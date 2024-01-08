Highlights Draymond Green contemplated retirement after a challenging period in his career but was persuaded by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver not to make a hasty decision.

Green expressed gratitude for Silver's support and highlighted the commissioner's focus on helping players rather than punishing them.

Green is expected to return to the court next weekend and has been averaging solid numbers this season.

Draymond Green came very close to hanging up his sneakers a few weeks ago.

The Golden State Warriors star admitted on an episode of The Draymond Green Show that a conversation with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver dissuaded him from retiring during what seemed to be the lowest point of his career.

"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me. ... This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me — and I'm going to retire.' And Adam said, 'You're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.'

Green was suspended indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face in mid-December. The 33-year-old has been taking part in counseling sessions during his time away from the team.

The NBA announced on Saturday that Green has been reinstated following a 12-game absence.

Green expressed his gratitude towards the commissioner for his support during a difficult period for the four-time NBA Champion.

"We had a long, great conversation — very helpful to me. Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam who's more about helping you than hurting you; helping you than punishing you. He's more about the players."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Michigan State standout is expected to make his return to the court next weekend.

Green is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range, in 15 games this season. He previously served a five-game suspension earlier this season after putting Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert in a chokehold in November.

The Warriors have gone 7-7 since Green's suspension began, and currently occupy the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-19 record.