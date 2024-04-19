Highlights Cooper Flagg is projected to be the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as he's an elite player on both ends of the floor.

Duke attracts top recruits and has earned a reputation due to their continued success.

Flagg embraces the Duke hate and negative attention as motivation to play harder, despite the consequences on his mental health.

Duke Basketball has and likely always will be on top of the men's NCAA scene. Since legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski took over the Blue Devils in 1980, Duke has only had two losing seasons and made 12 Final Fours, winning five NCAA titles.

They are the Evil Empire, although there is no denying that Duke is one of the greatest sports dynasties ever, and several of their players have long NBA careers.

The thing about Duke that makes people the most upset is that they always get their recruits. College sports are not like the pros, where players have to spend the first part of their careers with the team that drafted them (aside from Eli Manning, but that's a different article). Instead, players are recruited with offers of scholarships, playing time, a chance to get to the pros and some under-the-table deals that go unnoticed.

Duke has landed 34 five-star recruits since the star system was implemented. Every year, there is little doubt that they will get the best players, and even after Krzyzewski retired in 2022, the Empire keeps rolling. Their incoming freshmen class has the highest ranking of any class, ever.

HEadlinging the class is Cooper Flagg, from Montverde Academy. He is Duke's third top-ranked recruit to commit, joining RJ Barrett and Marvin Bagley III.

Flagg Is a Future Pro

Unlike Bagley and Barrett, Flagg is expected to be drafted #1

Barrett went third overall to the New York Knicks in 2019, and while he hasn't lived up to the hype, it was widely assumed that Zion Williamson (another Duke recruit, go figure!) would go first overall and have the best career from his draft class. Marvin Bagley III also went second overall in 2018 to the Sacramento Kings and has bounced around the league since, never living up to the hype. However, in a class that featured Deandre Ayton, Trae Young, Luka Dončić, Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and other solid NBA players, it's safe to say that Bagley III has largely been forgotten.

Unlike Barrett and Bagley III, not only is Flagg easily the best college prospect in his class, but he is also the consensus first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The same way teams tanked for Anthony Davis, Williamson, and Victor Wembanyama, expect teams to lose on purpose next season for Flagg.

He is already a competitive player and would likely go first overall in 2024 if he could get drafted a season early. Flagg is an elite defender and playmaker but can create for himself off the dribble and get shots off. As his draft cycle starts this summer, expect analysts to compare him to Nikola Jokić, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Garnett all rolled into one, and notice the lack of hyperbole in their voice when they do it.

Cooper Flagg High School Stats - Senior Season Category Stat GP 33 PPG 16.5 RPG 7.5 APG 3.8 SPG 1.6 BPG 2.7 Awards/Accolades Prep Player of the Year, McDonald's All-American, Nike Hoops Summit, Jordan Brand Classic

It's worth highlighting that those stats are not totally reliable. He was a member of Team USA's under-17 team, and the stats above were against players who had driver's ed after school.

Cooper Flagg's Team USA Stats - Under 17 World Cup Category Stat PPG 9.3 RPG 10.0 BPG 2.9 SPG 2.4

Flagg has cemented himself as the best recruit in the country by a mile, and will almost certainly go first overall in 2025. Other Duke alums like Williamson and Kyrie Irving struggled to stay healthy in college but still went on to be selected at the top of the draft, so expect Flagg to have a safety net in school.

Flagg has already affected the NBA. The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline was relatively quiet for two reasons: first, teams that wanted to add talent couldn't find buyers for their 2024 picks because the class this year is seen as weaker. Second, and more importantly, teams were reluctant to give up future picks because the 2025 class, headlined by Flagg, is projected to be very deep.

Welcome To the Empire

Flagg will certainly join fellow Duke players with a certain reputation

Death, taxes, and the Duke Blue Devils having a smarmy white player who rubs people the wrong way are the three constants in life. There was the Duke big three of Christian Laettner, JJ Redick, and finally, Grayson Allen, but plenty of other Duke players have gone down as the most hated in NCAA history. Even this last season, Kyle Filipowski complained about fans storming the court after he got injured in such an incident and then proceeded to intentionally trip an opponent in his return to the court.

Simply put, between the prep school background, the academic excellence of Duke, and their hoops success, no one like them or their players. Flagg stands to be the next center of the "we hate Duke" universe.

Almost every former Duke player either has a lengthy NBA career or gets into coaching. If you play at Duke, you will make a very steady living in basketball. That line alone attracts the best recruits, which just keeps the wheels turning at the Evil Empire.

Some Duke players play dirty, like Shane Battier, Allen, and Filipowski. Others are just really, really good, like Redick and Laettner. Flagg can carve out which role he wants to take, but it doesn't really matter. He can be just peachy on the court, winning sportsmanship awards and kissing babies, but fans will still boo him when the Blue Devils hit the road.

It comes with the territory.

Flagg Will Embrace the Duke Hate

He knows exactly what he got into, but it doesn't scare him

Regardless of where he decided to go to school, Flagg would have a contingent of fans calling him overrated or a future bust. Going to Duke just adds fuel to a fire he wouldn't have been able to put out.

For what it's worth, Flagg thinks the hate he knows he will get will motivate him to play better, as he told Sam Yip of HoopsHype.

"I really don’t care what anybody says. I’m just ready to go out and play basketball. Honestly, when people want to hate and say bad stuff, it kinda makes me play better and fuels me to go harder."-Cooper Flagg

As fans tune in to watch the success of players and teams they do not like, the advent of the internet and social media has increased the amount of negative attention players receive. While young players like Flagg are conditioned to expect and brush off the hateful comments they will inevitably get, it does have consequences on mental health and player well-being.

JJ Redick and Grayson Allen sat down in 2021 to talk about who the most hated Duke player ever was, and they both agreed that Allen had it much tougher, simply because he couldn't escape due to the internet.

"I didn't have to deal with social media, and thank God I didn't because I don't know that I would not have been kicked off the Duke team."-JJ Redick

Now, this is not intended for North Carolina and Duke fans to bury the hatchet and hold hands and sing songs of friendship. Rivalries and disdain for opponents help make sports as passionate as they are. However, there is a limit. Chanting "overrated" or booing opponents is a part of the atmosphere. Wearing derogatory shirts directed at players' families, like Maryland fans did to Redick, crosses a line.

While Flagg is expected to have a long and successful career in professional basketball, he has put himself in a position to learn and grow in college. His college career on the court should be easy; he will be surrounded by the best NCAA talent available with one of the best coaching staffs, but how he carries himself through all the inevitable off-court issues will really show what the highly-touted prospect is made of.