Key Takeaways Victor Wembanyama is heavily favored to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2024-25.

Rudy Gobert, a 4-time winner, faces voter fatigue in the competition.

Chet Holmgren, Bam Adebayo, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are also solid contenders.

The NBA is built on its star power. A lot of the appeal and popularity of the league and the biggest stars in the game comes from what they are capable of doing on the offensive end.

However, the other side of the basketball court should not be forgotten. The Defensive Player of the Year award exists to recognize the most outstanding individual at changing the game on that side of the court.

Typically speaking, big men tend to dominate the race to claim that award. Seven of the last eight Defensive Player of the Year awards have been won by a center or power forward.

Marcus Smart was the lone perimeter player to break through that dominance during that time. Smart won the Defensive Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season.

Given the history of the award, it should be no surprise that the five players with the best odds of winning the award are all big men.

The best odds for perimeter players belong to Alex Caruso of the Oklahoma City Thunder and OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks . Both players are tied for the eighth-best odds at +4000.

The interesting thing about the Defensive Player of the Year award is that, unlike some of the other trophies like the Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, or Rookie of the Year, there is an overwhelming favorite to win the award in the 2024-25 season.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are accurate as of August 22nd, 2024. Odds are subject to change.

1 Victor Wembanyama (Center/Forward – San Antonio Spurs)

Betting odds: -190

Victor Wembanyama will head into the 2024-25 season with his head and shoulders above the rest of the pack.

Wembanyama is also favored to win the Most Improved Player award, leading the betting odds at +850. However, his advantage in that category is nothing compared to this one.

No other awards on FanDuel Sportsbook currently have a favorite who is in the negatives, besides this one. There is clearly an overwhelming expectation that the San Antonio Spurs sophomore will run away with the award.

Given how great Wembanyama looked on the defensive end of the basketball court in his rookie year, it is understandable why he would be the odds-on favorite heading into his second season.

Victor Wembanyama – 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat SPG 1.2 BPG 3.6 BLK% 10.0 DBPM 3.3 DWS 4.4

Wembanyama led the league in blocks during his rookie season. His 3.6 blocks per game comfortably cleared second-placed Walker Kessler and Brook Lopez . Both of them were tied with averages 2.4 per game.

The crazy part about Wembanyama's interior presence was that he was only getting better as the year went along. During the last 20 games of the 2023-24 season, he averaged an incredible 4.4 blocks per game.

This was all very necessary too. The Spurs looked like a completely different unit on the defensive end whenever Wembanyama exited the game. After all was said and done, he managed to finish second on the ballot for Defensive Player of the Year, as a rookie.

While he did not add that major defensive accolade to his resume, his spectacular efforts landed him on the All-NBA Defensive First Team, making him the sixth rookie in NBA history to be named to an All-Defensive Team.

Who were the other five? Hakeem Olajuwon , Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manute Bol, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar managed to accomplish the feat as well.

Wembanyama was fifth in the league for defensive win shares. He joined Anthony Davis as the only players in the top five who did not have the support of a top ten defensive unit in the league.

With the improvements to the roster that the Spurs have added during this offseason, an improved Wembanyama should have every opportunity to lead a strong unit this season, on his way to potentially winning his first Defensive Player of the Year.

2 Rudy Gobert (Center – Minnesota Timberwolves)

Betting odds: +1200

The gap between Wembanyama's odds of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award and the rest of the field is staggering. This feels especially unbelievable when considering that Rudy Gobert is a four-time winner of the award.

Gobert is tied with Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo for the most Defensive Player of the Year trophies in NBA history. The odds-makers clearly do not think that is a record he will have all to himself by the end of the 2024-25 season.

Rudy Gobert – 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat SPG 0.7 BPG 2.1 DBPM 1.8 DWS 5.8

Gobert led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the best defensive rating in the NBA last season. It helped earn him 72 first-placed votes on the Defensive Player of the Year ballot.

It has been an incredible run for The Stifle Tower. He has won four of the past eight trophies for this category. 50 percent over the last eight years is an enviable win rate.

His achievements on the defensive end of the basketball court have all but locked up his spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

On top of the rise of Wembanyama, voter fatigue will surely play a big factor against Gobert in 2024-25. Handing him a record-breaking fifth Defensive Player of the Year will be a tough sell for most voters.

It would essentially open up a very uncomfortable conversation about where he ranks among the all-time great defenders. No one should doubt that Gobert deserves to be high on that list.

However, having him tower above the competition in terms of the number of times he was recognized as the league's best defender may be a statement that voters are unwilling to make.

3 Chet Holmgren (Center/Forward – Oklahoma City Thunder)

Betting odds: +1500

Chet Holmgren will be another sophomore player who will be a part of the competition for the Defensive Player of the Year trophy. Holmgren was overshadowed by Wembanyama in their rookie seasons, but he was an elite defender in his own right.

Chet Holmgren – 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat SPG 0.6 BPG 2.3 DBPM 1.5 DWS 4.4

Holmgren was in the top five in the league for blocks per game, tying Davis for fourth. Holmgren's Thunder were a great defensive unit overall, finishing with the fourth-best defensive rating in the league.

The additions of Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein should only strengthen the team on the defensive end. Hartenstein, in particular, should give Holmgren some extra opportunity to block shots defensively.

Lineups featuring the two should allow Hartenstein to focus on protecting the paint while Holmgren gets an opportunity to be the weak-side help defender and hunt blocks. One should not be surprised to see an uptick in production for Holmgren in the blocks per game category.

Gobert has been able to win multiple Defensive Player of the Year trophies by leading the best defensive units in the league previously. Holmgren should have that same opportunity in 2024-25.

4 Bam Adebayo (Center/Forward – Miami Heat)

Betting odds: +2000

Bam Adebayo has created a strong defensive reputation for himself. The Miami Heat star has been named to the All-NBA Defensive Team for five straight seasons.

Bam Adebayo – 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat SPG 1.1 BPG 0.9 DBPM 2.4 DWS 4.3

Adebayo finished just outside the top five last season in defensive win shares. His incredible all-around brand of defensive prowess should be well-known to most.

Bam can not only protect the interior, but he is incredibly mobile when asked to guard players on the perimeter. The standard metrics of steals and blocks do not do justice to how great of a defender he truly is.

Adebayo is entering the prime of his career, and blossoming into a bigger star by the year for the Heat. Perhaps that can result in him finally claiming the top individual honors on the defensive end of the basketball court.

5 Jaren Jackson Jr. (Forward/Center – Memphis Grizzlies)

Betting odds: +2000

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the only other player on this list besides Gobert to have already won a Defensive Player of the Year award in his career.

After missing All-Defensive honors in the 2023-24 season, Jackson will be looking to reassert himself in the discussion of elite defensive players in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. – 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat SPG 1.2 BPG 1.6 DBPM 0.4 DWS 2.8

The Memphis Grizzlies had a rough 2023-24 season thanks to a laundry list of injuries derailing their campaign. They, much like Jackson, will be looking for a huge bounce-back season. The Grizzlies had made the NBA Playoffs for three seasons in a row beforehand.

With the anticipated health of both players, the tandem of Jackson and Smart should be more than enough to make the Grizzlies a tough defensive unit to match up against in 2024-25.

Both of the former Defensive Player of the Year winners will look to be the catalysts for the Grizzlies' return to contender status.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.