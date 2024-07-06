Highlights The longest-tenured NBA coach is Gregg Popovich, who's spent 29 seasons and counting with the San Antonio Spurs.

Jerry Sloan served 23 seasons as Utah Jazz head coach, leading them to the NBA Finals in 1998.

Erik Spoelstra has coached the Miami Heat for 16 seasons, winning two championships in 2013 and 2014.

Unsurprisingly, when a team fails to achieve its goals, the head coach serves as the scapegoat. They are the public leader of the team, and when the team suffers a miserable season or an early playoff exit, the head coach is usually the first to be fired.

This has become more of a trend in recent years, particularly in the NBA. Frequently, coaches will receive contracts in the four or five-year range but are fired after just a couple of seasons (or, in some instances, just one season). The conclusion of every season includes at least one — often multiple — head coaches losing their jobs.

But in rare instances, the opposite is also true. Various coaches around the NBA have been entrusted with the tools necessary to run a team long-term. They have been in the game for numerous seasons, defying the odds of being fired early like their peers. The following are the longest-tenured coaches in the history of the NBA.

1 Gregg Popovich – 29 Seasons

Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996

Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs for the past 29 seasons, by far the longest-tenured coach of any team in NBA history. Popovich joined the Spurs organization in 1988 as an assistant coach and then briefly left the team in 1992 to become an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

But in 1994, Popovich rejoined the Spurs as the general manager and vice president of basketball operations. Bob Hill was the head coach at the time, and in 1996, Popovich fired Hill after a 3-15 start, and he overtook the role as head coach, where he has remained ever since.

Gregg Popovich - NBA Coaching Career Stats (Through 2023-24) Seasons 29 Games 2,209 Wins 1,388 Losses 821 Winning PCT .628 Playoff Appearances 22 Championships 5

The Spurs have seen all of their success under Popovich. He has won all five championships in franchise history with the team and has won three NBA Coach of the Year Awards. The 75-year-old coach is entering his 29th season with the team and just recently signed a multi-year extension, so he will easily eclipse the three-decade mark.

2 Jerry Sloan – 23 Seasons

Sloan served as the head coach of the Utah Jazz from 1988 to 2011

The late Jerry Sloan was a legendary player for the Chicago Bulls, racking up six All-Defensive Team selections and two All-Star appearances. In 1979, he earned the opportunity to coach his long-time team, which he did until 1982.

But in 1988, he became the head coach of the Utah Jazz, a position he would hold for 23 years. That was the position he became most known for, as the team was competitive during most of his tenure and he led them to an NBA Finals appearance in 1998, though they would lose to Sloan’s former team in the Bulls (and Michael Jordan, of course).

Jerry Sloan - NBA Coaching Career Stats With Jazz Seasons 23 Games 2,024 Wins 1,221 Losses 803 Winning PCT .603 Playoff Appearances 18 Championships 0

Sloan has the sixth-most wins of any coach in NBA history, and as part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, was named one of the top 15 coaches in the league's history. Sloan was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, capping off a legendary career.

3 Erik Spoelstra – 16 Seasons

Spoelstra has been the head coach of the Miami Heat since 2008

Erik Spoelstra has cemented himself as one of the game’s most talented coaches, and that proves itself through his tenure. He has been the coach of the Miami Heat for the past 16 seasons, a feat of continuity rarely seen in today’s league.

Erik Spoelstra - NBA Coaching Career Stats (Through 2023-24) Seasons 16 Games 1,277 Wins 750 Losses 527 Winning PCT .587 Playoff Appearances 13 Championships 2

Spoelstra was hired by the Heat in 1995 to serve as a video coordinator. In 1997, he was promoted to assistant coach and learned the ropes under legendary head coach Pat Riley. Finally, in 2008, he was promoted to head coach, during which he has won two championships (2013 and 2014) in five appearances.

4 Red Auerbach – 16 Seasons

Auerbach coached the Boston Celtics from 1950 to 1966

The Boston Celtics have always been one of, if not the most storied franchise in the history of the NBA. But they would not have that moniker if it weren’t for a great start in their early days, where they won numerous championships out of the gate. Those championships came courtesy of Red Auerbach.

Taking the head coach job for the Celtics in 1950, Auerbach led the team to their first title in 1957, and would then proceed to win eight straight championships from 1959 to 1966. Out of the 16 seasons which Auerbach coached, nine of them ended in a championship, the second-most in NBA history only to Phil Jackson (who has eleven).

Red Auerbach - NBA Coaching Career Stats With Celtics Seasons 16 Games 1,417 Wins 938 Losses 479 Winning PCT .662 Playoff Appearances 16 Championships 9

But if total championships are counted, Auerbach takes the cake. After he won nine titles as a head coach, Auerbach became the Celtics’ general manager and team president, during which he won seven more titles. All but two of Boston's record 18 titles, therefore, have come under Auerbach’s reign.

5 Three Coaches – 14 Seasons

Three different coaches have had tenures of 14 years

The fifth-longest tenured coach in NBA history has served 14 seasons in the role, and that feat belongs to three different coaches: Al Attles, Red Holzman, and John MacLeod. Attles coached the Warriors from 1969 to 1983, winning the 1975 NBA Finals under his reign.

Red Holzman was named head coach of the New York Knicks in 1967 and served in that role for 14 years until 1982 (Willis Reed served as coach for the 1977-78 season, reducing Holzman’s tenure to 14 years). Under his tenure, the Knicks won the NBA Finals in 1970 and 1973, and Holzman owns the franchise record for most total wins, with 667.

Attles, Holzman, MacLeod - NBA Coaching Career Stats Category Attles Holzman MacLeod Seasons 14 14 14 Games 1,075 1,300 1,364 Wins 557 696 707 Losses 518 604 657 Winning PCT .518 .535 .518 Playoff Appearances 6 9 11 Championships 1 2 0

Finally, John MacLeod coached the Phoenix Suns from 1973 to 1987. While he failed to win a championship with the team (the Suns have never won a title to this day), he did lead them to nine playoff appearances, including the 1976 NBA Finals, which they lost to the Celtics in six games. He is the winningest coach in Suns history, racking up a total of 616 wins.