There was a point in this process where scouts and teams looked at USC Trojans Guard Isaiah Collier and thought he could challenge for the number one pick in this, relatively weak, NBA Draft class. That is no longer the case.

The storm that brewed in Southern California did damage to Collier's draft stock from left, right, and center.

Collier struggled in the early stages of the season with the Trojans. He would then miss considerable time later in the season following a hand injury. On top of that, USC did not perform up to expectations. They finished the season ninth in the Pac-12, with an unimpressive 15-18 record.

Collier may have mitigated some concerns with promising performances down the stretch, but at that point, the damage had been done. Regardless, Collier has declared for this year's draft and is ready to transition to his pro career in the NBA. However, most mocks one will come across now typically feature Collier somewhere around the middle of the first round in this year's draft.

Collier will be one of the more divisive prospects as the NBA Draft approaches. On one hand, the concerns that reared their ugly head in his time with the Trojans won't be going away. On the other hand, Collier still possesses some incredible skills that could lead him to being an effective pro in the future.

The Fall Of Collier

There are legitimate questions about Collier's ability to run an offense after his time with USC

The biggest concern for any team looking at potentially drafting Collier would undoubtedly be his issues with turnovers. Collier struggled with taking care of the basketball and even though things got better after his return from a hand injury, the problem was nowhere close to being eliminated entirely.

Collier's Struggles With Turnovers Category Pre-Injury Post-Injury APG 4.1 4.5 TOV 3.6 2.8 Team Record 8-8 6-5

Looking at the numbers, that assist-to-turnover ratio would be concerning for any player on the basketball court. Those concerns are multiplied tenfold when those numbers are coming from your lead guard.

Collier's time with USC raised major concerns regarding his ability to reliably run an offense. This, once again, becomes even more of a red flag when you consider the elevated degree of difficulty that will come with doing it at the NBA level versus NCAA basketball.

The learning curve is far steeper in the NBA and Collier may have proven himself to be someone who will require considerable time to get up to speed with this added degree of difficulty. This means that any team selecting him in the first round of the draft may likely need to prepare for him to not be a consistent part of their rotation for multiple seasons.

Either that or the team would need to be content with having modest expectations of their team's results. If winning in the immediate future is not a major priority, playing Collier in hopes of him learning on the go could be another strategy implemented to allow growth through experience.

There are other concerns about Collier revolving around his shooting ability. Overall, you'd like to see him improve to complement the rest of his offensive arsenal. At the very least, converting his free throws at a higher rate than 67.3 percent would be the bare minimum desired.

The Allure Of Collier

Even with the concerns, Collier displays several NBA-ready skills

In spite of all the concerns around Collier, there's still considerable reason as to why he remains a projected first-round pick. He possesses a ton of skills and natural talents that will undoubtedly have some team out there falling in love with the idea of the player he can be (if all goes right).

Collier's size and strength are an immediate standout from his physical gifts. He is listed at around 6'5" and 210 pounds. His height and stocky build lend itself well to what would be his biggest strength on the basketball court: his ability to attack the basket.

Collier's Slashing Ability Category Stat PPG 16.3 FG% 49.0 2P% 54.3 FTA 5.8

Collier is a major threat when going at the rim. He is a capable finisher, not only a north-south guy, but also an east-west. Collier can get a head full of steam and rely on his size and strength as well as getting creative with the finish. He has a good ball handle and is a very shifty player when he wants to be.

As shown above, he can also get himself to the free throw line on a consistent basis with this skill set. If he improves as a free throw shooter over time, that aspect of his game will only become more dangerous.

Who Would Take A Chance On Collier?

There are a handful of teams that may take advantage of Collier's slide down the ranks

The theme for both Collier on draft night and the teams selecting him will be the same: patience. Collier may slide a bit on the evening, but it's hard to imagine him realistically tumbling any further than the 19th selection (in the absolute worst-case scenario).

A lot of Collier's issues that may scare teams off right now are, in theory, fixable. A good development staff should be able to work with him on getting his basketball IQ up to where it needs to be. Likewise, the shooting woes are things that can be improved upon with time and effort too.

If those two things alone can mature and develop, Collier's upside as an offensive weapon and lead guard will take an exponential leap forward.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone if a team like the Chicago Bulls takes a chance on him with the 11th selection. While Lonzo Ball is working towards his on-court return, they may still need a long-term answer at the position if their confidence levels aren't where they need to be with his situation.

The Miami Heat could take a look at him with the 15th selection as well. Miami is in a situation where the desire to compete in the near future does exist and that may not necessarily align with what Collier needs. However, this could be some forward-thinking if Jimmy Butler and the team do decide to split, leaving the Heat transitioning to a new era.

It's hard to imagine Collier would tumble any further than the Toronto Raptors' 19th selection. Toronto has a very clear need for a backup point guard, head coach Darko Rajaković has a reputation as a good developmental coach, and the team sits at a point where they can likely afford to be patient in bringing him along.

Collier may have to wait a bit longer than initially anticipated to hear his name called on June 27th, but the right kind of player will only see that as fuel to the fire.

Stats are courtesy of Sports Reference.