Highlights The Chicago Bulls' best season was 1995-96, marked by a 72-10 record and an NBA Finals win.

The Cavaliers' best season was in 2015-16, with a 57-25 record and a historic NBA Finals victory.

The Bucks' best season was in 1970-71, boasting a 66-16 record and an NBA Finals win.

The Central Division was created when divisions began during the 1970-71 NBA season. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers , who were introduced that season, have been in the division since its beginning. The remaining four teams, the Chicago Bulls , Indiana Pacers , Milwaukee Bucks , and Detroit Pistons were added as time passed. These five squads have made up the NBA's Central Division since the 1980-81 season.

The Central Division has seen arguably the greatest dynasty in basketball's history in the Bulls, who won six championships in the span of eight seasons. It has also seen every team find success since the founding of the division, except the Pacers, who have not won a championship since the ABA years.

Today, the division has rising stars and proven superstars, while being competitive at the top with the likes of the Cavaliers, Pacers, and Bucks. There are storied rivalries as each franchise has seen both success and failure. Here are the best and worst seasons for each franchise in the Central Division.

Chicago Bulls

Best season - 1995-96

Teams have constantly tried to eclipse the success of the 1995-96 Bulls, who have been heralded as the best NBA team of all time. The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors topped them for the best regular season record.

But they failed to win the NBA Finals, something the 1995-96 Bulls were able to do. They did it by going 15-3 in their playoff run, with the NBA Finals, which they won by beating the Seattle SuperSonics, 4-2, being the only series going beyond five games.

Chicago Bulls 1995-96 season Category Outcome Record 72-10 Season Result Won NBA Finals

Led by arguably the greatest player in NBA history, Michael Jordan , and a Big Three that included Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, the Bulls surrounded him with an extremely well-balanced roster.

The Bulls put together a +13.4 net rating during the regular season, which remains the best net rating for any team in NBA history. Their net rating stayed ridiculous in the playoffs, where they were a +12.1 en route to their fourth title in the past six seasons.

Worst season - 1998-99

The Bulls' worst season came shortly after their best season. During the 1998-99 lockout-shortened season, the Bulls set a new franchise-low in wins, although it was the fourth-worst winning percentage in their history. There were three other seasons where their record was worse, but those teams were young teams with more of a future set up, whereas the 1998-99 Bulls were an aging team after Jordan retired and Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets .

Chicago Bulls 1998-99 season Category Outcome Record 13-37 Season Result 15th in Eastern Conference

The team only averaged 81.9 points per game, which was dead last in the league by over four points, and was 14.8 points per game worse than the season prior.

The 1998-99 Bulls shot a miserable 40.1 percent from the field, which was the worst in the NBA. They only had three players averaging above ten points per game, and the average age between the three of them was 30.7 years old. They were an old team with no young prospects with any impact on the team.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Best season - 2015-16

One of the most iconic seasons in NBA history came in 2015-16 when the Warriors beat the 1995-96 Bulls regular season record, winning 73 games. Heading into the season, it felt like a Finals rematch between the Warriors and Cavaliers was inevitable.

LeBron James was the best player in the NBA, and the home-grown Warriors were as dominant as any team ever. That was exactly what happened as the Cavaliers became the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2015-16 season Category Outcome Record 57-25 Season Result Won NBA Finals

Led by James and Kyrie Irving , the Cavaliers finished with the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a top-10 offense and defense and finished with the fourth-best net rating in the league at +6.4.

They easily handled the first three rounds of the playoffs, where they went 12-2. James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks in the ridiculous seven-game series that came down to the wire in one of the most legendary NBA Finals of all time.

Worst season - 1970-71

The Cavaliers have six seasons finishing under 20 wins, and have historically been one of the worst franchises when it comes to winning, as they are in the bottom-10 in all-time winning percentage.

The 1970-71 season was their initial season in the NBA, where they bolstered an extremely young roster that had ten players that were either rookies or sophomores. Their youth was evident early on as they got off to a 2-34 start to the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2002-03 season Category Outcome Record 15-67 Season Result 8th in Eastern Conference

They finished the season with a -10.1 net rating, which ranked last in the league. Prior to the All-Star break, they only averaged 99.5 points per game while giving up 114.8. Over the course of the season, they were miserable on the road, where they went 2-37 and were outscored by 18.2 points per game, which is one of the 10 worst road records in NBA history.

Detroit Pistons

Best season - 1988-89

The "Bad Boy" Detroit Pistons were a problem during the late 1980s when they won back-to-back NBA titles behind the trio of Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and Bill Laimbeer.

