A tale as old as time, it feels as though LeBron James has wanted to share the court with his son, Bronny James, forever. Each year, as the clock winds down on the tail end of his career, James has been asked time and time again, about what he has left to achieve in the NBA. An interesting question, but for one as accomplished as James, there isn't much left to do.

However, one thing that seems to be a dream for him, is perhaps playing with his son Bronny. It has reached a point where the LA Lakers superstar has even negotiated his contract so that he could potentially be a free agent this summer. Then, assuming his son does declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, he would be free to join him.

That being said, there are a few discrepancies in this dream. It's true, that the fans would love to see the father and son duo play together on the same team, but it's also important to remember that James is vying for the GOAT title. With that in mind, would he want to play for a team that likely won't be contending for a championship? Or, for that matter, would the team Bronny gets drafted even to be able to afford his services?

No matter how you slice it, there is a lot for all three parties, NBA teams, Bronny James, and LeBron James to consider before actually executing such a move. But, in the name of curiosity, there is no harm in actually looking at the facts and speculating about the possible outcomes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: LeBron James has played against 10 father/son duos during his 21-season NBA career.

Which Teams are Likely to Draft Bronny James?

Do these teams have what it takes to lure LeBron James to their cities?

For starters, there is no team in the NBA that would be averse to having LeBron James on their roster. His skill and ability aside, he would be a great veteran addition to any team, and more importantly, a moneymaker for the franchise. That said, which teams have the highest odds of even drafting Bronny James?

Well, since the youngster hasn't made his decision about declaring for the draft, projecting where he will go is a bit difficult. Based on his recent performances with the USC Trojans, he will likely be a second-round pick. But, with the 2023-24 season still in action, there is no telling who will end up with that pick.

Fortunately, FanDuel Sportsbook has released the betting odds for which teams will likely be able to bring the 19-year-old on board. The odds on favorites, at +750, is none other than LeBron James' current team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Coincidentally, the team with the worst odds just so happens to be the Lakers' crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, with +1700.

Bronny James 2024 Draft Odds Teams Odds Los Angeles Lakers +750 New York Knicks +950 Miami Heat +950 Cleveland Cavaliers +1100 Oklahoma City Thunder +1400 Toronto Raptors +1700 Los Angeles Clippers +1700

The Lakers being favorites is ideal for LeBron James, as he wouldn't have to go through the stress of moving cities. LA aside, a stint with the New York Knicks would be a feather in the cap that is his career, given their history and the fact that they're a big-market team. It's also likely that James wouldn't mind the idea of a reunion with the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, those four teams aside, James would be better off sticking with the Lakers. The Oklahoma City Thunder are a team that is building a young core and are already looking like challengers. Adding a superstar like LeBron James who would likely take over the locker room could derail the chemistry they have built. On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors are a team that has just hit the rebuild button and wouldn't be an enticing destination for James.

Finally, the Clippers are out of the question, as it would be in poor taste for him to even entertain the idea of moving across town. But, as mentioned earlier, this is all just mere speculation, and what's really important are the two stars involved in this scenario.

Does Bronny James Even Want to Play With His Father?

LeBron James made some curious statements recently, throwing cold water on the idea

While everyone is focusing on what LeBron James has to say about things, no one has really asked for Bronny James' opinion. The 19-year-old does have plans to become an NBA superstar, just like his father, but, it's important to remember that his father casts a long shadow.

In the past, several reports have suggested that Bronny James wanted to build his own identity. As such, he even made the name change from LeBron James Jr. to Bronny James. With such a strong sense of self, perhaps the idea of playing alongside his father is something that does not entice him.

Furthermore, while LeBron James has been very gung-ho about the idea in the past, he seems to have cooled off his interest recently. Speaking to ESPN's Dave McMenamin at the start of the 2023-24 season, the 39-year-old suggested that he could consider retiring this season, and moreover, that his goal of playing with his son is not necessarily a shared aspiration.

"I've done what I've had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey. And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he's going to do what's best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we're going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that's my aspiration or my goal, doesn't mean it's his. And I'm absolutely OK with that." - LeBron James

That aside, it's only right to assume that Bronny James is hyper-focused on his college career right now. Playing for the USC Trojans is not an easy task, and the young star has witnessed firsthand just how trying college basketball can be. Currently, he has featured in 21 games, starting six on roughly around 19.5 minutes per game. And, while he has shown flashes of brilliance, his stats could use some improvement.

Bronny James - 2023-24 USC Trojans Stats Categories Stats PTS 5 REB 2.8 AST 2.4 FG% 37.0% 3P% 27.5%

Taking all this into account, Bronny James may even choose to stay back in college and play an extra year as a sophomore before declaring for next year's draft. Either way, the ball is in his court, and the final decision rests with him. But, if one thing is for sure, no matter what he decides, his father and the rest of his family will support him to the end.