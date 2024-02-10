Highlights A successful NBA coach is essential for a team's success, as they develop winning gameplans and build chemistry with players.

Only a fortunate few coaches have won multiple championships, with Steve Kerr, Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, John Kundla, and Red Auerbach among them.

Phil Jackson holds the record for the most NBA championships won as a coach, with a total of 11 titles.

Equally pivotal as the players on a championship team are the coaches that drive them. A great NBA coach is essential to a team’s success as much as its roster. Under a successful coach, teams develop winning game plans and the ability to quickly pivot mid-game to other plans.

A winning coach guides his players to be the greatest version of themselves on both sides of the ball. Most importantly, these are coaches who know how to get along with all of their players and build chemistry, leadership, and discipline. More often than not, especially in today’s league, teams let go of coaches who fail to build proper chemistry with their players, regardless if their record is positive.

The reality remains that the majority of coaches in the NBA never win a championship. Those that do were great enough to reach the pinnacle and are a fortunate bunch. Even more fortunate are the coaches who have won multiple rings. Only sixteen NBA coaches have ever won more than one championship, and only six have won more than two.

6 Steve Kerr - 4 championships

Golden State Warriors - 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022

Steve Kerr has been the head coach of the Golden State Warriors through the dynasty years of the mid-to-late 2010s and early 2020s. Originally making his NBA debut as a player in 1988, Kerr bounced around several teams and managed to win five championships. He eventually became a broadcaster, and then general manager and executive for the Phoenix Suns.

In 2014, Kerr found his most successful path, deciding to leave the Suns and become the head coach of the Warriors. Kerr desperately tried to gain the rights to Stephen Curry’s draft pick while he was with the Suns, but could not do so.

He was now able to coach Curry’s team, and right out of the gate, led them to a 19-2 starting record. The Warriors would eventually finish with 67 wins, making Kerr the highest-winning rookie head coach in NBA history.

Steve Kerr - NBA Finals Appearances Year Result 2015 Won 2016 Lost 2017 Won 2018 Won 2019 Lost 2022 Won

That season culminated in the then-franchise record in wins, and an NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kerr had won the championship in his first year, but this was no such example of peaking early.

Under Kerr, the Warriors would win the Finals in 2017, 2018, and 2022. With 711 games coached, Kerr’s coaching record currently sits at 473-238. He has nine combined championships, but four as a head coach.

5 Pat Riley - 5 championships

LA Lakers and Miami Heat - 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, and 2006

The majority of dynasties are often coached by a singular talent whose gameplan and overall coaching style worked well enough to lead the team to victory not only once, but multiple times. This is no exception for Pat Riley, who is known as ‘The Godfather’ for a reason. Riley is essentially the father of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers dynasty that shared the decade with the Boston Celtics.

Riley played for the Lakers and won the 1972 NBA championship, but became their assistant coach in 1979 and then full head coach in 1981. That season, Riley implemented the run-and-gun coaching style which became known as “Showtime,” and it propelled the Lakers to win four titles in 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988.

That team was headlined by stars like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, but their legacies would be different had it not been for Riley and his coaching style.

Pat Riley - NBA Finals Appearances Year Team Result 1982 Lakers Won 1983 Lakers Lost 1984 Lakers Lost 1985 Lakers Won 1987 Lakers Won 1988 Lakers Won 1989 Lakers Lost 1994 Knicks Lost 2006 Heat Won

Riley did eventually coach the New York Knicks for four seasons and took them to the NBA Finals in 1994, but did not win. Years later, Riley’s greatness would return as he would lead the Miami Heat to their first NBA championship in 2006.

Riley then also won two more titles with the Heat as an executive, culminating in nine total titles: one as a player, one as an assistant coach (1980), two as an executive, and five as a head coach.

4 Gregg Popovich - 5 championships

San Antonio Spurs - 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014

Very rarely does a franchise become synonymous with one head coach. However, the San Antonio Spurs are forever linked as Gregg Popovich has coached the franchise since 1996. During the span, he has won all five championships in team history.

