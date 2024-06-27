Highlights The 2024 NBA Draft started with a bang, with Wednesday's first round featuring five trades.

A total of eight teams engaged in these five trades, with the Wizards appearing in three and the Knicks in two.

The biggest move of the night was the Wolves' trade for Rob Dillingham from the Spurs.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be remembered a historic event in league history, as it became the first time that the draft was made into a two-day event. The first round, held on Wednesday, June 26, did not disappoint. It delivered on expectations with some iconic outfits, both good and bad, some major draft swings, and of course, trades.

There were five trades in total in the first round, with the first one coming less than two hours before the draft started. Here are GIVEMESPORT's grades for each of those five moves.

Wizards Add a Third 2024 First-Round Pick

Full trade: Portland receives Deni Avdija from Washington for the 14th overall pick (Carlton Carrington was selected), a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks.

The Washington Wizards were really eager to add another lottery pick ahead of the draft. But they gave up Deni Avdija for that, despite him being their second-best player from last season. In return, they got the 14th overall pick, which they used to draft Pittsburgh's Carlton "Bub" Carrington. They also received the injury-prone Malcolm Brogdon along with a 2029 first round pick and two second-round picks in the trade.

The main upside to adding Brogdon is that he will be on the Wizards' books for just one year. Avdija had four years left and likely didn't match their timeline, even if it was a team-friendly deal. The 2029 first-round pick's value is hard to gauge since the Portland Trail Blazers' timeline is unpredictable.

Deni Avdija - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 14.7 RPG 7.2 APG 3.8 FG% 50.6% 3PT% 37.4%

This was an easy win for the Blazers, who received a player providing more value than any available prospect at pick number 14. Even if the Blazers need a year or two to figure things out, they will have Avdija until the 2027-28 season, on what is a cheap and front-loaded contract. He is a do-it-all forward who will be a complimentary piece on any roster they surround him with.

The only drawback for them is that the 2029 first-rounder is unprotected (as of now) and it could come to bite them later.

Wizards: B-

Trail Blazers: A-

Wolves Secure Their Point Guard for the Future

Full trade: Minnesota receives draft rights for Rob Dillingham (the 8th overall pick) from San Antonio for an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a protected 2030 first-round pick swap.

Mike Conley, who turns 37 later this year, has just two years left on his deal. With this trade, the Minnesota Timberwolves are able to prepare for his departure well in advance, with one of the best point guards available in the draft, who will have two years of mentoring under Conley. And they pulled off this trade for the low cost of a potential late-20s pick in a draft that is seven years away.

One of the main concerns about Dillingham was his size and how he'd be exploited on defense. So being drafted to the team with the best defense, who also happen to be one of the tallest, will certainly help Dillingham in his transition to the NBA.

Rob Dillingham - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 SPG 1.0 FG% 47.5% 3PT% 44.4%

The San Antonio Spurs had a great chance to add a second young piece along with Stephon Castle in the draft. Instead, they chose to give it up for an unprotected first-rounder in the year Anthony Edwards will be 29.

This puts more pressure on them to find weapons through free agency to surround their French sensation, Victor Wembanyama. By smashing all expectations set for him in his rookie season, the Frenchman has forced the Spurs to speed up the rebuilding process, which means they cannot tank again. So adding a lottery piece while they could, or finding a better deal than a distant first, would've gone a long way.

Spurs: B

Timberwolves: A+

Nuggets Ensure They Get Who They Wanted

Full trade: Denver receives draft rights for DaRon Holmes II (the 22nd overall pick) from Phoenix for the 28th overall pick (Ryan Dunn was selected), the No. 56 overall pick and two future second-round picks

The Denver Nuggets really wanted DaRon Holmes II. There were rumors that they had given him a draft promise, so trading up to get him might verify those claims. The Nuggets have had five players backing up Nikola Jokić in the last five years, and none were playable in the playoffs. In Holmes, they have a player who can not only be an excellent backup but also play alongside the Serbian in the front court.

Holmes shot 38.6 percent from three last season on a respectable 2.5 attempts per game while also swatting 2.1 shots per game. These skills will be crucial for the Nuggets as they try to return to the title in 2025.

DaRon Holmes II - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 SPG 0.9 BPG 2.1 FG% 54.4% 3PT% 38.6%

The Phoenix Suns had no qualms about moving down just six spots while gathering three second-rounders. The player they ended up drafting, Ryan Dunn, was projected to be selected as an early second-rounder, but his value on the Suns would be much higher compared to elsewhere. The Suns have the potential to be an offensive dynamo led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Adding Dunn, one of the best defenders in the draft, certainly helps balance the roster.

The Suns are also a team devoid of picks after emptying their purse for the Durant trade last year. However, if the team needs an extra push at the deadline, they can also use those second-rounders to upgrade their rotation.

Nuggets: A

Suns: A

Wizards Make Their Third Trade of the Night

Full trade: Washington receives draft rights for Kyshawn George (the 24th overall pick) from New York for the 26th overall pick (Pacome Dadiet was selected) and the No. 51 overall pick

The Wizards moved up two spots to select Kyshawn George, a Swiss-Canadian wing, who played for the Miami Hurricanes last season. He didn't have the most eye-catching stats, averaging 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. But scouts were interested after he shot 40.8 percent from three on 4.2 attempts per game.

George has the potential to be a good catch-and-shoot player, but his lack of athleticism and inability to create his own shot meant he was a safe second-round pick, and likely to be a reach at pick 24.

Kyshawn George - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 7.6 RPG 3.0 APG 2.2 SPG 0.9 FG% 42.6% 3PT% 40.8%

The New York Knicks got an additional second-round pick to move just one spot down technically, since they owned the 25th pick as well. They were set on their selection, Pacome Dadiet, since they looked at the 18-year-old as a draft and stash option. If the Frenchman plays in Europe next season, he won't be added to the Knicks' payroll, which helps them now that they have broken the bank with the OG Anunoby extension.

While Dadiet needs some more time to develop while getting the required playing time to do so, he believes he doesn't and is ready to contribute to New York from day one. So it'll be interesting to see how that plays out.

Wizards: B-

Knicks: B+

Thunder Make a Huge Draft Swing

Full trade: Oklahoma City receives draft rights for Dillon Jones (the 26th overall pick) from New York for five future second-round picks between 2025 and 2027

The Oklahoma City Thunder reached into their huge war chest of assets to trade five second-round picks to grab their guy, Dillon Jones, from Weber State. While five second-rounders to the Thunder isn’t the same as it is for any other team, it’s who they picked that could be a problem, after going through the trouble of forking those picks over.

Jones, who reportedly impressed during his predraft workout with the Thunder, was projected as a late second-round pick. Selecting him at 26 is a huge reach, especially considering the doubts about him being able to fit in at either guard or forward at the NBA level. With a 6’6 and 235 lbs frame, it remains to see how Jones is incorporated into the OKC rotation.

Dillon Jones - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 20.8 RPG 9.8 APG 5.2 SPG 2.0 FG% 48.9% 3PT% 32.4%

The Knicks may not have received a first to give up theirs, but they will take all the picks they can get after their huge trade for Mikal Bridges, where they gave up a whopping five first-rounders.

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to grab a solid rotational player in Rui Hachimura with three second-round picks last year. So the Knicks will be well-equipped to make further moves using those picks, if they need to.

Thunder: C+

Knicks: B+