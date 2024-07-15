Highlights Nikola Jokić is undisputedly the greatest second-round NBA Draft steal, not just of the 2010s but in league history.

The NBA Draft is where front offices do their due diligence in scouting the next wave of players coming into the league to build their teams' respective futures.

Ideally, the earlier a team picks, the better its chances are of landing a future star or even a quality role player who could eventually become a key piece in its championship aspirations.

However, these kinds of players have fallen through the cracks of the first round time and time again—and the 2010s were no different.

With the level of talent in the NBA at an all-time high, scouts have made their fair share of misreads and have let potentially franchise-changing prospects slip considerably. From high-level role players to All-Stars to MVPs, here are the five best second-round NBA Draft steals of the 2010s.

5 Malcolm Brogdon – 36th overall, 2016 NBA Draft

Brogdon has carved out a steady career as a high-level role player

Kicking off the list is Malcolm Brogdon , who was selected 36th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016 NBA Draft following a standout four-year college career at Virginia.

Entering the league as a 23-year-old rookie, Brogdon slipped to the second round despite winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year award in his senior campaign.

But it didn't take long for the former Cavaliers star to show he was as NBA-ready as they come. He instantly became a key contributor for a budding Bucks team led by a young Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Brogdon carved out a solid role off the bench and averaged 10.2 points and 4.2 assists in 75 games. His steady production earned him the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year award, becoming the first second-rounder since 1966 and the third to bag the trophy.

In his third year, he joined the exclusive 50/40/90 club (at least 50 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the free-throw line).

Since then, the 6-foot-4 guard has become a high-level role player for whatever team he's played for. Brogdon is known for his production and efficiency while being a steady hand at the point guard spot.

Malcolm Brogdon - Career Stats Category Stats GP 439 PPG 15.4 APG 4.7 FG% 46.4 3P% 39.1

He had some of his best individual seasons with the Indiana Pacers , where he played for three years.

In 2022, he was acquired by the Boston Celtics and captained their bench unit en route to winning the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Brogdon, however, has become quite a journeyman as of late. He is set to play for his fourth team in four years when the 2024-25 season tips off in October.

The 31-year-old is currently a member of the Washington Wizards roster after getting traded by the Portland Trail Blazers this summer.

Contending teams seeking a savvy, productive and efficient veteran guard should look to acquire Brogdon at some point this upcoming season.

4 Khris Middleton – 39th overall, 2012 NBA Draft

A multi-time All-Star, NBA champion and ideal role player next to Giannis

Khris Middleton was taken 39th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons . He played sparingly in Detroit, appearing in just 27 games during his rookie season.

Middleton was traded to the Bucks the following summer, where he has since established his All-Star NBA career. The Texas A&M standout's rise was slow and steady, but he constantly improved year in and year out until he became a vital piece of the championship puzzle that was brewing in Milwaukee.

Middleton earned the first of his three All-Star nods in 2018-19. He firmly established himself as a hallmark of consistency and efficiency, becoming the Robin to Antetokounmpo's Batman for the Bucks.

His numbers never popped off the page, but at his peak, he was always good for a solid 20-point, five-rebound, five-assist game on a nightly basis.

Middleton reached the summit of his career in 2021 when he, alongside Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday , helped the Bucks win their first NBA championship in 50 years.

Throughout their run to the title, Middleton had his fair share of explosive games and clutch shots, including the one that essentially clinched the finals for the Bucks in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns .

Khris Middleton Stats - 2021 NBA Playoffs Category Stats PPG 23.6 RPG 7.6 APG 5.1 FG% 43.8 3P% 34.3

Middleton's production has waned over the past few seasons, partly due to injury issues. But the 32-year-old showed in the 2024 NBA Playoffs he can still be an elite player when needed.

Without Antetokounmpo, Middleton averaged nearly 25 points per game on 48/36/90 shooting splits in six postseason games.

Middleton may already be past his prime, but he can still be a high-level contributor for a playoff contender.

3 Jalen Brunson – 33rd overall, 2018 NBA Draft

A bonafide star trying to lead the Knicks back to the mountaintop

Jalen Brunson had a stellar four-year college career at Villanova, where he won two National Championships and was named the 2018 National College Player of the Year.

Despite that standout stint, the 6-foot-2 guard fell all the way to the second round in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Brunson was selected 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks the same year they drafted Luka Dončić , but the lefty took a while to establish his niche in the NBA.

Not until his third season did he get more consistent minutes and become a fixture in the rotation.

He became a full-time starter during the 2021-22 season and was a crucial piece in helping Dallas reach the Western Conference Finals that same year.

But Brunson's star truly shined when he moved to the New York Knicks in the summer of 2022.

