.

1 Dale Ellis

One of the best players many of this generation have never heard of

Dale Ellis was a 6-7 guard/forward drafted by the Dallas Mavericks as the ninth pick in the 1983 NBA Draft. Throughout his 17-year NBA career, Ellis was always known to opposing teams as a three-point threat.

Though Ellis was an All-Star, All-NBA player, and Most Improved Player Award winner, the main thing that stayed consistent throughout his career was his ability to shoot the three. He didn’t take a lot of attempts during games, as some players on this list, but he made it count when he pulled up from beyond the three-point line.

Dale Ellis Career Stats GP 1209 PPG 15.7 3PT% 40.3

During the 1988-89 season, Ellis shot a career-high 47.8 percent from three and became the second player of all time to win the Three-Point Shootout during All-Star Weekend in 1989.

Ellis ended the 1980s decade making a league-leading 472 threes while shooting an impressive 41.1 percent from downtown. He led the league in three-pointers made at various times throughout his career and was second all-time in triples made (1719) when he retired in 2000.