During the 1988-89 season, they also had Mark Aguirre and Dennis Rodman, both of whom played a huge role, especially in the playoffs. They finished the regular season first in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit Pistons 1988-89 season Category Outcome Record 63-19 Season Result Won NBA Finals

The playoffs were where the Pistons thrived. After having the fourth-best net rating in the regular season of +6.0, the Pistons hit a second gear when it came to the playoffs, having a net rating of +8.7 on their way to a 15-2 playoff record, which included three sweeps.

They had the perfect balance of defense, playmaking, and shooting that allowed them to easily work their way to their first NBA championship in franchise history.

Worst season - 2023-24

Coming off their second-worst number of wins in franchise history, the Pistons were getting a healthy Cade Cunningham to help boost their team and show improvement during the 2023-24 season. Although they were one of the youngest teams in the league, adding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft gave the team expectations of showing some improvement.

Detroit Pistons 2023-24 season Category Outcome Record 14-68 Season Result 15th in Eastern Conference

The Pistons started the year 2-1 before disaster struck. They lost 28 straight games to set a new record for the most consecutive losses in a single season. They wound up 35 out of their next 36 games.

Despite having the worst record in the NBA, they were 28th in net rating at -9.1 per game, which was their worst net rating in franchise history. The season was a total mess that led to the firing of Monty Williams, who they gave a massive contract to prior to the season.

Indiana Pacers

Best season - 1969-70

The Pacers are the only team in the Central Division without an NBA championship, but they won three titles during their time in the ABA. They made the NBA Finals once in their history, but lost to the L.A. Lakers . Out of their three championships during their time in the ABA, their best season came during the 1969-70 season, when they set their franchise-high in wins that stood for over 30 years.

Indiana Pacers 1969-70 season Category Outcome Record 59-23 Season Result Won ABA Finals

What separates this season from their other championships is their playoff run. They had the best defense in the playoffs, holding their opponents to 107.5 points per game, which was over five points less than the second-best team.

They had a stacked starting lineup that combined to average 102 points per game in the playoffs, while averaging the most rebounds of any team in the playoffs. They went 12-3 in their playoff run that finished with them hoisting their first championship trophy as a franchise.

Worst season - 1982-83

As a franchise, the Pacers are about as mediocre as a team comes. They have never had a season below 20 victories and have only had one season above 60 wins. Their worst season came during the 1982-83 season, when they set a franchise-low in wins that has stood until today. Despite it being their worst season, they still weren't the worst team in the NBA that season. They were a solid offensive team that lacked on the defensive side of the ball.

Indiana Pacers 1982-83 season Category Outcome Record 20-62 Season Result 11th in Eastern Conference

They allowed their opponents to shoot a staggering 51.7 percent from the field, which was the second-worst in the NBA, while giving up the third-most points per game at 114.5.

They did have a young Clark Kellogg on the team, who finished second in voting for the Rookie of the Year award, but he was one of their only bright spots in a miserable season for the Pacers.

Milwaukee Bucks

Best season - 1970-71

Led by second-year star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , the 1970-71 Bucks set a franchise record in wins while having a ridiculous net rating of +10.8, which was over double the second-place team. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 31.7 points on 57.7 percent from the field to go with 16.0 rebounds per game.

The Bucks had several win streaks during the regular season, including one of ten wins in a row, one of 16 wins in a row and one of 20 wins in a row. They were as dominant a team as there ever had been in the NBA at that point.

Milwaukee Bucks 1970-71 season Category Outcome Record 66-16 Season Result Won NBA Finals

The Bucks shot 50.9 percent as a team during the 1970-71 season, while holding their opponents to 42.4 percent; both were the best in the league. They took another leap when it came to the playoffs, by out shooting their opponents by an average of 10.2 percent per game and outscoring them by 14.5 points per contest. They went 12-2 in their playoff run as they won their first championship in franchise history.

Worst season - 2013-14

As one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the 2013-14 Bucks are the only team in the history of the franchise to not eclipse 20 wins in a season.

With a young Brandon Knight, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, the team was going through a youth movement, and didn't have many bridge players, which meant they lacked star power. They were a roster comprised of role players.

Milwaukee Bucks 2013-14 season Category Outcome Record 15-67 Season Result 15th in Eastern Conference

The team was in the bottom-ten of the majority of offensive and defensive categories, as they finished with a net rating of -8.8, which was second-worst in the NBA during that season.

Like most young teams, they were miserable on the road, winning only five games and getting outscored by an average of 9.2 points per game. Despite their awful season, it was the season that laid the roots for their home-grown team that led to their recent success.

Records and Stats Courtesy of Basketball Reference.