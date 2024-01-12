Highlights Mark Daigneault's leadership in Oklahoma City makes him a strong favorite for Coach of the Year.

The Los Angeles Clippers' late-season push has put Tyronn Lue in contention for COTY.

Jamahl Mosley has led the Orlando Magic to a positive record and a strong defense despite lacking star players and struggling with three-point shooting.

Every season, the NBA introduces a new surprise for its fans. Usually, the community acknowledges that surprise by praising the team’s best player, while the mastermind behind that process is often overshadowed. It’s safe to say that NBA coaches are remembered almost exclusively when public opinion is looking for someone to blame.

However, when the regular season ends, the Association recognizes who did the most remarkable work to lead their team to exceed expectations in the 82-game marathon with the Red Auerbach Trophy. The Coach of the Year award might not be as glamorous as the MVP or the other major prizes given to players, but can be a good indicator of a team being on the right path.

Not necessarily given to the coach with the best record, the coach who exceeded expectations the most is usually given the award, and teams with a lack of star power are recognized more often than not.

1 Mark Daigneault

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder ended their 2022-23 season with a feeling that they were close to being true playoff contenders. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might have earned the All-NBA First Team nod, but it still looked like his real help had yet to arrive.

This season, the Thunder's youth movement has stepped up. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are ideal pieces next to their star guard, while rotation players like Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort continue to play their roles well.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Winning% PPG FG% DRTG 2021-22 .293 103.7 43.0% 111.7 2022-23 .488 117.5 46.5% 113.2 2023-24 .701 120.7 50.0% 113.7

So far, Holmgren is clearly the second-best rookie behind Victor Wembanyama and has made a true impact for the Thunder both on offense and defense. In 67 games, the 21-year-old is averaging 16.8 points per game on 53.7 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep, while notching 2.5 blocks nightly. Even more impressively, Holmgren is already comparable to some of the best rookies in memory.

Williams, on the other hand, is supplying Oklahoma City with all the points they can get from a secondary scorer, and, as a bonus, he can play multiple positions as well.

Mark Daigneault has been leading his young squad in the best way possible, with his defenders even scoring at high levels. Sure, it helps to have a bonafide superstar like Gilgeous-Alexander carving out his place as the best two-way guard in the NBA, but a skilled coach makes everybody on the team better, not just one player. The 2023-24 season is truly when the Thunder's floodgates opened.

Odds to win: -430

2 Chris Finch

Minnesota Timberwolves

It's been a long time coming, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are finally a good team again. While head coach Chris Finch inherited a somewhat directionless team, he also found himself coaching the 2020 No. 1 overall pick in Anthony Edwards, a player who would then become foundational to the Wolves' success in the 2023-24 season.

After a middling 2022-23 campaign, questions surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns' future in Minnesota became more frequent. Despite that, the Timberwolves remained committed to their core and tried to make the most of the league-shattering trade that landed them perennial Defensive Player of the Year Award contender Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Winning % PPG FG% DRTG 2021-22 .561 115.9 45.7% 111.0 2022-23 .512 115.8 49.0% 113.1 2023-24 .687 113.3 48.4% 108.7

Now, 67 games into the 2023-24 season, and it seems like the core has finally clicked. Finch has helped develop Edwards into the face of the team, while Towns, who Finch deemed as the glue in the team's success, has been the secondary scorer and a complementary frontcourt defender alongside Gobert. The French center has been locking down the paint, and could land himself another piece of hardware come year-end.

The team's elite defense isn't just relegated to its frontcourt, however. Former NBA All-Defensive Second Team guard Mike Conley and 3-and-D wing Jaden McDaniels have ensured that the team can get stops against almost any type of opponent.

The Timberwolves have fallen out of the first seed amid Towns' injury, but Finch has already managed to save a squad that started the season as broken as any team likely to blow up their roster at the trade deadline. Turning that into a contender could be enough to earn him the title of Coach of the Year.

Odds to win: +650

3 Joe Mazzulla

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league, and Joe Mazzulla has a case that he is at the center of it. In only his second season with Boston, Mazzulla has guided a star-studded roster to the best record in the NBA, and Boston has been the title favorite all season.

While the Celtics have mostly avoided any costly injury, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both elite players, and Mazzulla gets the most out of them every night. His ability to motivate superstars is reminiscent of Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs of the 2000s.

Boston Celtics – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Winning % Points Per Game FG % Defensive Rating 2021-22 .622 109.9 46.6% 106.9 2022-23 .695 115.2 48.7% 112.7 2023-24 .791 121.0 48.6% 111.4

The expectations on Mazzulla's shoulders were sky-high going into the season, and he has met them with ease. With a lack of experience at the helm of a team, Mazzulla doesn't have a legacy to support, but he is easily one of the best coaches in the league.

If he can replicate his regular-season success in the playoffs, he will soar into the best coaches in the league conversation, and might even take the title.

Odds to win: +750

4 Jamahl Mosley

Orlando Magic

Having a positive record one season after being bad enough to earn the No. 1 pick is an impressive accomplishment. For the Orlando Magic, they've managed to return to playoff contention through the strength of quality trades and smart draft choices.

After sending Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls in 2021, the Magic were able to select Franz Wagner with the pick they acquired. Not long after, they secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and selected Paolo Banhcero with hopes he'd help lead the team back into winning seasons.

While Banchero's rookie season didn't quite lead to that, they improved from a 22-60 record in 2021-22 to 34-48 the year after. Now, with the youth getting settled in and head coach Jamahl Mosley adapting to his squad, the Magic are finally in a position to make some noise in 2024.

Orlando Magic – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Winning % PPG FG% DRTG 2021-22 .268 104.2 43.4% 113.9 2022-23 .415 111.4 47.0% 113.7 2023-24 .588 110.7 47.6% 111.6

So far, Mosley has led a defensive-minded team to 40 wins and 28 losses through 68 games. Their defensive rating (111.6) is fourth in the league, while their effectiveness in the paint has been close to otherworldy (47.4 percent of their points come in the paint). The only thing missing from this team is some consistent three-point shooting, but that's something they can look to fix in the upcoming offseason.

Under Mosley’s leadership, Orlando is building a strong core that will likely be dominant for years to come. They still need some pieces to help steer them more into title contention, like a true point guard, but as of now, Mosley seems like the right coach to lead the Magic back into relevance.

Odds to win: +6,000​​​​​​​

5 Tyronn Lue

LA Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have one of the most star-studded casts in the league, and it takes an excellent coach to manage all that talent. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook are all all-time greats, and except Leonard, are looking for their first ring.

Tyronn Lue has led the Clippers to the fourth seed in the Western COnference, although thanks to a recent skid, the Clippers have fallen in the standings. Thanks in part to Russell injuring his hand, the Clippers have dropped several games but are still firmly in contention.

LA Clippers – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Winning % Points Per Game Field Goal % Defensive Rating 2021-22 .512 115.9 45.7% 111.0 2022-23 .537 115.8 49.0% 113.1 2023-24 .627 116.5 49.1% 115.6

Much like Mazzulla in Boston, Lue has a star-studded cast that was expected to be a playoff team. With the addition of Harden, expectations only grew. Lue has done a solid job of keeping a team that is not built for the regular season afloat, although his tenure in Los Angeles has been marred by shortcomings in the postseason.

Coach of the Year is very much a regular-season award, so if Lue leads the Clippers on a late-season push and manages to increase his standing with the award committee, it will mean that the talented Clippers are locked in right before the postseason, and the league should be worried.

Odds to win: +10,000​​​​​​​

