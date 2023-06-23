Charlotte Hornets mascot Hugo has gone viral for his reaction to the team’s selection during the 2023 NBA Draft, and not necessarily for a good reason.

Last night the NBA held their 2023 Draft, where 58 young men found out where they would be plying their trade for the foreseeable future as their dreams of playing on the biggest stage in the sport were finally able to come true after years of hard work.

The draft really started after the #1 selection, as the San Antonio Spurs decided not to do anything crazy and instead went with the consensus best player in the draft in the form of Victor Wembenyama. Next up were the Charlotte Hornets who has to choose between Brandon Miller out of Alabama, or Scoot Henderson who was coming into the NBA from their G League system.

If you look at the numbers for Miller and Henderson (taken from Sports Reference and Basketball Reference respectively), you can see that the decision wasn’t necessarily an easy one, as the two men are neck and neck in a lot of categories, but then it’s really up to you which stats you feel are more ‘valuable’ depending on the competition that you’re going up against:

The Hornets eventually took Miller, but it seems as though not everyone was too happy with the selection.

Charlotte Hornets pick might not have been perfect for everyone

In a video captured by Nick Carboni of WCNC in Charlotte, fans reacted live to the news that the team had picked Miller. And whilst there was a lot of joy from the people in the arena, the Hornet’s mascot Hugo stole the show with his reaction, with the clip having received 189.5k views at the time of writing.

Video: Charlotte Hornets mascot had epic reaction to news that Brandon Miller was drafted:

This led to a rather interesting reaction from some people on social media, as they too felt like Hugo was feeling rather depressed at the team’s decision:

Carboni would later clarify that the video might not be what we think it is, and that the initial snapshot might in fact have been related to something else:

But the good thing is, with mascots not being able to talk, we’ll never know the real answer, so we can play to the theory that he was disappointed all we like and can’t really be disproven otherwise. What about you? Do you think this was a reaction of disappointment, or something being made out of nothing?