With a more featured role in New York, the former Wildcat showed what he can do as a team's No. 1 option. He averaged 24.0 points per game in his first full season with the Knicks while leading them to the second round of the playoffs.

Brunson turned it up a notch in the 2023-24 campaign when he earned All-Star and All-NBA selections and finished fifth in MVP voting.

He tallied career-high averages of 28.7 points and 6.7 assists while leading a beaten-and-battered Knicks squad to the No. 2 seed in the East.

Unfortunately, the injuries caught up with the Knicks and Brunson in the postseason, and they fell again in the second round.

Jalen Brunson - Playoff Stats Category 2022 (with Mavericks) 2023 (with Knicks) 2024 (with Knicks) GP 18 11 13 PPG 21.6 27.8 32.4 APG 3.7 5.6 7.5 FG% 46.6 47.4 44.4 3P% 34.7 32.5 31.0

But Brunson and his Villanova boys are poised to lead New York to its first NBA championship in more than 50 years. After decades of disappointment, the Knicks are in their best position to end a half-century-long title drought.

That is primarily due to a second-rounder who has repeatedly proven he is a big-time performer under the brightest lights and is willing to make the necessary sacrifices to ensure they can get to the mountaintop.

2 Draymond Green – 35th overall, 2012 NBA Draft

Arguably the best all-around defender of his generation

Draymond Green isn't everyone's cup of tea, but it's hard to deny that he is a true winning player.

Green has been one of the driving forces of the Golden State Warriors dynasty that terrorized the league for over a decade. This is why he warrants consideration as one of the best second-round steals, not just of this decade but of all time.

Without Green, the Warriors would never have reached the heights they attained throughout their dynasty years. Golden State snagged the burly forward out of Michigan State with the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Green plays with heart and a chip on his shoulder — the chip that has existed since he fell to the draft's second round.

In fact, he took it so personally that he remembers every single player — all 34 of them — taken before him.

Green didn't take long to establish himself as an All-Star caliber player and a defensive menace.

Initially beginning as a reserve in his first two years, the 6-foot-6 forward earned his starting opportunity when then-starter David Lee got injured before the start of the 2014-15 season. From there, the Warriors' second-round pick took the ball and ran with it.

Green's insertion into the starting lineup, coupled with Steve Kerr 's hiring, turned Golden State into a juggernaut.

That same season, the team won its first title in 40 years and later won three more between 2017 and 2022.

Alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson , the three took the franchise to heights it had never seen before.

Green may not have the hardware to show for it, but he is arguably the best all-around defender of his generation.

He won just one Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016-17, but he has eight All-Defensive nods thanks to his efforts anchoring Golden State's top-tiered defense throughout his tenure.

Draymond Green Career Accolades NBA Championships 4 Defensive Player of the Year 1 All-Star Selections 4 All-NBA Selections 2 All-Defensive Team Selections 8

At 34 years old, Green may be nearing the end of his Hall-of-Fame career. But as he showed this past season, when he is available (and not getting suspended), he can still impact winning at a high level.

1 Nikola Jokić – 41st overall, 2014 NBA Draft

Undoubtedly the greatest second-round steal of all time

To nobody's surprise, Nikola Jokic tops the list of the best second-round steals of the 2010s.

In fact, he is also undoubtedly the undisputed holder of that distinction in the entire history of the NBA.

Even if Jokic retired today, he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. That's how great the Serbian superstar has been since he entered the league.

Nobody knew the Sombor-native before he stepped foot in the NBA. In fact, when the Denver Nuggets selected him with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, a Taco Bell commercial was playing as the announcement was made.

Soon enough, Jokic would make himself known to the basketball world.

It didn't take long for the Nuggets to figure out they landed a gem in the second round. Jokic assumed a full-time starting role midway through his debut campaign and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.

The following season, he finished as the Most Improved Player runner-up.

Jokic only continued his ascension into superstardom. He earned his first All-Star nod and was named to the All-NBA First Team during the 2018-19 season.

He won back-to-back MVPs in 2020-21 and 2021-22, becoming the only second-rounder to win the prestigious honor multiple times.

In the 2022-23 season, Jokic punctuated his all-time great status by leading the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in franchise history and winning Finals MVP.

Nikola Jokic - Playoff Career Stats and Accolades Category Stats GP 80 PPG 27.7 RPG 12.3 APG 7.5 FG% 53.1% 3P% 39.0%

Widely considered the best player in the world, Jokic bagged his third MVP trophy this past season to further add to his legend.

At 29 years old, the Serbian is not yet done racking up the accolades and will look to add more championships to his resume before he returns to full-time horse racing when he hangs them up for good.