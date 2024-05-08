Highlights NBA coaches often buckle under pressure to fill the shoes of their predecessors.

A new facet of sports has surfaced not only in the NBA, but in other professional leagues alike. One of the most important components of a team is their head coach, as he is the person who takes control of the team through good or bad, creating gameplans to achieve maximum output from his players.

But in recent years, coaching continuity has become a relic of the past. Head coaches often bear the brunt of their team’s problems, as when something goes wrong, it is on them, even if it is not. They often feature a short window of two or three seasons to lead their team to a title, and if they fail, they get ousted.

In leagues such as the NHL and NFL, this problem has been prevalent, and the NBA is no exception. The Los Angeles Lakers recently fired coach Darvin Ham after just two seasons, despite inking him to a deal longer than that on his contract. But they are not the only team going through this problem, as teams struggle to find the ideal person to led them to victory.

Filling Large Shoes

Not every coach in the NBA will be successful. This is something that the vast majority of coaches have learned, and even if they show signs of success such as winning seasons and playoff victories, they will be considered a failure if they do not coach their team to a championship.

Oftentimes, coaches will struggle with the ability to fill the shoes of their predecessors. Those coaches may have led their teams to titles, and the successor is viewed as a failure in comparison as they did not win a ring, the hardest accomplishment in the NBA.

Even in the case of coaches that do win championships, their times are viewed as up if they fail to repeat that success. Winning a title is not enough if you fail to win it again, and at that point, when the defending champions are eliminated, the glitz and glamor of the previous year’s title is damaged.

A more recent and prominent example of this is with the Lakers. They have had notorious coaching changes over the past decade, and Frank Vogel was finally the man to led them to victory in 2020, when they clinched their 17th NBA championship. They rode high for a while, but Vogel was ousted just two years removed from that glory for failing to repeat.

Ham was brought in as his replacement, and failed to fill Vogel's shoes by bringing a title to L.A., despite featuring the same core in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Ham could not make it work, and was fired. The Lakers have had six coaches since Phil Jackson, and none lasted more than three seasons.

Short Leash for the Modern Coach

Coaching changes have always occurred, but the idea of ousting coaches despite relative success has become a more recent trend. Nowadays, if a coach fails to win a title in two or three seasons, their job is most certainly on the line.

The NBA experienced this in the past season, both with Ham and Adrian Griffin. Griffin coached the Milwaukee Bucks for just one season before being fired midway through the 2023-24 campaign, despite leading them to a winning record of 30-13 at the time.

The Bucks cited that defense was an issue, and brought on classic coach Doc Rivers to try and right the ship. The team was mediocre under him, although reports were that he got along with the players better, but it failed to save their season as they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

But this issue has been ongoing for the past couple of decades. In 2016, prior to the playoffs, David Blatt was fired by the Cleveland Cavaliers despite only having the job for a year, in which they won the Eastern Conference. The highly-successful European coach was 83-40 in his time with the Cavs, but was fired regardless.

Dwane Casey holds the Toronto Raptors franchise record for regular season wins, posting 320 in the five years he coached the team. Despite that, however, he never led the team past the Conference Finals and was fired in 2018 despite winning NBA Coach of the Year.

In the early 2000s, the New Jersey Nets were a powerhouse led by Byron Scott. He led the team to back-to-back Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003, despite the Nets featuring one of the worst records in the league in 2001. Regardless, he was fired in 2004 after just three seasons.

It can be argued that the most notable of these decisions came in 2014, at the hands of Mark Jackson. The Golden State Warriors had Jackson as his coach for three seasons, and it was his implementation of certain systems that turned the Warriors’ franchise around. Nowadays, the team is looked at as a perennial winner, but that was not always the case.

When Jackson came on board as head coach, the Warriors were a perennially losing team. The team went from finishing with 23 wins the season before to 51 wins the season after, including two playoff appearances. However, he was still fired after just three seasons before the team became a dynasty.

The reality remains that head coaching, particularly in the NBA, is a high-risk and low-yield position. The pressure surmounts with each and every game, and coaches will be ousted in a quick manner if they fail to fill the shoes of their predecessors, or establish their own. It is why coaching continuity has dwindled, becoming a relic of a league past.