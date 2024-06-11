Highlights Kel'el Ware has the talent to add value off the bench with scoring, floor-spacing, and defense.

The clock is ticking on this NBA season. As the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks duke it out in the NBA Finals for the right to call themselves champions, there are 28 other teams with their focus squarely on the NBA Draft that is coming up in less than three weeks.

With no consensus number one overall pick in this year's class, it feels as though there is a lack of a proper hierarchy for the prospects in this draft. While there are some names that consistently remain near the top, or of a certain range in general, there are also plenty of prospects whom mock drafts can't quite agree on the placement of.

One of the names who fit the fluctuating nature of the punditry around this year's group of draftees is Indiana Hoosiers Center Kel'el Ware. Depending on the mock draft one will look at, some will have him just outside the top ten. Other mocks will place him in the later picks, somewhere in the twenties.

Ware feels like a perfect representation of the chaotic nature revolving around the draft this year. With a lack of order at the top, the chaos trickles down everywhere else throughout.

There is plenty of reason to look at Ware's game, see his talent, and find a lot to love about his potential upside at the next level. However, there are certainly question marks that will need answering when discussing his floor and ceiling.

Ware Could Be Good In Smaller Doses Off The Bench

There is enough talent to believe the Hoosiers Center can add value to a rotation

Ware's sophomore season with the Hoosiers is sure to attract a lot of people's attention for a few reasons. The first of which is undoubtedly going to be his offensive upside.

Kel'el Ware: 23–24 Stats with the Hoosiers PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 BPG 1.9 FG% 58.6 3P% 42.5

Ware demonstrated a lot of talent at Indiana as an interior scorer. He scores well around the rim and is someone who can quite easily be envisioned as a good play-finisher at the NBA level when partnered with a good playmaker. A good pick-and-roll navigator can certainly take advantage of Ware's great touch at the basket.

Ware is also someone who can reliably be given the ball down low and asked to score. He has a good post repertoire and, at his size, should be capable of being tasked with beating other bigs one-on-one in the paint.

On top of that, Ware showed promise as a floor spacer with the Hoosiers. The volume of three-point shots taken isn't large, he only shot 1.3 attempts per game. However, the shooting mechanics don't look too bad when the tape gets thrown on. He may not necessarily be a Nikola Jokić or a Karl-Anthony Towns in that regard, but there should be optimism to believe he could make teams pay for leaving him wide open.

Defensively, Ware should also be able to add value as a rim protector. He averaged a healthy dose of blocks in his sophomore season and should be able to effectively translate that to the NBA.

With his 7 foot 1 inch frame, Ware is also a good contributor on the glass. He was just short of double-digit rebounds during the season.

All of these skills would make one believe Ware could be a good option coming off the bench as a backup big in the league. He has the perfect combination of gifts that would allow him to be a player who plays around 15 minutes a night and has a positive impact on the team during that time.

Ware's NBA Ceiling Is That Of A Starter

If Ware can land in the right situation, he could develop to be a long-term answer for someone

There will certainly be some questions that will need answering when it comes to Ware's ceiling in the NBA. A couple of those questions are small. One of those questions raises some eyebrows.

Going from the smallest areas of concern to the largest, Ware would need to clean up his turnovers a touch and improve as a decision-maker. He averaged 1.6 turnovers per game this past season.

That is a number one would like to see come down a bit for a player at the center position. This is something that likely won't be an overwhelming concern though, as he'll be a smaller focal point of the offense wherever he lands in the NBA.

A bigger point of concern would be his ability to defend either on the perimeter or in isolation. Ware is a gifted defender down low, but drawn out to either of those areas, he will struggle. This is a bit of a concern with some of the switch-heavy defenses that some teams play and the mismatch hunting that happens offensively.

However, that is definitely something that can be worked on. It's also something that his team can scheme around to limit those vulnerabilities. As far as areas of concern, it'd be a medium-sized one.

Ware's Freshman Year With Oregon PPG 6.6 RPG 4.1 BPG 1.3 FG% 45.7 3P% 27.3

The biggest concerns with Ware revolve around intangibles. There were a lot of questions about his effort levels in his first college season with the Oregon Ducks. Those concerns may have been mitigated a bit this season, but there were still noticeable stretches of half-hearted effort that displayed weak screens, poor rebounding attempts, etc.

Ware has a lot of talent under his belt, but his ceiling is largely held back by himself. If he lands in the right situation that will work towards fixing some of these concerns, he could grow into a solid starter in the league.

Ware's NBA Counterparts

There are a few names who fit well with Ware

There are a couple of names that come to mind with regard to Ware and what both his floor and ceiling in the NBA could look like.

Chris Boucher: Career Stats PPG 6.4 RPG 4.1 BPG 1.0 FG% 50.7 3P% 33.0

There are enough differences in the size of the players and perhaps the post repertoire, but otherwise, there are some shades of similarity between Ware and Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors. In his best years, Boucher carved out an effective role as a bench piece for the Raptors, providing reliable minutes when needed.

In an absolute best-case scenario, perhaps Ware grows into a similar mold of player to that of Myles Turner. The Indiana Pacers Center has been an effective starter throughout his career and has only gotten better production when given the opportunity to play off a talented playmaker in Tyrese Haliburton.

NBA player comparisons are always used loosely and should not be taken as a tit-for-tat regarding the exact expectations put onto a player.

