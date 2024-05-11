Highlights International players are becoming NBA superstars, joining the league from overseas, and making an immediate impact.

The NBA Draft has historically featured players from all over the world. In the past, teams would take a flier on a player from overseas later in the draft while saving the lottery picks for proven commodities people know and have seen.

For years on draft night, there would be grainy footage of a player in a gym somewhere halfway across the world that one scout on the broadcast would have to break down because the hosts had never seen them play (thank you for your years of service in that department, Fran Fraschilla.)

But with the prevalence of social media and a larger emphasis on expanding basketball globally, the NBA Draft has pulled some of the best players worldwide and turned them into the most recognizable superstars. From last year's Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama to MVP runner-up Luka Dončić, both came to the NBA from playing overseas and immediately had an impact. But both had been widely known prior to coming to the league, as both were tearing up Europe.

If you read our NBA Mock Draft, you know there is plenty of global talent in the draft. Here we're going to highlight the top 10 best international prospects. You better hope your team is drafting someone more like Dirk Nowitzki than Darko Miličić.

1 Alexandre Sarr, Perth (Australia)

A 7-1 center from France is playing in the NBL

It's hard not to be excited, like the San Antonio Spurs were last year, about another French seven-footer who has length and speed. Although he does not have the skill set that Wembanyama has, he is a lockdown defender with high energy and an even higher upside. He plays in Australia and was invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago to show off his skills in front of scouts.

Alexandre Sarr's Stats - 2023-24 NBL Season Category Stat G 27 PPG 9.4 REB 4.3 FG% 52.0% 3PA 1.8 3PT% 28.6% BLK 1.5 Height/Weight 7-1/224lbs

He's incredibly athletic and is only 18 years old. There's so much to like, despite his numbers not blowing people away. But with the right tutelage, he can use that athleticism, create for himself on the offensive end, and cause havoc on the defensive end.

2 Nikola Topić, Red Star (Serbia)

An oversized pass-first guard

Another incredibly young star, Nikola Topić, will turn 19 this August, but the Serbian point guard plays nothing like a novice. At 6' 6", he's tall for a point guard, and he can use his body to get in better positions, throwing around his 200-pound frame. But that doesn't limit his athleticism at all, as he has played incredibly well in Serbia's pro leagues for multiple years already.

Nikola Topic Stats - Adriatic and EuroLeague Category Stat G 28 PPG 10.2 AST 4.1 STL 0.6 FG% 49.5% 3PT% 24.7% Height/Weight 6-6/201lbs

Topić recently came back from a knee injury that cost him three months of playing time. But he seems to have recovered, as he's back in action. He is skipping the NBA Draft Combine because of it, though. He needs to work on his 3-point shot and his defense, but he is a skilled ball handler that will make some lottery teams very happy on draft night.

3 Zaccharie Risacher, ASVEL (France)

A high-level wing from France

Some draft boards have Risacher as the number one prospect while others aren't as, sold. But no one can deny that this French native can shoot. He's currently shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc this season in the Pro A League in France. He just recently turned 19 years old, so he has time to work on his game, especially creating off the dribble.

Zaccharie Risacher's Stats - French and EuroLeague Category Stat G 82 PPG 7.0 REB 2.5 FG% 47.6% 3PA 2.3 3PT% 40.7% Height/Weight 6-9/210lbs

He has the wingspan to guard on the perimeter and isn't afraid to stick his nose in there and get up on a man on defense. He's still raw but there is so much talent and athleticism here. Whoever takes a chance on him will likely be looking at a potential All-Star if handled correctly.

4 Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France)

France is becoming an NBA superpower

France will be well-represented in the 2024 NBA Draft. Salaun is as athletic as they come, a plus-defender on the wing, and this 6' 8" 18-year-old has been playing in France professionally.

Tidjan Salaun's Stats - French League Category Stat G 37 PPG 8.5 REB 4.0 3PA 3.9 3PT% 35.2% Height/Weight 6-9/212lbs

He won't impress you yet with his ability to create his own shot, but he is a knockdown shooter. His ability to play solid defense and catch and shoot makes him worth a Top 20 pick.

5 Bobi Klintman, Cairns (Australia)

Klintman hails from Sweden

Klintman is an interesting prospect because fans have gotten to see him play all over the world. He played a season at Wake Forest and initially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. But he withdrew his name and went and played last season in Australia. He grew up in Sweden and went to high school in Kansas before Wake Forest.

He has talent but he hasn't shown that he can sustain a consistent output for long periods of time. But when he does flash, it's stop-what-you're-doing worthy. He's 6' 10" and can play both small and power forward. He has a high ceiling if whatever team drafts him can develop him.

6 Ulrich Chomche, Rwanda

Chomche attends the NBA Academy in Africa

A prospect of the NBA Academy in Africa, Chomche is from Cameroon. He's 6' 11" and 240 pounds, making him a menace on defense. He still has a ways to go on offense, but he has enviable physical tools. His projects are an early second-round pick.

Chomche already has all the physical abilities to play in the NBA, but his exposure to the game is still lacking, so he will likely have to spend a season on the bench or in the G-League before he finds his footing.

7 Melvin Ajinca, Saint Quentin (France)

Ajinca is a high-risk prospect

It's hard to say what exactly Ajinca can be. He played for France's U19 team and has played less than 30 games professionally. He has size and physicality in his game and has developed a decent outside shot.

He was invited to the NBA Draft Combine, so teams might be able to get a better scouting report on him. He has NBA size already, but with such a small sample size for NBA teams to look over, expect him to be a late selection by a team that will prioritize long-term development and success.

8 Hansen Yang, China

Yang is a relatively unknown prospect

Some people may think of a Chinese center and assume there will be some comparison to Yao Ming. That isn't the case here, but Yang is 7' 1" and 250 pounds. He's not NBA-ready yet, but he is only 19 and he averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in the U19 World Cup.

Yang is a solid defender but lacks the athleticism to go toe-to-toe with the NBA's best on the offensive end. Much like Zach Edey, he projects as a high-level backup center.

9 Juan Nunez, Ulm (Germany)

Nunez hails from Spain

The Spanish Nunez is currently playing in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga. There are shades of Ricky Rubio with Nunez in the fact that, as the point guard, he wants to set up his teammates. He's a solid defender but must develop his scoring to be a viable option in an NBA rotation.

Much like many foreign late-round selections, he relies on a pass-first game and smart play and could thrive. He will not be a volume scorer, but the ball will be safe in his hands.

10 Ariel Hukporti, Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany)

Hukporti already has a lot of experience

One of the older prospects in the draft, Ariel Hukporti is 22 and measures to 7' 0" and 245 pounds. He currently plays in his home country of Germany but played professionally in Australia and Lithuania.

He excels in pick-and-roll situations and has the hops to throw down a fierce jam off a lob. He's a solid shot blocker and, with the right coaching, will improve his overall defense. A history of injuries and his age are what limit his upside.