Gregg Popovich - NBA Finals Appearances Year Result 1999 Won 2003 Won 2005 Won 2007 Won 2013 Lost 2014 Won

In all of his first full 22 seasons as head coach, Popovich coached the Spurs to a winning record. He coached the team to their first championship in franchise history just three seasons later in 1999 and then went on to win rings in 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014, becoming a vital part of the Spurs’ sustained success.

3 John Kundla - 5 championships

Minneapolis Lakers - 1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954

The Lakers have had a storied history of elite coaches who have brought them victory. But arguably no coach was more pivotal in setting up the franchise with future success than John Kundla. Kundla was the head coach of the Minneapolis Lakers during the extreme heydays of the franchise, and it was his coaching that propelled the franchise into victory early on.

Kundla began coaching the Lakers in 1946, back when they were still in the National Basketball League (NBL). He won the NBL championship with them in 1948, and then when the franchise was brought into the Basketball Association of America (BAA) in 1949 (which would eventually become the NBA in 1950), he brought the franchise their very first NBA championship title.

John Kundla - NBA Finals Appearances Year Result 1949 Won 1950 Won 1952 Won 1953 Won 1954 Won 1959 Lost

Kundla was so successful with the Lakers that he won five NBA titles in the span of six years, with 1951 being the only year in which he missed out (the Rochester Royals Knicks that year). Nonetheless, Kundla coached the Lakers to NBA titles in 1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, and 1954, becoming the first coach to ever three-peat.

2 Red Auerbach - 9 championships

Boston Celtics - 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969

When considering the historical success of a franchise, arguably no head coach has played a more important role in propelling a franchise off the ground than Red Auerbach. The Celtics have become a powerhouse in the NBA and one of the most storied franchises in sports history, and would not have ascended to that plane without the elite coaching of Auerbach.

Auerbach took the reins of the Celtics franchise in 1950, following what was a time of struggle for Boston. He turned the franchise around, aiding in the construction of a Hall-of-Fame roster. His moves, combined with his rambunctious coaching style, paid off as he would win the franchise’s first championship in 1957.

Red Auerbach - NBA Finals Appearances Year Result 1957 Won 1958 Lost 1959 Won 1960 Won 1961 Won 1962 Won 1963 Won 1964 Won 1965 Won 1966 Won

What would ensue would be the greatest dynasty in the history of professional sports. Under Auerbach’s coaching, the Celtics would win the next straight NBA Finals, winning the championship every year from 1959 to 1966. Despite that, he only won Coach of the Year once, in 1965, as the award was not given out until 1963.

Auerbach would retire as head coach in 1966, ending his tenure with eight rings, the second most in league history. However, he would become an executive for the Celtics for the next forty years until his death in 2006. During that span, Auerbach would also win another seven rings with the Celtics, winning a total of 16 out of the Celtics’ 17 championships, and nine as head coach.

1 Phil Jackson - 11 championships

Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010

Topping Red Auerbach by two titles is the legendary Phil Jackson. Known as a legendary aspect of the NBA on both sides of the game, Jackson would cement his legacy in New York by winning (to this date) the only two titles in Knicks history as a player. Then, he became a head coach in 1987 and would go on to coach through two dynasties.

Jackson’s first coaching job in the NBA was for the Chicago Bulls. Led by Michael Jordan on the court and Jackson on the sidelines, the squad would manage to dominate the 1990s, winning six championships and two three-peats. As coach of the Bulls, Jackson went 6-0 in the Finals and secured Chicago’s only rings in franchise history.

Phil Jackson - NBA Finals Appearances Year Team Result 1991 Bulls Won 1992 Bulls Won 1993 Bulls Won 1996 Bulls Won 1997 Bulls Won 1998 Bulls Won 2000 Lakers Won 2001 Lakers Won 2002 Lakers Won 2004 Lakers Lost 2008 Lakers Lost 2009 Lakers Won 2010 Lakers Won

In 1999, Jackson would end up switching from one dynasty to another. He was hired as the Lakers’ head coach and immediately produced results, becoming a primary component of the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal dynasty that three-peated from 2000-2002.

Tied with Auerbach with nine rings as coach at that point, Jackson would also repeat in 2009 and 2010 to bring L.A. two more titles and become the all-time coach with the most NBA championships.