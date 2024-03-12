Highlights Otto Porter Jr. announced his retirement from the NBA after 11 seasons.

Porter's career, particularly the latter half, was saddled with injuries.

Porter won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors and was a key piece of their championship run.

Former top-3 pick and NBA champion Otto Porter Jr. is retiring from the game of basketball. The veteran forward made the announcement on Monday evening, citing injuries as the main reason for the premature end of his professional basketball career.

“For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship! Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself, and I have therefore decided to retire.”

Porter's career ends at 11 NBA seasons after he was selected 3rd overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. He won an NBA championship in 2022 as a member of the Golden State Warriors and was a key piece in their run to the title.

Apart from Golden State and Washington, he also made stops with the Chicago Bulls (2018 to 2021), Orlando Magic (2020-21), and the Toronto Raptors (2022 to 2024). The Raptors traded him last February to the Utah Jazz, but he never suited up for the franchise. Utah released the 6-foot-8 forward earlier Monday afternoon.

Otto Porter Jr. Career Stats Categories GP 527 Points 10.3 Rebounds 4.9 FG% 47.7% 3P% 39.7%

An injury-riddled career

Appeared in just 128 games over last 5 seasons

As he mentioned, the 30-year-old has been riddled with injuries throughout his career. Porter has turned into a productive and efficient veteran who can play defense, rebound, and knock down shots consistently from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, he just could not stay on the floor consistently.

Porter averaged 66 games per season through the first six years of his career and had become a vital part of Washington's playoff runs through the late 2010s. He served as a solid complementary piece for the Wizards' All-star backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal. In his stint in DC, he averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds on 48.3 percent field goal shooting and 39.9 percent three-point shooting.

After getting traded from Washington midway through the 2018-19 season, Porter struggled with injuries throughout his late 20s. Over the last five seasons, he appeared in just 128 games. He played nearly half of those games in a Warriors uniform and during that lone healthy campaign, he proved that he can be a key contributor to a championship team.

Still an NBA champion

Crucial piece of Warriors' championship run

As sad as it is to see his career come to an unfortunate halt, Porter is still an NBA champion and that is something he can always be proud to carry for the rest of his life. And it's not as if he just rode the coattails to a ring. He actually played a big role during the Warriors' run to the 2022 NBA championship.

The stars just aligned perfectly for both Porter and the Warriors at the right time. He had the only healthy season of what wound up being the latter half of his career and he provided Golden State with a reliable, productive, and efficient 3-and-D veteran that suited Steve Kerr's system very well.

Otto Porter Jr. Stats - 2021-22 NBA season Categories Stats GP 63 PPG 8.2 RPG 5.7 FG% 46.4 3P% 37.9

His strong play continued into the postseason and into the NBA Finals, where he started the last three games of the championship series against the Boston Celtics.

Porter's career may have been tainted with injuries, but he can always proudly call himself an NBA champion.