Whenever a new NBA season starts, several players come to mind when talking about potential MVP winners. And while guys like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, and Nikola Jokić are the most popular names in MVP discussions, there’s always the possibility of someone else coming into the picture and surprising with their stellar play.

There are a number of players who are currently overlooked in the MVP talks as the 2023-24 season gets underway, but definitely have what it takes to become the most valuable player in the league. Below are five players who could give the favorites a massive challenge in for the NBA's top individual honor.

Donovan Mitchell

In essence, the Cleveland Cavaliers have what it takes to win it all in the upcoming season. They have a dynamic backcourt that can get buckets anywhere on the floor and a formidable fron tcourt that can anchor a defense with ease.

At the center of it all, though, is Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance on offense. Just in the 2022-23 season, the former Utah Jazz star posted 28.3 points on 48 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from beyond the perimeter while grabbing 4.3 boards, dishing 4.4 assists, and making 1.5 steals per night.

Mitchell’s first full season as a Cavalier helped the team finish fourth in the regular season. If the four-time All-Star can replicate his offensive performances from last season, contribute on defense, and lead Cleveland to a better record this 2023-24, there’s no reason his name won’t be included in the conversation for MVP.

Anthony Edwards

There’s really no reason the Minnesota Timberwolves fail to make a deep playoff run this season. Their roster has all the tools required to overcome most teams on both ends of the court. The key piece that can make all the difference for the Twin Cities, though, is none other than Anthony Edwards.

After his first two seasons in the NBA, Edwards raised his game in the 2022-23 campaign by averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest. His performance throughout 79 games was a bright spot for an underachieving squad that should have won more in the regular season.

If Edwards feels a burning need to lift the Timberwolves to a better record this season, expect his numbers to go higher. After his recent outing with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup as well, it’s safe to expect the young guard to have only grown better after being exposed to a different kind of competition.

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.2 Points 21.8 Assists 3.7 Rebounds 5.1 Steals 1.4 Blocks 0.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

All that being said, if Edwards continues in his current career trajectory, it’s easy to see his name being considered as an MVP candidate in the new season.

Jalen Brunson





Playing for the New York Knicks and lifting the franchise to new playoff heights will always carry prestige for most NBA stars. When the 2023-24 season starts, it looks like Jalen Bruson will carry the honor of leading one of the most popular teams in the league toward a shot at the championship.

What may seem unlikely years ago may happen this season, as Brunson has taken a massive leap in his career. In his first season as a Knick, the former Dallas Mavericks guard averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. That’s not bad at all, considering Brunson was an afterthought as a reserve piece playing in Luka Dončić’s shadow.

If all goes well, the potential All-Star can even surpass the Slovenian guard and capture this season’s MVP award. Of course, it won’t be easy for Brunson, and he will have to play at a high level more consistently. However, the Knicks guard has definitely shown that he has the ability and mentality to achieve that.

De’Aaron Fox

For the longest time, the Sacramento Kings were often overlooked because of their consistent failure to make the playoffs. But after their incredible run in 2022-24, there’s no denying that this team will generate a lot of hype in the coming months ahead.

Right in the middle of that hype is no other than the Kings’ franchise player, De’Aaron Fox. Rightfully so, because the All-Star point guard’s averages of 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game were the key elements that made Sacramento’s offense run smoothly and effectively.

This is evident in how the Kings managed to become the NBA’s best offense in the recent season, even when their defense was 25th among the league’s 30 teams. Fox’s ability to break down defenses by attacking the rim opens up opportunities for his teammates, leading to a made basket for Sacramento.

If Fox surpasses what he accomplished last season, especially leading the Kings to a meaningful postseason run, there’s bound to be a lot of noise in the MVP race for Sacramento’s franchise player.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Over the years, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has proven that the Los Angeles Clippers made a mistake in trading him for Paul George back in 2019. As it stands, the one-time All-Star has steadily improved his game over the years, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to benefit from his ascendance as one of the league’s best players.

In the 68 games Gilgeous-Alexander played in 2022-23, he averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest. And while the Thunder finished 10th in the Western Conference, their year-by-year improvement indicates that it’s only going to be a matter of time before they fully contend.

If SGA is able to lead the Thunder to the playoffs in the new season, he could very well find himself in the conversation as the league’s Most Valuable Player. As it currently stands, he is the only star in the Oklahoma City roster, and that should play well in his favor in his bid to be MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - NBA Career Statistics (2018-Present) Minutes Played 32.6 Points 21.1 Assists 4.5 Rebounds 4.6 Steals 1.2 Blocks 0.7 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .484 Three-Point Percentage (%) .347 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The new NBA season is set to start soon, and the race to win the MVP will heat up right after. Be sure to keep an eye on these stars to see whether they can rise up to the challenge of becoming the league’s best player.

