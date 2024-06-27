Highlights Second-round picks can become impactful players with the right scouting and development.

The NBA Draft's second round has seen several unexpected stars emerge in recent years.

Second-round picks can fill valuable roles for their teams, whether as lockdown defenders or microwave scorers.

The first round of the NBA Draft, especially the lottery, is usually where the summer's best young talents are selected. There have been exceptions, though, such as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic , who was selected 41st overall in 2014.

While yet to yield an established star, the 2020s have brought a handful of exceptional role players to the league from the second round.

For the first time, the NBA has turned the draft into a two-day event this year, putting more emphasis on the second round with its own time slot.

With an extended time limit from two to four minutes, franchises will have more time to make a decision, possibly making way for more surprises later in the night.

And even in a notably weak draft, there are still bound to be gems found in the second round.

While the value of a second-round pick has seemingly dropped in recent years as teams have started trading them away in droves, other teams have found value in holding onto their later selections.

With the right scouting and development, a franchise and player can join forces to create a talent far beyond projections.

In an age of advanced analytics, the 2020s are no different.

5 Miles McBride – 36th Overall, 2021

A slow-and-steady rise from reserve to rotation

There are several second-rounders worthy of a nomination, but Miles McBride's recent season with the New York Knicks seems to foreshadow an impactful career ahead.

Asked to shoulder a bigger role with the injury bug striking hard in New York, McBride quickly showcased his NBA-worthy scoring skills that would keep him in the rotation into the playoffs.

Drafted to one of the league's most prominent big-market franchises in the midst of a competitive era for the team, McBride took time to seize a role with the Knicks. His first two campaigns featured spot minutes, usually when the result of a game had already been decided.

Playing nearly 20 minutes per game this season, however, McBride was a key contributor during a handful of vital Knicks victories.

The West Virginia product's role continued to expand during New York's postseason run as head coach Tom Thibedeau was forced to play a six- or seven-man rotation with injuries decimating the roster.

McBride took advantage of his newfound opportunity, contributing double-digit scoring numbers and decent efficiency as the Knicks' lone bench scorer.

With New York's new rotation already somewhat established after the team traded for Mikal Bridges and extended OG Anunoby , it seems that McBride's top bench role will be there for him to seize again next season.

Playing for a team built with a defensive identity, McBride's scoring ability will be welcome on the Knicks as he continues to progress toward a bigger role.

4 GG Jackson II – 45th Overall, 2023

A young potential star emerges amid numerous injuries

GG Jackson II likely would not have seen many minutes as a rookie had the Memphis Grizzlies been healthy. Instead, the Grizzlies' roster was decimated by injuries from the start, not to mention Ja Morant's early suspension that led to a rough start to the season in Memphis.

With numerous frontcourt injuries infecting the team, Jackson was able to earn a consistent role less than halfway through his first campaign in the NBA.

Drafted as an 18-year-old, not much was expected from the combo forward in his first year, but Jackson proved in a short time that he was right where he belonged.

Despite only notching 48 games, Jackson's production speaks for itself. In a year when the Grizzlies offense was among the worst in the NBA, one of the top high school recruits in the class of 2022 quickly stepped into a spark plug role for Memphis and oftentimes helped bring the team out of an offensive funk.

Now 19 years old, Jackson is bound to improve and may have made enough of an impact as a rookie to make other members of the Grizzlies frontcourt more expendable.

In a lost season for Memphis, Jackson's surprise performance was one of the team's few silver linings.

3 Andrew Nembhard – 31st Overall, 2022

An unexpected postseason revelation for the Indiana Pacers

The first pick of the second round in 2022, Andrew Nembhard has not only started for most of his career with the Indiana Pacers , but he was a vital cog in the team's recent playoff run.

As a 6-foot-5 combo guard, Nembhard has proven to be a solid fit starting beside Indiana's star, Tyrese Haliburton.

Nembhard, who has started 110 of his 143 career regular-season contests, has posted impressive statistics for a second-rounder.

As a second-year player, he posted similar stats to his rookie campaign, but with improved efficiency and slightly reduced minutes as the Pacers geared up for a competitive postseason run.

The Pacers went to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, admittedly further than where most people had them going, and Nembhard was a key reason for the team's success.

The former Gonzaga star stepped into an even larger playoff role with Benedict Mathurin sidelined and was quite possibly the most underrated aspect of Indiana's entire playoff run.

Playing upwards of 30 minutes per game, Nembhard rose to the occasion as one of the team's top scorers and secondary playmakers throughout the Pacers' three playoff series.

He was a flamethrower from all over the court as he knocked down nearly 50 percent of his three-pointers throughout the playoffs.

Nembhard's continued explosion once Haliburton was sidelined was undoubtedly the best point of his young career. His constant progression and impressive playoff performance may keep him as Haliburton's backcourt running mate for the foreseeable future.

2 Ayo Dosunmu – 38th Overall, 2021

Some impressive showings as a part-time backcourt starter

When Ayo Dosunmu slipped out of the first round and fell into the Chicago Bulls lap in the second, it immediately struck as a draft-day steal considering his dominant collegiate career with the University of Illinois.

With a large role already carved out for him as a rookie, the Bulls may have felt the same.

Dosunmu has filled a key bench role throughout an admittedly rocky era for Bulls basketball and has even filled in as a starter following Lonzo Ball's and Zach LaVine 's lengthy injury struggles.

Poised on both sides of the ball, Dosunmu has provided a consistent option for a Bulls team that has been anything but consistent over the last few years.

Dosunmu has been an extremely efficient scorer inside the arc, an attribute that might be more valuable on a team with adequate spacing.

This season, his three-point shot improved drastically in both attempts and percentage, making the 6-foot-5 guard one of the NBA's most efficient guard scorers.

With Chicago in flux, Dosunmu may end up elsewhere sooner rather than later. However, he has proved enough over his first three seasons with the Bulls, especially in 2023-24, that he is a capable starting option and an offensive spark plug that could improve any roster.

1 Herbert Jones – 35th Overall, 2021

A defensive pest rewarded handsomely last summer

So far, New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones stands alone on this list as the top second-round pick of the 2020s for one reason — his suffocating defense.

Finishing sixth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2021, Jones proved he was a draft night steal from the earliest point in his career, quickly making rival general managers scratch their heads as to how they allowed his talent to fall so far.

A four-year player at Alabama, Jones was never his team's best offensive threat but still made his presence felt. In the NBA, Jones' offense, especially his shooting prowess, has drastically improved.

However, similar to his collegiate career, Jones' calling card in the NBA is his tenacious defense.

Now one of the centerpieces of the Pelicans, Jones took his game to the next level on both sides of the ball this season. The third-year forward turned from a below-average shooter to a genuinely solid one, while his five-position defense earned him recognition en route to a First Team All-Defense selection.

Jones is the first second-round pick of the 2020s to prove himself enough to warrant holding down a starting spot for years to come. With a skill set capable of winning Defensive Player of the Year, Jones could be remembered as one of the best second-round picks of all time.