Highlights The New York Knicks remain the team to beat in Eastern Conference Group A with the addition of Mikal Bridges.

The Indiana Pacers are favored in Eastern Conference Group B after a strong season, Bucks and Heat lagging.

The Denver Nuggets lead Western Conference Group C, thanks to Nikola Jokic's dominance in the league.

The Emirates NBA Cup is back for its second season in 2024-25. The defending in-season tournament champion L.A. Lakers will look to defend the cup in the first half of the NBA season. On Friday, the groups were drawn for this tournament, with three separate sets of five teams in each conference.

These teams will first compete in four in-group games, and the six squads with the best record in each will advance to the knockout stage. Here, they will be joined by two wildcards, the teams with the best records in each conference who didn’t win their group. Then, these eight teams will compete in three rounds of knockout games for the NBA Cup.

Each of the groups features intriguing matchups and multiple playoff squads, but which team has the ultimate leg up in each of the six groups?

Eastern Conference Group A

The Knicks are still the team to beat in the East’s Group A

The New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a New York transaction this off-season, with Brooklyn shipping Mikal Bridges across town to Manhattan. Formerly a Western Conference Champion with the Phoenix Suns , Bridges is a two-way wing with a sleek scoring package. He adds firepower to an already-contending squad, while his departure leaves the Nets thin on talent. The Nets and Charlotte Hornets will likely not have enough to compete with the top teams in this group.

Mikal Bridges 2023-24 Stat Averages Stat Average PTS 19.6 REB 4.5 AST 3.6 STL 1.0 BLK 0.4 TS% 56.0%

The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic , though, are fresh off playoff berths of their own. Philadelphia added nine-time All-Star Paul George this off-season while Orlando signed two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope . While both teams improved, so did the Knicks. With their two-way talent, depth, and execution, New York is the favorite in Group A.

Eastern Conference Group B

The Pacers hold the advantage over the Bucks and Heat in Group B

The Indiana Pacers rode their elite offense to franchise-defining heights in 2023-24, surpassing former Eastern Conference heavyweights in the process. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will attempt to regain status above their younger competitors, but the Pacers' upward trend seems destined to continue.

2023-24 Season Comparison Stat Indiana Pacers Milwaukee Bucks Miami Heat Record 47-35 49-33 46-36 Season Result Western Conference Finals Exit First Round Exit First Round Exit

Further, neither the Detroit Pistons nor the Toronto Raptors have the talent to truly compete to win this group bar some remarkable improvements.

Eastern Conference Group C

The defending NBA champion Celtics will be very hard to knock off from the top of Group C

En route to earning the Larry O’Brien trophy, the Boston Celtics just completed one of the best seasons in their franchise’s storied history. With near-flawless play on both ends of the court, the Jayson Tatum -led squad etched their spot in the history books.

Most Reg. Season Wins in Celtics History Season Wins 1972-73 68 1985-86 67 2007-08 66 2023-24 64 1984-85 63 1981-82 63

The Cleveland Cavaliers , Chicago Bulls , Washington Wizards , and Atlanta Hawks will have their work cut out to stop the Celtics from taking Group C.

Western Conference Group A

The Timberwolves have the advantage in the West’s Group A

After an immensely successful season in which they made the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves entered 2024-25 with some new additions. Their 27th overall pick, Terrence Shannon Jr. , has a chance to contribute on both ends right out of the gate, as will lottery pick Rob Dillingham .

Terrence Shannon Jr. 2023-24 Stat Averages at Illinois Stat Average PTS 23.0 REB 4.0 AST 2.3 STL 1.0 BLK 0.9 TS% 62.2%

Further, Anthony Edwards is due for more improvement in year five. The Los Angeles Clippers remain dangerous and the Sacramento Kings boast an impressive offense, but the elite defense of Minnesota still gives them the edge. The younger Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers may be able to take some games off the other three teams, but likely will not be able to string enough wins together to win Group A in the West.

Western Conference Group B

The Thunder are the team to beat in Group B

Led by LeBron James , the Lakers took home the first-ever NBA Cup earlier in 2024. However, over the course of the 2023-24 regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder captured the top seed in the Western Conference.

2023-24 NBA Western Conference Regular Season Standings Team Record Oklahoma City Thunder 57-25 Denver Nuggets 57-25 Minnesota Timberwolves 56-26 Los Angeles Clippers 51-31 Dallas Mavericks 50-32 Phoenix Suns 49-33 Los Angeles Lakers 47-35 New Orleans Pelicans 49-33

With the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein , the Thunder strengthened their grasp on one of the top spots in the conference, while the Lakers, Suns, San Antonio Spurs , and Utah Jazz lag a bit behind.

Western Conference Group C

The Nuggets have the ultimate advantage over their competitors through Nikola Jokic

Group C in the West is the heavyweight division of the NBA In-Season Tournament . Five teams with title aspirations will battle it out with their star-studded rosters. However, in 2024, the biggest star of them all is none other than Nikola Jokic . The three-time MVP of the Denver Nuggets is the single biggest advantage in this group.

Nikola Jokic 2023-24 Stat Averages Stat Average PTS 26.4 REB 12.4 AST 9.0 STL 1.4 BLK 0.9 TS% 65.0%

The Dallas Mavericks , New Orleans Pelicans , Golden State Warriors , and New Orleans Pelicans will have their hands full attempting to contain Denver’s big man.