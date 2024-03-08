Highlights The NBA began logging draft combine results in 2000.

Tacko Fall holds several NBA combine records, including tallest player, longest wingspan, standing reach and longest hands.

2021 first-round pick Keon Johnson holds the NBA combine record for highest vertical jump.

"The NBA Draft is a crapshoot" is a cliché that nearly every professional basketball fan has heard. As unreliable and unpredictable as it can be, the draft is still one of the easiest avenues for a team to take to change the fortunes of their franchise.

Landing a future star can take an organization from the basement of the standings to contender status within a few seasons.

Of course, no amount of scouting or advanced data will ever make a selection a sure thing. With most first-round prospects having just one season out of high school under their belt now, there's only so much tape available for teams to work with when evaluating players, and there's no telling how well they'll adjust to NBA competition.

While fine skills and the development of those skills is impossible to perfectly predict, the athletic prowess of players is less of a mystery, thanks to the NBA Draft combine. Before the draft, participating players can showcase their measurements and physical gifts in a series of tests and drills.

A dominant performance at the combine can significantly impact a player's draft stock, both positively and negatively. With decades worth of data, these prospects currently hold the records for some of the combine's most important tests and measurements.

Height

The tallest player in NBA Draft Combine history didn't make it long in the league

There are a few notable players that would have made this list had they been measured at the combine. Players like Yao Ming and Victor Wembenyama didn't feel the need to try to reinforce their draft standing by participating. Others, like Ralph Sampson, came before the NBA's official log of combine results that began in 2000.

The tallest player in combine history, Tacko Fall, made it only three seasons in the league after he went undrafted out of the University of Central Florida.

Tallest Players in NBA Draft Combine History Player Height without shoes Tacko Fall 7'5.25" Pavel Podkolzin 7'3.5" Zach Edey 7'3.25" Peter Ramos 7'1.75" Isaac Haas 7'1.25" Zhou Qi 7'1.25" Jordan Bachynski 7'1.25" Hasheem Thabeet 7'1.25" Frans Steyn 7'1.25" Martynas Andriuskevicius 7'1.25"

Nate Robinson, on the other hand, had a decorated 11-season career and was one of the best sixth-men in league history. Surprisingly, the shortest players from the combine have had better careers than the tallest.

Shortest Players in NBA Draft Combine History Player Height without shoes Nate Robinson 5'7.75" Cordell Henry 5'8" Kay Felder 5'8.25" Tyler Ulis 5'8.75" Isaiah Thomas 5'8.75" Andre Barrett 5'8.75"

Weight

Chris Marcus, the heaviest player in combine history, weighed 18 pounds more than the second-heaviest prospect

Weight isn't the most important factor for a basketball player unless it's on the extreme side in either direction. If a player is too light, it would be difficult for them to offer acceptable resistance on defense, especially on mismatches. If a player is too heavy, it might mean they're too slow to be effective on either end of the court.

One of the heaviest players in combine history actually isn't in the league yet, as Zach Edey took advantage of a new rule that would allow a prospect to return to school even if they submitted their name for the NBA Draft.

Discontent with where he was projected to be selected, Edey chose to return to Purdue and has boosted his stock relative to last summer.

Heaviest Players in NBA Draft Combine History Player Weight in lbs. Chris Marcus 334 James Lang 316 DeSagna Diop 314 Zach Edey 306.4 Pavel Podkolzin 303 Isaac Haas 303

Tyler Ulis, the lightest player to have been weighed at the combine, impressed enough in his lone year at the University of Kentucky to convince the Phoenix Suns to select him with the 34th-overall pick in 2016 despite his stature. He went on to play 133 NBA games, averaging 7.5 points and 4.0 assists before his career evenutally fizzled out.

Lightest Players in NBA Draft Combine History Player Weight in lbs. Tyler Ulis 149.2 John Lucas III 154.4 Cordell Henry 155 Russ Smith 160 Daryl Dorsey 160.8

Wingspan

Wingspan can be a good predictor of NBA success, especially on the low end

Wingspan is actually one of the more important physical measurements in basketball. Having a massive wingspan can even offset a player being short for their position, as their reach can help them contain speedy ball-handlers and deter shots from taller players.

Just ask Draymond Green, who essentially became the prototype small-ball center with his 7-foot-1 wingspan, despite standing just 6-foot-6. For comparison, the Oklahoma City Thunder's superstar point guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is also listed at 6-foot-6.

Longest Wingspans in NBA Draft Combine History Player Wingspan Tacko Fall 8'2.25" Zach Edey 7'10.5" Mo Bamba 7'10" John Riek 7'8.75" Rudy Gobert 7'8.5" Mouhamed Sene 7'8.5"

Having a limited wingspan makes it incredibly hard for a player to become a passable defender against NBA athleticism, as proven by the prospects who measured the shortest.

Shortest Wingspans in NBA Draft Combine History Player Wingspan Pierre Jackson 5'10" Shaheed Holloway 5'10" Shane Larkin 5'10.75" Teddy Dupay 5'10.75" Daryl Dorsey 5'11.5" Omar Quintero 5'11.5" T.J. Ford 5'11.5"

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Desmond Bane is one of the few players with a limited wingspan to excel in the NBA. Standing at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-4 wingspan, Dane has blossomed into one of the best shooters in the Association, firing at an above 40 percent clip from beyond the arc in his career.

