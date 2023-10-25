Highlights The Denver Nuggets started off the 2023-24 season with a convincing win over the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to strong performances from Nikola Jokić and their cohesive bench unit.

The Lakers struggled when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were off the court, and their second unit looked sluggish and uncoordinated.

In the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors, the Suns came out on top with an impressive win despite missing Bradley Beal. Devin Booker and Josh Okogie were standout players for the Suns, while Stephen Curry had an off-night shooting for the Warriors.

After 134 days without NBA basketball, the 2023-24 season has finally begun. Starting off on a doubleheader night of hoops, the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, had their ring ceremony, being rewarded with a beautiful piece of jewelry for the incredible season they had.

On this first night of the campaign, we saw a rematch of the Western Conference final between the Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors tipped off in the second part of the doubleheader, as Chris Paul faced his former team in his new digs. Coincidentally, these matchups featured the four most recent Western Conference teams to reach the NBA Finals.

Here's a recap of all the NBA action you might've missed on Opening Night.

Denver Nuggets 119 - 107 Los Angeles Lakers

Though it all started with an impressive Anthony Davis dunk, the game would really not pan out that way for the remaining 48 minutes of action. The first quarter was everything you would expect for a matchup between these two teams, with Davis and LeBron James doing their thing, very well-supported by Taurean Prince, who after weeks of speculation was ultimately the one chosen for that starting role after Jarred Vanderbilt's injury reports.

As for the Nuggets' side of the game, obviously Nikola Jokić was quite busy controlling the offense, quickly reaching the 10-point and five rebound mark in those first minutes of action. The deciding factor for Denver's early 14-point lead was the very cohesive bench unit, led by Reggie Jackson, Peyton Watson, Christian Braun and the recently extended Zeke Nnaji, who were just levels ahead of the Gabe Vincent-led Lakers late in the first quarter. The Los Angeles squad eventually got back on their feet, with both James and Davis taking over the offense, calling plenty of successive isolation-started possessions, reducing the champions' lead to only nine points going into half-time.

The Lakers entered the second half carrying the momentum they ended the previous one with, managing to close the gap between the two teams to only six points. Unfortunately for Darvin Ham's team, the second unit continued their sloppy performance and the Nuggets quickly built up their lead back up and maintained until the end of the quarter.

Once LeBron checked back into the game, the Purple & Gold made it a tight one once again, mainly because of the remaining starters' efforts, but nonetheless, the lead was shortened and the Lakers were in the game. However, the Joker and company proved why they are still one of the favorites to win the championship for the second time in a row, scoring 32 points in the final quarter and ultimately securing the convincing win.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - 25-10-2023 - Box Score Denver Nuggets Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal (%) Nikola Jokić 29 13 11 54.5 Jamal Murray 21 2 6 61.5 Aaron Gordon 15 7 5 63.6 Los Angeles Lakers Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal (%) LeBron James 21 8 5 62.5 Anthony Davis 17 8 4 35.3 Taurean Prince 18 3 1 75.0 All statistics courtesy of NBA.com

The key to the game was definitely the minutes without LeBron and Davis, as the Lakers' second unit looked sluggish and uncoordinated, which isn't alarming considering it's their first regular season game together. As for the Nuggets, almost everything went in their favor, with every starter having a strong game, apart from Michael Porter Jr., who struggled quite a lot from beyond the arc.

Phoenix Suns 108 - 104 Golden State Warriors

Even before the game began, the Suns were already one man down, as their biggest offseason acquisition, Bradley Beal, was forced to sit out the season opener due to a back injury. Without one of the stars in the game, Grayson Allen was the one who stepped into the starting lineup, offering his gritty and tough defense and some solid three-point shooting (which ended up not showing up).

Straight off the bat, Devin Booker showcased why he is one of the NBA's finest scorers, ending the first quarter with 15 points scored by various different ways, whether it was a Kobe-esque fade-away or a tough contested layup, Book showed he was here to hoop. From the Warriors side, the official debut of the Chris Paul experiment, whose incredible vision and IQ were on display from early on in the game, getting a couple of dimes in those first minutes alongside Stephen Curry, proving the fit to be quite dangerous on the offensive side of the ball.

As the second units arrived on the court late in the first quarter/early second, Moses Moody stood out with an interesting display of skill, resembling the likes of former Warrior and recently retired Andre Iguodala, grabbing a steal and a block, along with seven points in a short amount of time. Unlike Curry, who had a rough second quarter with only one field goal made out of seven, Booker didn't miss a shot, totaling another six points before the end of the half. Alongside him, Durant, who made his return to San Francisco, and Josh Okogie were the Suns' big reasons for creating the 15-point lead entering the half-time break.

In classic Warriors fashion, they outscored the Phoenix Suns 40-19 in the third quarter, with both Curry and Paul boosting the energy on offense once again, scoring 21 of the teams' points in the quarter. Klay Thompson also woke up from a relatively quiet first half, knocking down two shots right off the gate, while also contributing with his high-level perimeter defense, as he was on Durant-duty for the game.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns - 25-10-2023 - Box Score Golden State Warriors Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal (%) Stephen Curry 27 5 1 40.0 Chris Paul 14 6 9 26.7 Klay Thompson 15 7 3 33.3 Phoenix Suns Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal (%) Devin Booker 32 6 8 61.9 Kevin Durant 18 11 3 31.8 Jusuf Nurkić 14 14 3 62.5 All statistics courtesy of NBA.com

With a six-point differential between the two teams, it was up to the two Phoenix stars to do what they do best and score, and while Durant struggled to get quality shots up, Booker hit almost all of them, ending the game with 32 points. Okogie was also a huge difference maker for the Suns, as he contributed with his energetic defensive style that really disrupted the Warriors' offense for most of the night. The Suns start the season with an impressive win without one of their stars, with most of the role players playing according to their expectations, and sometimes exceeding them like Okogie and Nurkić, who were absolutely crucial for the result.

Golden State was also without their main defensive leader, Draymond Green, who is out due to an ankle sprain suffered during training camp, as defense was something that really hindered the Warriors to keep their lead coming into the final quarter of the game. The backcourt duo of Paul and Curry also showed glimpses of greatness, with CP3 tallying nine assists, despite Curry having an off-night when it came to his typically excellent shooting.

