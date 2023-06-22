Amen and Ausar Thompson are tipped to be the first set of twins in NBA history to both be selected in the top-10 of the same NBA Draft.

Although Bleacher Report’s final mock-draft board points to Amen being the higher draft pick, it is thought that Ausar’s career may be the better of the two, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA Draft news – Amen and Ausar Thompson

With the top-3 picks of this year’s NBA Draft seemingly already decided, picks No.4 onwards is where it will become interesting.

As the night progresses, mock draft-boards will go out of the window as teams look to find the best players available that they believe will give them the best chance of securing a playoff spot, or selecting a piece that could well end up being a franchise-altering player.

Two players who are projected to go early on in the first round are identical twins, Amen and Ausar Thompson.

The duo, who spent last season with the City Reapers in the Overtime Elite (OTE) league based in Atlanta took an unconventional route to this year’s draft, although it hasn’t seemed to have impacted either one of their draft stocks. In fact, it may have even increased their odds of both being drafted as top-10 picks.

As per Bleacher Report, it is predicted that Amen will be the first of the two to be drafted, with him likely to be selected at No. 4 by the Houston Rockets. Ausar won’t appear to have to wait too long to follow suit, with his name reportedly set to be called out by the NBA commissioner Adam Silver, between picks 6-10.

Where exactly he will be drafted though will remain uncertain until the night begins to unfold.

What does Mark Medina think about Amen and Ausar Thompson?

Despite Amen predicted to be drafted first, Medina believes that as time goes on, Ausar’s career in the NBA may be slightly better.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “They're really great players. I think that both players are going to be picked in the top 10, and they're both going to have great careers.”

“If I had to predict, at least to start their career, Ausar is going to be better. Maybe for the rest of his career he will have a better body of work because of the wing presence that he brings.”

“But they’re both great players, great character and team guys - you really can't go wrong.”

Separating Amen and Ausar Thompson

Separating their production on the floor is no easy feat. The 20-year-olds boasted similar stat-lines in the 2022-23 season despite playing in different positions on the floor.

Together though they led their team to the OTE championship title, with Ausar winning the Finals MVP award to go alongside his regular season MVP, after putting up 21.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 4.8 APG in the playoffs. Amen posted 17.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 9.2 APG in the same playoff run.

As per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, Ausar excels more as an off-ball combo guard, while Amen is the primary ball-handler and poses the greater play making ability.

It is not of question of if, but where the two will be to start their careers in a league at the pinnacle of professional basketball.

What is certain is that they both show such tremendous potential that it is impossible for them to be playing on the same team, and for the first time ever, they will be opponents when they next meet up on the court in the NBA.

The ‘DNA duo’ recognize this, and upon winning the OTE championship, the older twin by one-minute, Amen, said that was grateful for “the opportunity to play together one last time before we hit the league”.

The NBA Draft takes place tonight, June 22nd, but whose name will be called first, Amen or Ausar? We will just have to sit back and wait to find out.