Standing Reach

Standing reach is an important indicator of potential rim protection and shot deterrence

Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, Mark Williams out of Duke University was measured with one of the highest standing reaches in league history.

He's missed the majority of the 2023-24 season for the Charlotte Hornets but has showcased his massive frame in the games he was available, having averaged nearly 65 percent shooting and 1.1 blocks per game in just under 27 minutes per outing.

Tallest Standing Reach in NBA Draft Combine History Player Standing Reach Tacko Fall 10'2.5" Mark Williams 9'9" Pavel Podkolzin 9'8" Zach Edey 9'7.5" Mo Bamba 9'7.5"

The other members of the highest standing-reach club haven't exactly impressed in the NBA, but Edey may join Williams as promising young defenders and finishers next season. It's the other aspects of basketball aside from rim protection and rim finishing that will make or break their careers.

Shortest Standing Reach in NBA Draft Combine History Player Standing Reach Kay Felder 7'4.5" Tyler Ulis 7'4.5" Shane Larkin 7'5.5" Pierre Jackson 7'6" Teddy Dupay 7'6.5"

Hand Length

Two of the all-time steals leaders in NBA history, Michael Jordan and Kawhi Leonard, were both measured with 9.75" hands

Hand length isn't quite as important of a measurement in the NBA as it is for an NFL quarterback, but it can be an indicator of some basketball abilities. Michael Jordan's infamously huge hands certainly helped him finish some of his most acrobatic, one-handed dunks.

His massive mitts were also responsible for some of the most convincing pump fakes in league history.

Longest Hands in NBA Draft Combine History Player Hand Length Tacko Fall 10.5" Dexter Pittman 10.25" Andrew Nicholson 10" Robert Upshaw 10" Isaac Haas 10" Jaren Jackson Jr. 10"

It's impossible to say whether Jordan or Kawhi Leonard would have been as great of defenders without their expansive hand lengths, but it certainly didn't hurt. It'll be interesting to see when a prospect will come along with hands smaller than 7.5 inches.

Shortest Hands in NBA Draft Combine History Player Hand Length Hugo Besson 7.5" Tyrell Terry 7.5" Jordan Bone 7.5" Tyler Ulis 7.5" Ryan Boatright 7.5" Quinn Cook 7.5"

Vertical

Michael Jordan recorded an unofficial 48-inch vertical while playing with the United States Olympics team in 1984

Vertical isn't an indicator of NBA success, but it is an excellent measurement of athleticism. Being able to play above the rim gives a player a great advantage when driving. Having a bit of extra air time can be the difference between scoring and having a shot sent back into the stands.

Highest Verticals in NBA Draft Combine History Player Vertical Keon Johnson 48" Kenny Gregory 45.5" Jericho Sims 44.5" Hamidou Diallo 44.5" Cassius Stanley 44" Kay Felder 44" Pat Connaughton 44" Shane Larkin 44"

While plenty of the combine's top jumpers haven't panned out in the league – 2021 first-round pick Keon Johnson has yet to establish himself as an NBA regular – almost none of the players that have recorded the lowest verticals in the combine have had successful careers. Nikola Vucevic is an impressive exception, who has used his soft shooting touch to counter his lack of explosiveness.

Lowest Verticals in NBA Draft Combine History Player Vertical Mike Smith 21" Pavel Podkolzin 22.5" Nikola Vucevic 25" Dakari Johnson 25" Uche Okafor 25" Jackie Butler 25"

Standing Vertical

Standing vertical is most important for centers and hopeful rim protectors

Measuring a player's standing vertical is another helpful indicator of overall athleticism, but the actual number isn't super important for most prospects.

Highest Standing Verticals in NBA Draft Combine History Player Standing vertical Keon Johnson 41.5" Nick Young 39.5" Kenny Gregory 39.5" Alex Scales 38.5" Justin Anderson 38" Harrison Barnes 38"

Aside from big men finishing on dump-offs or skying to contest a shot at the rim, there's nary a reason for most players to have to jump as high as they can from a standstill position.

Lowest Standing Verticals in NBA Draft Combine History Player Standing vertical Pavel Podkolzin 19.5" Jiri Hubalek 20.5' Vassil Evtimov 21" Smush Parker 21" Ales Chan 21"

Three-Quarter Sprint

End to end speed hasn't been a great indicator of NBA success either way

The three-quarter sprint is the NBA's equivalent of the 40-yard dash, except it's much less influential on both a player's success and his draft stock. While the 40-yard dash can legitimately flip a prospect's draft outlook, the three-quarter sprint has little effect for NBA hopefuls.

Fastest Three-Quarter Sprints in NBA Draft Combine History Player Time in seconds Cookie Belcher 2.91 Jason Gardner 2.92 Sonny Weems 2.96 Nate Robinson 2.96 AJ Lawson 2.98 Scottie Lewis 2.98

Still, it's interesting to see which players have been the fastest to appear at the combine. This event can also be an important tool for barber shop debates about whom the fastest players in the league are.

Slowest Three-Quarter Sprints in NBA Draft Combine History Player Time in seconds Ian Vouyoukas 3.72 Neemias Queta 3.73 Tacko Fall 3.78 Pavel Podkolzin 3.8 Jared Sullinger 3.81

All stats and measurements via NBA.com