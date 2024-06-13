Highlights McCain's shooting skills and basketball IQ make him a solid NBA prospect, projected to go in the middle of the first round.

Despite concerns about his size and playmaking ability, McCain has the potential to become a quality NBA starter.

McCain could be comparable to NBA players like Seth Curry or Donte DiVincenzo, offering positive outcomes if things click for him in the league.

The 2024 NBA Draft is a couple of weeks away! June 26th is rapidly approaching as teams across the league finalize their gameplan for the first major date of the NBA offseason.

While scouts and experts have struggled to come to a consensus on whom the first overall pick is among the group of potential draftees, there is plenty of talent to be found in this year's class. In particular, the guard position has the highest abundance of good, young players near the top of most mock drafts.

One of the standout players from that group of guards is Duke Blue Devils freshman Jared McCain. The Blue Devils have consistently delivered talented prospects to the NBA and McCain will look to be the next of those players to make his impact on the league.

McCain is projected to go somewhere in the middle of the first round in this year's NBA Draft. There is certainly a lot to enjoy about McCain's game and there should be healthy expectations about what he can do at the NBA level. However, there are also going to be several questions that need to be answered for teams to feel comfortable in regard to his ceiling as a prospect.

McCain Will Find Himself Warming The Bench, At Worst

Duke guard has enough positive skills to keep him in the league if things don't work out

McCain has a solid foundation to his game that is catching the eye of scouts across the league. His shooting ability is the obvious standout among his skills.

Jared McCain's Freshman Year With Duke Category Stats PPG 14.3 RPG 5.0 FG% 46.2 3P% 41.4 SPG 1.1

With Alex Karaban deciding to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the UConn Huskies for a chance at a three-peat, McCain has a solid argument to replace him among the best shooters in this class. His shooting mechanics are fantastic, and he gets his shot off very quickly.

McCain is a tough player to guard from the perimeter once he gets going. There is no reason to believe he shouldn't be able to carry his three-point barrage over from college to the NBA level.

He is a shifty player when given the opportunity to show it off. He may be a touch on the smaller side, but he uses it effectively to attack defenses and not limit his offense to just perimeter shooting. McCain is very smart and possesses a good basketball IQ when it comes to his scoring and his feel for how defenses are attempting to guard him.

His overall scoring touch would more than earn him the label of a bucket (in the positive connotation). Whatever intangibles one would like to evaluate when it comes to McCain's game, he probably comes out of the assessment looking really solid.

It should be mentioned to his credit as well, given some of his limitations regarding size, he is a good rebounder for the position. One wouldn't expect him to be as productive as he actually is.

Overall, there's a lot to like about McCain as a prospect. There are more than enough positives when it comes to his skill set and IQ to make one believe he'll stick around in the league on someone's bench at the very least. He could be much more than that, but there are concerns that will need to play out in real-time to see where his ceiling in the league is.

McCain’s Ceiling Could Prove To Be a Quality NBA Starter

If McCain can overcome the limitations in front of him, he could start

There are a few areas of concern when it comes to McCain that could greatly factor into his career at the next level goes.

McCain's Areas of Concern Category Stats APG 1.9 TOV 1.3 Height 6 ft 3 in Weight 203 lbs

McCain plays like a combo guard, leaning closer to a shooting guard than a point guard. If that's the position he'll be attempting to play at the NBA level, there needs to be a conversation.

His size and athleticism are lacking for a two-guard spot. While his IQ is sound on the defensive side of the basketball, he will always face an uphill battle due to his physical limitations.

On the flip side, he does not quite possess the playmaking ability to regularly play the point guard spot. McCain will always look to score over setting up his teammates. This is fine in the sense that scoring is his biggest strength, but it raises some questions about his ability to run offensive sets consistently and effectively from the point.

He projects better to the NBA playing the two, as things currently stand. If he can prove himself a reliable option on the defensive end, his scoring ability should allow him to be a quality starter for an NBA team.

McCain's NBA Counterparts

Comparisons are not hard to find for McCain

NBA player comparisons for prospects are always meant to be taken liberally and not at face value when judging these prospects. It's always more of a conversation about similar shades regarding two players, as opposed to tit-for-tat exact expectations.

This should feel especially true when looking at the combo guard position. There is a long list of players to pick from when it comes to that particular archetype, considering it is currently one of the most popular in the NBA.

If things don't quite work out for McCain as a playmaker and defender in the league, Seth Curry feels like a good comparison. There are a lot of similarities in the role both of them can play with their shooting ability. McCain should be able to affect the offensive side in similar ways.

Donte DiVincenzo's Career Stats Category Stats PPG 10.6 APG 2.8 SPG 1.2 FG% 42.8 3P% 37.6

If things do click for him with the swing factors, Donte DiVincenzo can be looked to as a two-guard who would offer a good example of the kind of success McCain can have in the league. DiVincenzo has been a quality contributor at every stop throughout the NBA and has finally tapped into his ceiling this past season with the New York Knicks.

McCain should have a spot in this league. It'll just be a matter of how big of one needs to be carved out for him.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon.