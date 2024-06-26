Highlights The Brooklyn Nets are actively looking to acquire more draft picks after the Mikal Bridges trade.

The Nets have made moves to fully commit to a rebuild, learning from past roster mistakes.

Brooklyn has assets sought by various NBA teams, particularly Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Mikal Bridges trade was the first domino to fall as the Brooklyn Nets usher in a new era. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Nets are prepared to be big sellers in an attempt to acquire more draft capital.

YahooSports! NBA reporter Jake Fischer broke the news that the Nets have just gotten started and are looking to be quite active on draft night.

"The Nets are still looking to acquire picks in this draft. And there’s going to be plenty of calls into Brooklyn, offering packages with tonight’s first-round selections for Nets wings Cam Johnson and/or Dorian Finney-Smith. Brooklyn seems quite open for business."

Since trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2022, Brooklyn hasn't been close to the team their record has shown.

They finished that season 45-37, but after the trade deadline and in the playoffs, they held a 13-15 record. Brooklyn followed that up by finishing as the 11th seed with a 32-50 record in 2023-24.

Their 2024 and 2025 first-round picks were sent to the Houston Rockets in the James Harden trade, and this year's jumped up to the third overall pick. Following the Bridges trade, the Nets made another deal with the Rockets, exchanging a series of draft picks.

Most importantly, they were able to get their 2025 first-round pick back, allowing the franchise to fully commit to a rebuild.

The Nets were able to receive a significant haul for Bridges, including six first-round picks, and have the opportunity to be a big winner in the NBA draft.

Brooklyn Is Learning From Its Past Mistakes

The Nets are determined not to make the same error(s) again

The formation of the Durant, Irving and Harden trio involved the Nets gutting their entire future to make it a reality. It wasn't in the identical fashion of the horrible Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce trade, but considering how fast it fell apart, it put the Nets in an unfavorable situation.

Brooklyn isn't tied to any long-term money, which helps its situation. Ben Simmons is still under contract but has only one year remaining at $40.3 million. If no trade suitors are willing to give anything worthwhile, the Nets can just absorb that contract for one more season and wipe their hands clean of that failed experiment.

The Nets have assets that are sought after across the NBA. Chris Fedor, a Cleveland Cavaliers writer for Cleveland.com, reported that Cleveland is enamored with Cam Johnson.

"The Cavs love Cam Johnson. If he is available from the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavs will be involved in those conversations. There's no doubt about that. The question becomes, do they have the pieces to satisfy what Brooklyn would want in return for Cam."

Cleveland isn't the only team, though, as Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports reported that a Western Conference team has their name in the Cam Johnson sweepstakes.

"There’s a ton of buzz right now around both Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith being on the move from the Nets tonight. Keep an eye on the Kings, who continue to aggressively shop the No. 13 overall pick, for one or both Brooklyn’s veteran wings."

Johnson is coming off a down year, especially from his level of performance in his first 25 games with the Nets. However, when put in a complementary role, he is one of the premier 3-and-D players in the NBA.

Cam Johnson 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 13.4 REB 4.3 AST 2.4 FG% 44.6 3P% 39.1

The Nets have officially made the hard decision of wiping their hands clean of the past and starting with a new slate. The state of basketball in Brooklyn may be bleak in the present, but the future is looking more promising.