Key Takeaways The Golden State Warriors have won 7 championships, starting back in 1947.

The franchise's success dates back to legends like Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry.

More recent titles come from the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the addition of Kevin Durant.

Just about every NBA fan on the planet knows Stephen Curry (especially after his incredible Olympic run). Most of them know that Curry and Kevin Durant were once on the same team and, along with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green , formed one of the most dominant rosters in league history.

But the history of the Golden State Warriors franchise didn't start when Curry became a superstar. In fact, the Warriors' franchise, which existed before the NBA, began winning championships nearly 80 years ago.

Long before Curry, the franchise had the most dominant superstar in the league, arguably the most physically dominant superstar in basketball history.

With such a long and, at times, wildly successful history, how many NBA championships have the Golden State Warriors won?

The Golden State Warriors Have Won 7 NBA Championships

From Wilt to Steph, the franchise holds a special place in the league

Originally the Philadelphia Warriors, the franchise was founded in 1946 and won the first Basketball Association of America Championship in 1947.

They returned to the title series the following season but lost to the Baltimore Bullets in six games.

The Warriors wouldn't make it back to a finals until the 1955-56 season when, led by Hall of Famer Paul Arizin, they beat the Detroit Pistons for a second championship.

In 1959, the franchise landed star center Wilt Chamberlain. Chamberlain kept the Warriors relevant during his time in Philadelphia and when the franchise moved West to San Francisco in 1962, but he never brought home a championship.

It wasn't until the 1963-64 season that the Warriors made it back to the finals, but they ran into Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics, who were on a run of eight consecutive NBA titles.

San Francisco made it back again three seasons later but lost again, this time to the Philadelphia 76ers .

After moving to Golden State in 1971, the Warriors' next NBA championship came in 1975, when they swept the Washington Bullets in one of the most surprising upsets in NBA history. Rick Barry averaged 29.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals during the series.

After some early-1980s struggles, the Warriors became one of the most fun franchises in the league behind Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. Dubbed "Run TMC," head coach Don Nelson brought a fast-paced, high-scoring brand of basketball to the NBA.

It didn't win the franchise another championship, but that team had the highest scoring average in the league during the 1990-91 season and made three Western Conference semifinals appearances between 1986 and 1991.

Now, the trio of Curry, Thompson and Green enter the picture.

Along with a cast of role players such as Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, the franchise won its first championship in 40 years in 2015.

The following year, the group set the NBA record for regular-season wins with 73 but collapsed in the finals after LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to overcome Golden State's 3-1 lead.

With an odd salary cap spike coming in the ensuing offseason, that trio was able to add Durant, who helped the franchise win two more championships in 2017 and 2018.

Curry got the non-Durant redemption he craved in 2022 when he led the Warriors to their most recent championship. Golden State lost only six games during that postseason run, eventually beating Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics in six games.