Highlights Some NBA teams have drafted more Hall-of-Fame inductees than others, with five franchises only drafting one player who made it to the Hall of Fame.

The Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, and Charlotte Hornets have drafted multiple Hall-of-Fame players, including Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal who later played together for the Los Angeles Lakers.

There's one clear winner with seven inductees splitting a top three of Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and the L.A. Lakers

Getting into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is certainly a goal for any individual playing in the NBA. The prestige and honor of doing so is more than enough to cement a player’s legacy in the league.

While that may be the case, there are teams that have drafted more Hall-of-Fame inductees than others. We take a look below which of these franchises are on the top and which are dead last.

1 - Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets

Dallas Mavericks (Jason Kidd); Denver Nuggets (Dikembe Mutombo); Indiana Pacers (Reggie Miller); Miami Heat (Dwyane Wade); Minnesota Timberwolves (Kevin Garnett); Brooklyn Nets (Bernard King)

Of the 30 teams playing in the NBA right now, five franchises have only drafted a single player that went on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Of these guys, only Reggie Miller stayed with the team that picked him, while the other four went on to play for other squads during the course of their respective careers.

2 - Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets

Toronto Raptors (Chris Bosh, Tracy McGrady); Phoenix Suns (George Gervin, Steve Nash); Orlando Magic (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber); Los Angeles Clippers (Adrian Dantley, Spencer Haywood); Charlotte Hornets (Kobe Bryant, Alonzo Mourning)

A step up from the teams mentioned above are the Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, and Charlotte Hornets. The two guys who stand tall above the rest among these franchises are Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

While they might have been originally drafted by the teams above, the two would partner in the City of Angels to give the Los Angeles Lakers a total of five championships during their time there.

3- Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz (Karl Malone, John Stockton, Dominique Wilkins); Chicago Bulls (Artis Gilmore, Toni Kukoc, Michael Jordan)

Placing 10th on this list are the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls, with three Hall-of-Fame stars drafted by their front offices. The most notable of these six players is none other than His Airness himself, Michael Jordan, the very same guy who led the Bulls to two separate three-peats in the ‘90s.

4- San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs (David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobli, Tony Parker); Oklahoma City Thunder (Dennis Johnson, Gary Payton, Scottie Pippen, Jack Sikma)

Although the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have drafted four Hall-of-Fame stars, there is a big difference between the two franchises. Those the Spurs picked went on to win championships with the team, such as David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

The Thunder, on the other hand, picked the players mentioned above during their time as the Seattle Supersonics. In the future, OKC will potentially have three more players on their roster in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, once they’ve retired and become eligible for the Hall of Fame.

5 - Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Drazen Petrovic, Arvydas Sabonis, Bill Walton)

In the eighth spot is the Portland Trail Blazers, with the five guys they drafted entering the Hall of Fame at different points in time. The most notable here is Bill Walton, their number one pick in 1974, thanks to two championships he won with Portland in 1977 and the Boston Celtics in 1986.

6 - Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen, Bob Dandrige, Sidney Moncrief, Dirk Nowitzki, Julius Erving)

After the Trail Blazers, the Milwaukee Bucks come after with six inductees into the Hall of Fame. The thing is, the players they drafted became highly successful after their stint with the Bucks, such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Ray Allen. In Dirk Nowtizki’s case, Milwaukee selected him with the ninth pick in the 1998 Draft and immediately traded him to the Dallas Mavericks.

7 - Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets

Washington Wizards (Walt Bellamy, Gus Johnson, Rod Thorn, Harry Gallatin, Bob McAdoo, Earl Monroe, Wes Unseld); Philadelphia 76ers (Charles Barkley, Mo Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer (Nationals) Chet Walker (Nationals), Allen Iverson, George McGinnis); New York Knicks (Bill Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Richie Guerin, Dick McGuire, Willis Reed, Dolph Schayes); Houston Rockets (Elvin Hayes, Bobby Jones, Yao Ming, Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson, Rudy Tomjanovich)

Four teams share the sixth spot, with seven Hall-of-Fame players drafted by each franchise. For the Washington Wizards, the most popular is Wes Unseld, the All-Star that led the team to its only NBA championship. The Philadelphia 76ers have Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson, two stars that went on to appear in the Finals and have successful careers in the league.

For the New York Knicks, Walt Frazier is the franchise’s best draft pick, with two rings to his name. In the case of the Houston Rockets, there’s Hakeem Olajuwon, who led Rocket City to two championships in the course of his career.

8 - Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings (Tiny Archibald, Louie Dampier, Mel Daniels, Oscar Robertson, Jerry Lucas, Maurice Strokes, Jack Twyman, Bobby Wanzer)

The Sacramento Kings have the distinction of drafting eight Hall-of-Fame players during their prior iteration as either the Rochester or Cincinnati Royals. At this point in time, there is no individual in the Hall of Fame who was drafted by the current version of the Kings yet.

9 - Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons

Atlanta Hawks (Zelmo Beaty, Pau Gasol, Bob Houbregs, Lou Hudson, Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit, Bill Rusell, Lenny Wilkens, David Thompson); Detroit Pistons (Dave DeBusschere, Joe Dumars, Grant Hill, Bailey Howell, Bob Lanier, Dan Issel, Dennis Rodman, Isiah Thomas, George Yardley)

For the Atlanta Hawks, five of the nine Hall-of-Fame players they drafted belonged to two of the franchise’s earlier versions: the Milwaukee and St. Louis Hawks. To a lesser degree, the Detroit Pistons have the same number of Hall-of-Fame players drafted, with only one belonging to a prior iteration - the Fort Wayne Pistons.

10 - L.A. Lakers

L.A. Lakers (Elgin Baylor, Roger Brown, Vlade Divac, Gail Goodrich, Magic Johnson, Slater Martin, Clyde Lovellette, Vern Mikkelsen, Jerry West, James Worthy)

Considered as one of the best teams in NBA history, the L.A. Lakers have drafted 10 stars that went on to have Hall-of-Fame-worthy careers. Sitting on top of the guys L.A. has drafted over the years is Magic Johnson, with five rings, three Finals MVPs, three regular season MVP awards, and 12 All-Star Game selections to his name.

15- Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors (Paul Arizin, Al Attles, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Costelo, Tom Gola, Tim Hardaway, Sarunas Marciulionis, Chris Mullin, Robert Parish, Andy Phillip, Mitch Richmond, Guy Rodgers, Jamaal Wilkes, Nate Thurmond)

With 15 players going into the Hall of Fame, the Golden State Warriors and their earlier iterations in Philadelphia are in second place. Legends, such as Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry, headline this group as both men have won a number of rings and countless accolades during their time in the league.

Also noteworthy is the inclusion of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin, collectively known as Run TMC. The trio ushered the Dubs into a new era of popularity during the early 90s, and went on to have Hall of Fame-worthy careers after that.

17 - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics (Larry Bird, Chuck Cooper, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, Nick Galis, Cliff Hagan, John Havlicek, Tommy Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, Kevin McHale, Paul Pierce, Dino Radja. Frank Ramsey, Charlie Scott, Paul Westphal, JoJo White)

Thanks to drafting 17 players that were inducted into the Hall of Fame, the Boston Celtics claim the top spot in this list. In a group that includes the likes of Larry Bird, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, and John Havlicek, Beantown’s legacy as the team to pick this number of Hall-of-Fame inductees is indeed a feat worth recognizing.

With a number of All-Stars about to exit their prime and head into retirement, expect the ranking of these NBA teams to change in the coming years. Keep an eye out as more franchises will join this list when that time comes.

