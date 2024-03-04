Highlights Kyle Filipowski provides the Pistons with unmatched size, skill, and versatility in the frontcourt alignment.

Filipowski's blend of scoring inside and outside forces opposing teams into challenging defensive decisions.

His potential as a playmaking hub and defensive anchor presents an ideal fit for Detroit's roster needs.

At 9-51, the Detroit Pistons are in the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a pick that could not only lift their trajectory but change the course of franchise history.

However, history isn't quite on the Pistons' side. Over the past 21 years, Detroit has landed 10 top-10 picks but had just one No. 1 overall selection, with the ping-pong balls not dropping in their favor during the NBA Draft Lottery.

To make matters worse, in those 10 drafts, they missed on several of their top-10 picks, such as 2003 No. 2 pick Darko Milicic, 2015 No. 8 pick Stanley Johnson, and 2020 No. 7 pick Killian Hayes. Even in drafts where they ended up with solid NBA talent, a much more dominant and productive player was selected down the line.

For instance, in 2010, the Pistons selected Greg Monroe ahead of Gordon Hayward and Paul George. In 2011, Detroit selected Brandon Knight several picks ahead of Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard. Two years later, the Pistons drafted Kentavious Caldwell-Pope but could have had Giannis Antetokounmpo or Rudy Gobert.

In essence, their inability to return to glory is as much a product of ineffective drafting as any other factor. With that being said, their decisions in the upcoming draft will fall into one of two categories: genius or delusion.

Kyle Filipowski is a genius pick

The Duke sophomore is a fit pick for the Pistons, but his talent is undeniable

What constitutes genius for the Pistons in the 2024 NBA Draft is a great question, as the team has specific needs but isn't quite far enough along in their rebuild to draft based on fit alone.

One of the worst shooting teams throughout the 2023-24 season, there's no doubt that the Pistons can improve their roster by adding three-point threats.

Furthermore, Detroit needs a connector; a smart decision-maker that makes timely plays and creates for others. Lastly, the Pistons need a prospect who can anchor the defense with his basketball IQ and communication as much as his tangible impact.

Ultimately, multiple prospects can feasibly fit those roles. However, there is only one that can fill them all: Duke big man Kyle Filipowski.

He may need no introduction, but the 7-foot and 248-pound Filipowski is now in his sophomore season at 20 years old. A five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, the New York native was ranked as the top player in his state and the seventh-best player in the country by ESPN.

A standout player for the Blue Devils in his freshman season, Filipowski earned ACC Rookie of the Year honors and was named the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP as well. Leading Duke in both points (15.1) and rebounds (9.0) per game, he also led the D1 in double-doubles (16).

Kyle Filipowski Stats Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 15.1 16.8 RPG 9.0 8.3 APG 1.6 2.9 SPG 1.3 1.0 BPG 0.7 1.6 FG% 44.1% 50.4% 3P% 28.2% 35.1%

In returning to Duke after fellow big man Dereck Lively II declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, a player already projected to be a first-round pick looked to improve his draft stock with his play in 2023-24.

Make no mistake, Filipowski has done just that. Nearly a year later, Filipowski is averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point range, looking like every bit of a lottery pick all the while.

Filipowski changes the frontcourt dynamic

Blend of size and skill is unmatched by any player on the Pistons roster

Kyle Filipowski's fit with the Pistons is simple. Capable of playing beside Jalen Duren in the frontcourt or as a center himself, his ability to score inside the paint and outside the arc at his size will lead to a mismatch situation.

Opposing teams will either have to concede open looks to the big man from beyond the arc, place a smaller player on him, or have one of their big men guard him out on the perimeter. All three options will favor the Pistons, who typically face congested lanes as a result of defenses being unconcerned about their presence on the perimeter.

This is often the case even when Detroit starts a genuine three-point threat, like Isaiah Stewart or Simone Fontecchio, at power forward. For one, both Stewart and Fontecchio are more akin to small forwards than big men physically, allowing defenses to keep smaller players on them rather than sacrificing their rim protection.

Furthermore, neither Stewart nor Fontecchio are high-quality post-up players, lending themselves to defenses and keeping smaller players on them. Lastly, neither Stewart nor Fontecchio are above-the-rim athletes, diminishing their threat as cutters or receivers on high-low big-to-big passers.

Conversely, Filipowski has the size, athleticism, post-up ability, and 3-point prowess to force opposing teams into tough choices. In fact, the Pistons could opt to play Filipowski at center on offense, with Jalen Duren shifting to power forward.

Such an arrangement would create more space for the drives and cuts of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson.

To that point, Duren is similar to Stewart and Fontecchio in that his size isn't imposing. However, he's a vertical threat that the defenses have to keep a body on because of his ability to finish above the rim.

Detroit Pistons starting lineup post-draft Position Player G Cade Cunningham G Jaden Ivey F Ausar Thompson F-C Jalen Duren F-C Kyle Filipowski

Due to Filipowski's abilities as a passer on the drive or out of the short roll, this is a particularly interesting wrinkle to his selection. To add, Filipowski's combination of size, shooting touch, and passing ability also makes him a potential playmaking hub for the Pistons out of the pinch post.

The actions that they can run with Filipowski in this role will benefit not only Duren, but athletic downhill scorers in Ivey and Thompson as well.

At the other end of the floor, a position switch could favor Detroit as well. Though he has the potential to be an above-average interior defender, Duren's lack of height and off-ball awareness as a backline defender limits his impact at that end. Those aren't concerns that the Pistons will have with Filipowski though.

While the Blue Devil's big man isn't projected to be an elite shot-blocker due to his lack of top-end vertical athleticism, his length, positioning, basketball IQ, and communication speak to his potential as a defensive anchor.

Will Filipowski be the No. 1 pick?

Pistons should move down in the 2024 NBA Draft

Though a consensus lottery pick, Filipowski isn't in the running to be selected No. 1 overall. With that being said, the Pistons should still draft him.

However, they would be wise to move back a bit in the 2024 NBA Draft, particularly if they land a top-three pick. Not only should this allow them to still select Filipowski, it will also net them additional draft assets.

The Pistons own all of their first-round picks through 2030. Nonetheless, stocking their draft cupboard increases their roster flexibility. Whether they want to use their additional draft assets themselves or to utilize them in a trade down the line, it's an approach that many shrewd organizations have taken.