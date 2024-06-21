Highlights Monty Williams was fired by the Detroit Pistons, making him available for a new head coaching role.

Potential landing spots for the former NBA Coach of the Year include the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards.

Each team offers unique challenges and opportunities for Williams to make an impact.

Monty Williams was fired from his head coaching position by the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, leaving the NBA world wondering where the former 2022 Coach of the Year will end up next.

Williams spent one season in Detroit. Despite his prestige as one of the premier coaches in the league, the Pistons finished with the worst record in the Association at 14-68. Now, the 52-year-old is available for a team to bring on in hopes of rejuvenating their franchise. Williams is the latest head coach of note after Los Angeles Lakers front man Darvin Ham to get fired this spring, and may not be the last with summer upon us.

In the same breath, three teams hired new head coaches, including the Brooklyn Nets coming to terms with Jordi Fernandez in April, the Phoenix Suns locking down Mike Budenholzer, and the Charlotte Hornets signing Charles Lee in May, taking them off of the proverbial drawing board.

Out of the remainder of the NBA landscape, here are three squads that could use the Virginia native most on their sideline, by way of a present or impending vacancy.

3 Utah Jazz

The Jazz might look for a 'get rich quick' solution

Williams could be the guy to bring the Utah Jazz back to playoff prominence in the Western Conference. Current head coach Will Hardy has not gotten the job done in two full seasons at their helm. The Jazz came away with two losing seasons under his stewardship. Those records have not been a direct reflection of the talent they have at their disposal, headlined by former 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen, former 2021 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins.

Utah Jazz Record & Accomplishments Under Head Coach Will Hardy Season Pre-All-Star Break Record Regular Season Record No. of All-Stars 2022-23 29-31 37-45 1 2023-24 26-30 31-51 0

The Jazz are in a state of NBA limbo. They're not in rebuild mode but are not contenders either. Williams is not getting any younger and may want a situation that'll provide him with a better chance to compete for a championship from 2024-25 and onward. Albeit, he has the schematics and eye for the game to help Utah's trio garner a potential Play-In Tournament berth next season and potentially squeeze into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Jazz have a lengthy history of winning and are not far removed from being a perennial 50-win team as recently as 2020-21. Their front office can reinvigorate that air by bringing Williams on board at top dollars.

2 Chicago Bulls

As the Bulls search for an identity, they might need a new coach

Nobody knows what exactly is going on in the Windy City. The Chicago Bulls have everything that a team would want and need to be successful in the playoffs. DeMar DeRozan is among the best volume scorers in the league and statistically speaking, the most clutch player, having scored 4.6 PPG down the stretch of games as well.

Zach LaVine gives DeRozan a co-star with 25-point-per-game capabilities and one of the sweetest strokes from outside. Holding them together is Nikola Vucevic, a floor-spacing center that has a nimble and versatile offensive repertoire under his belt.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has had this underachieving big three since 2021-22. Yet, the Bulls have one playoff appearance to their name in that time. Chicago just dealt two-time All-Defensive point guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey. This could spell the beginning of a re-tool in Chicago.

In comes Williams, who can take the reigns from Donovan and cultivate Coby White's talent as one of the best burgeoning point guards in the league and create a new culture in Chicago than the underwhelming one they've struggled to overcome for the last several years.

1 Washington Wizards

The Wizards need a warm body in charge

If Williams does not want to wait long for his next NBA gig, he could sell himself to the Washington Wizards before they even come knocking at his door. The Wizards are reportedly looking for their next head coach and have a list of candidates they're linked to.

Much like the Pistons, the Wizards struggled mightily in 2023-24. They finished with a 15-67 record, only one game better than Williams' Pistons. The Wizards have a few young pieces for the former 10-year NBA veteran to refine. Jordan Poole is a championship-proven combo guard. However, he played considerably better in as crowded a guard rotation as there's been in NBA history behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Golden State Warriors in 2022-23 than he did as Washington's franchise player last season. Additionally, Kyle Kuzma had a career outing with the Wizards in 2023-24.

Kyle Kuzma Career-High Averages in 2023-24 Category Average Points 22.2 PPG Assists 4.2 APG FG% 46.3% FT% 77.5%

He and Poole are two supremely gifted natural scorers who nobody would scoff at the thought of blossoming into surefire 25-point-per-game scorers in the league. They have the ingredients to carry the Wizards' offense and deliver wins. That creates the perfect recipe for Williams, who coached a young Chris Paul and Devin Booker (on separate occasions) at the dawn of their pro tenures before they later came together on the Suns. The Wizards also have other ancillary talents around them like Deni Advija, which could make Washington an ideal situation for Williams on a multitude of fronts.