The 2024 NBA Draft is almost here. Less than a week from now, the next group of rookies will find out who their NBA teams are going to be. The NBA Draft has been split into a two-night event this year that will start with the first round on Wednesday, June 26th.

A lot has been said about the talent in this year's draft class. Some have compared the group to the infamous 2013 NBA Draft. That is not the company that anyone wants to keep.

However, even that draft had its fair share of talent. Future Hall of Fame players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert headlined that group, supported by players who were stars at their peak like CJ McCollum and Victor Oladipo. It was not the strongest group, but it was not without its hits.

If that is indeed the company that this draft class will keep, then there will surely be players in this year's class who could truly blossom into some great talents for the league. They may just be a bit harder to find than other seasons.

One of the lottery picks in this year's class that is worth paying attention to would be Baylor freshman Ja'Kobe Walter. He showed good reason to be excited about the potential skill set he could bring to the league, but there will certainly be a few areas of focus to pay attention to when trying to figure out what his floor and ceiling in the NBA are.

Floor For Walter Is Lower Than Most

There is enough to like about Walter's game that is going to entice teams in the draft to take a long look at him. His season at Baylor definitely showed some promise.

Ja'Kobe Walter's College Stats PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 SPG 1.1 FG% 37.6 3P% 34.1

He has a great size for the position. Walter is listed as 6 feet 5 inches, although the official NBA combine measurements have him a bit smaller than that, coming in closer to 6 feet 4 inches. The thing teams and scouts will love is his wingspan, which comes in at around 6 feet 10 inches.

Walter is a good athlete, who is capable of leveraging his size for scoring. This should only get better as long as he continues to fill out his frame over the years.

His size and athleticism can definitely convince a team of his potential defensive upside as a player. He has displayed enough promise regarding his ability to this point. There is definitely room for improvement, but the framework of a good to great defender is certainly there.

Walter also shows good upside as a shooter. He showed flashes of being able to create for himself at Baylor, but in the NBA he'd likely be better in a reduced role. Walter's biggest strength with his shooting is getting it off the catch and letting someone else create an easy opportunity for him.

There is reason to believe Walter can carve out a good role for himself in the NBA with his natural gifts and the areas of strength he has displayed. However, a lot of his NBA potential is rooted in flashes and upsides. There is a chance that things do not pan out for him if he ends up in a situation where he cannot work on further developing his gifts.

The worst-case scenario for Walter could be an end-of-the-bench role where he does not see a lot of minutes, if any. There is a good upside, but there is also a good chance he just does not grow into that player.

Walter's Ceiling Has Starter Potential

The three-and-d upside that Walter possesses could provide him with a solid NBA career

A question that may be worth asking about Walter is whether he was asked to do too much at Baylor. Scoring is definitely going to be the primary skill that makes him attractive to teams in the NBA.

The problem with his scoring is obviously his efficiency. He shot an underwhelming 37.6 percent from the field overall. If all NBA teams are asking him to do is be a shooter and occasionally attack closeouts, some of those concerns are mitigated.

Walter's Sleeper Skill FT 4.1 FTA 5.2 FT% 79.2

Walter's ability to draw contact and convert at an effective rate when shooting free throws is lost in the shuffle at times. The problem is when he struggles to create for himself and ends up taking poor shots as a result, that will take precedence over moments where he attacks the basket well. The concern outshines the praise.

If Walter could be placed in a role where he is not asked to do too much, he could probably thrive. The potential to be a good three-and-d wing should not be out of his reach. Improving his defensive consistency and tempering the kind of shots he is taking would go a long way to him succeeding in this regard.

Walter's NBA Counterparts

Three-and-d wings are a dime-a-dozen

When it comes to player comparisons, they are always meant to be taken lightly. It is never a situation of tit-for-tat expectations set on a player. This should be especially true and noteworthy for the archetype that Walter projects into. Three-and-d players in the modern NBA are as common as mosquitoes in a tropical destination.

Instead of best-case and worst-case projections for Walter regarding the player comparisons, the two names offered will simply be players who have similar shades of play to where Walter falls inside the archetype. He does not necessarily resemble the same quality in those shades, it would just be the familiarity itself.

Walter's Player Comparisons: Career Stats Category Caldwell-Pope Burks PPG 11.4 10.8 SPG 1.1 0.7 FG% 42.7 41.5 3P% 36.9 38.3

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope bears some resemblance to what Walter could look like defensively if his career pans out positively. Alec Burks would be a player who is a little closer to what he could look like on the offensive end in the NBA.

Walter has the potential to stick around in the league for a long time. Teams can never have too many three-and-d players. The quality of which he can consistently deliver in those areas will affect how his career turns out in the long term.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon and Basketball Reference.