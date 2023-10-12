Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a talented young roster, could surprise everyone and nab a playoff spot this season.

Despite the absence of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets still have a chance to make a surprise playoff run with a balanced and skillful roster.

If Zion Williamson stays healthy and performs at his best, the New Orleans Pelicans have the potential to come out strong in the Western Conference and make a postseason push.

Over the years, there have been select teams who came out of nowhere and surprised everyone by making the playoffs. Just last season, the Miami Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals when no one expected them to make it that far. With the 2023-24 season coming right up, it’s only right to expect that there will be some teams who’ll surprise everyone and make the playoffs, and even make some noise in the postseason.

As we assess all 30 teams in the NBA and divide the contenders and pretenders, we take a look at those dark horse teams that can make it the distance this campaign.

Oklahoma City Thunder

After the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Russell Westbrook and Paul George several years ago, the franchise has chosen to shift its focus toward a rebuild. As it stands, that long and arduous journey may soon come to an end when the upcoming season starts, courtesy of a young and promising core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Just last season, the Canadian guard made his first All-Star Game appearance and placed fifth in voting for the MVP with his averages of 31.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Alongside his leap, the Thunder have built a talented roster that includes Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, and Luguentz Dort, among others, to back Gilgeous-Alexander on the court.

Completing the puzzle for Oklahoma City is Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 big man blessed with guard-like skills who missed his first year in the NBA due to a foot injury. With him on the floor, the Thunder will have a young lineup that can perform well on both ends of the court and match up with any team in the league. If all goes well, the SGA-led team can nab a playoff spot in the coming months and show everyone what they can really do.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - NBA Career Statistics (2018-Present) Minutes Played 32.6 Points 21.1 Assists 4.5 Rebounds 4.6 Steals 1.2 Blocks 0.7 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .484 Three-Point Percentage (%) .347 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Brooklyn Nets

Even with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden gone from the team, the Brooklyn Nets still have a chance to turn heads around by making a surprise playoff run. With a younger roster filled with every skill set a squad needs to succeed, there’s every reason for this franchise to at least make the Play-In Tournament.

At the tip of the spear is Mikal Bridges, a 6-foot-6 forward who can play on both ends of the court with ease. In the 27 games he played for the Nets after the trade deadline, Bridges averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Surrounding him are intriguing pieces such as Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Lonnie Walker. Also, the presence of veterans like Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith round up the roster and make it more balanced.

In the event Ben Simmons returns to his old form, there’s a great chance this Nets team can come together and surprise the league. If that happens, every guy on the roster will definitely bring something to the table and help Brooklyn make the postseason next year.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans last made the playoffs back in 2022 with a roster led by C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram against a Phoenix Suns squad with Chris Paul and Devin Booker in it. After taking the powerhouse to six games, the team failed to clinch a playoff spot last season.

One thing that should be remembered is that Zion Williamson hasn’t been active that much, making him a factor in why the Pelicans didn’t reach the postseason. But whenever he’s playing, New Orleans performs like a winner.

This was best seen during Williamson’s second year in the league, when he played 61 games. When the All-Star forward was present, the Pelicans’ offensive rating rose to 115.6, while it dropped to 107.1 when Williamson was inactive.

A lot of people have already dismissed New Orleans as a lost cause, especially after all the drama surrounding Williamson. If the former No.1 pick gets his act together, expect the Pelicans to come out of the Western Conference guns blazing.

Utah Jazz

Even though the Utah Jazz failed to make the playoffs last season, the team still managed to surprise everyone with how much potential it has for the future. In a couple of weeks, the franchise has another chance to show it can make a leap and take its place as one of the best teams, not only in the West, but in the entire league as well.

With Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton playing for the Jazz, there’s no shortage of playmaking, defense, and shot-creation to go around. What’s needed, though, is more time for the entire team to mesh as one, so it can ably face various powerhouses in their conference, such as the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

The good news is the roster hasn’t been tweaked that much, and all the key pieces are still present. With just the right situation, Utah can make it far in the upcoming regular season.

Indiana Pacers

Although the Indiana Pacers have to contend with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the East, there’s still enough hope for this team to rise up and meet the challenge of making the playoffs. Led by Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers’ roster has all the tools it needs to catch everyone by surprise when the season starts.

Last season, Haliburton took a leap by averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in his first full season as a Pacer. It’s expected that the All-Star guard can take another leap and lead Indiana back to relevance, especially with promising pieces in Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, and Obi Toppin looking to advance in their respective careers. Add several veterans, such as Bruce Brown and Myles Turner, to the mix, and the Pacers can make a surprising run toward a playoff spot in the East.

With so many changes happening during the offseason, it’s easy to lose sight of these teams when the NBA regular season returns soon.

Read more: Indiana Pacers: 5 possible trade destinations for Buddy Hield