Highlights The Milwaukee Bucks, with the addition of Damian Lillard, now have the best duo in the league in Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Indiana Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton, are on the right track back towards relevance, and could give the Central Division's best a run for their money.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have their sights set near the top of the Eastern Conference with a strong, balanced lineup led by Donovan Mitchell.

The Milwaukee Bucks just shook the NBA by acquiring Damian Lillard during the offseason. Now, they have arguably the best duo in the league in Dame and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As it stands today, the Bucks are definitely the team to beat, not only in the Central Division, but also in the whole Eastern Conference. Even if that’s the case, the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers should give them plenty of headaches along the way.

With that being said, we take a look below where GIVEMESPORT ranks the Bucks in their division and who can challenge them in the upcoming season.

5 Detroit Pistons

There’s no question the Pistons had a challenging 2022-23 season. Their most important player, Cade Cunningham, only played 12 games due to an injury. The team ranked 27th on offense and 28th on defense out of 30 teams. Ultimately, Motor City ended 15th in the Eastern Conference with a horrendous 17-65 record.

This season, though, the Pistons might see a big improvement as Monty Williams has now replaced Dwayne Casey as the head coach. Cunningham is also healthy and ready to go. Not to mention that the roster is filled with promising young talent such as Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman, Ausar Thompson, and experienced veterans like Joe Harris, Alec Burks, and Bojan Bogdanovic.

But while the potential is there, Detroit has to contend with the powerful Bucks and Cavaliers in the Central Division. There’s little chance that the Pistons overcome these two teams, as both franchises have proven All-Stars and elite-level players playing for them.

They could probably pose some challenge, but at the end of the day, their youth and lack of experience could be their biggest issues.

4 Indiana Pacers

After trading Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo in recent years, the Pacers have chosen to retool for the future by making Tyrese Haliburton their centerpiece. Sure enough, it was a worthy move because the Sacramento Kings’ former draft pick notched 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Despite Haliburton’s leap — as great as it is — it wasn’t enough to lead the Pacers to the playoffs last season with a 35-47 finish, which landed them 11th in the Eastern Conference.

In the upcoming season, though, fans will expect some sort of improvement to Indiana’s young pieces, such as Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Obi Toppin. If they do, these players will mesh well with the team’s veterans like Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

Their roster has all the talent needed to get a spot in the postseason. One of the many obstacles that are going to prevent them is that Indiana is going to face more talented and experienced teams in the Central, leading them to place fourth on this list.

3 Chicago Bulls





Some time ago, the Bulls shook the league with how good DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucević were together. But due to injuries, it looks like the ship has sailed on the potential that lineup once carried. Instead, the Bulls finished 10th in the East, missed the playoffs, and are stuck with a roster that borders on mediocrity.

Even if that’s the case, Chicago is still ahead of the Pistons and Pacers in terms of talent and experience. LaVine averaged 24.8 points on 37 percent shooting from three last season, while DeRozan posted 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

With these two All-Stars at the core of Chicago’s strategy, the Bulls can overwhelm opposing squads through sheer offense. What brings them down, though, is the team’s overall ceiling, as they only reached the playoffs once in the last six years. Even with their level of talent, the outlook on the Bulls isn’t looking too bright, especially when compared to the following two teams on this list.

2 Cleveland Cavaliers

It took the Cavaliers four years after LeBron James left to make the playoffs. During the 2022-23 campaign, the Cavs finished the regular season fourth in the East with a 51-31 record, ninth in offensive rating, and first in defense around the league.

Cleveland aims to continue the momentum they built when the new season starts. With the core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen still intact, the Cavaliers have a chance of surpassing what they achieved last season. This is possible thanks to the addition of new players, such as Tristan Thompson, Georges Niang, and Max Strus, to the lineup.

The only knock to Cleveland’s claim to the Central Division’s top spot is how the Bucks are entering the new season with a more dangerous lineup. In any case, it’d be interesting to see how the Mitchell-led squad will fare against Milwaukee’s new roster, especially as the Wine and Gold look to show everyone that they have what it takes to be the best in the East.

1 Milwaukee Bucks

Thanks to the addition of Lillard, the Bucks look stronger than ever. Although it took Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen away from their lineup, the All-Star point guard will add another layer to Milwaukee’s offense and make the team more potent in end-game scenarios.

Along with Lillard, the Bucks’ tried-and-tested formula of handing the ball to Antetokounmpo is also another factor in the team’s projected success this season. Add Brook Lopez’s floor spacing and Khris Middleton’s shot creation, there are going to be a variety of ways Milwaukee can win during the upcoming regular season.

Damian Lillard - Portland Trail Blazers Career Statistics Minutes Played 36.3 Points 25.2 Assists 6.7 Rebounds 4.2 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.3 Field-Goal Percentage 43.9% Three-Point Percentage 37.2% All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

All things considered, the one-two punch combo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo is more than enough to decimate other teams in the Central. Gone are the days that the Bucks will also have to solely rely on Antetokounmpo to dominate games and win. With Dame Time in tow, he could help lessen the wear and tear, as well as pressure on the Greek Freak.

