Highlights Rookie-scaled contracts are the league's most cost-effective deals, and competitive teams now bank on them to gain an edge.

The draft offers a way to inject talent for a marginal cost, as the new CBA makes it hard for high-spending teams to complete trades or sign free agents.

Teams are leveraging rookie contracts' minimal cap holds to gain financial flexibility.

For the past 12 months leading up to last Wednesday in Brooklyn, scouts, insiders, and pundits alike declared that the 2024 NBA Draft would be the worst in decades.

And yet, it might have ended up being the one no teams wanted to pass up on.

When the San Antonio Spurs were on the clock with their 8th pick on Wednesday, most expected them to secure another long-term project to complement their young core around Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. Instead, they traded the selection for a distant first-round pick and a pick swap to the Minnesota Timberwolves – who selected Rob Dillingham, hoping that the raw prospect’s offensive flair would boost their win-now ambitions.

This trade, more than just surprising given the nature of the picks involved and both teams’ situations, was a microcosm of the evolving team-building strategies shaped by the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). In an era where spending more is as necessary as it may end up prejudicial, rookie-scaled contracts have become the league’s most coveted assets – and contending teams have now become the biggest buyers.

Striking Cost-Effectiveness

Rookie deals have long been some of the league’s most valuable contracts

The first three to four years of an NBA player’s career typically define their future outlook. By their second or third season, some players will have unfortunately faded into the league’s abysses, others will carve up a serviceable role for themselves within their teams, and a select few will emerge as franchise cornerstones. But all will be neutral-to-good-to-great financial assets.

On average, players on rookie-scaled contracts occupy just eight to two percent of their team’s salary cap, and they most often end up rocketing above their contract’s expectations. Last season, Alperen Sengun, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams, Paolo Banchero, and many others were spearheading their teams while making up, on average, less than five percent of their team’s total salary.

Graphic obtained via @aop_nba on X.

Even those with modest yet notable influence on their team’s success prove to be fantastic contracts when they’re able to contribute. Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard’s shooting steadied the Celtics’ bench production all the way through the franchise’s first NBA title in more than a decade, just as Christian Braun and Peyton Watson extended the Denver Nuggets’ championship window with their dynamic versatility.

In many respects, the cost-effectiveness of rookie-scaled contracts is the NBA’s most glaring loophole, and the newest CBA just reinforced that exponentially.

Operating Under the Premises of a “Hard” Cap

Teams are adjusting their roster-building approach to the newest CBA

As with any change of regulations, it’ll be a thorough process for teams to fully grasp what this new CBA implies and how to best exploit it. The draconical roster-building constraints imposed by the second "apron" have apparently led some front offices to operate as though they were under a "hard" cap.

Yet, simultaneously, investing money beyond the cap remains vital to contend. The Boston Celtics will be well above the second “apron” for the foreseeable future, directly reducing their roster flexibility, but they have already stacked enough talent and the new CBA makes it hard to acquire talent, not retain it. The Minnesota Timberwolves face a similar financial situation, but they do not possess nearly the same optionality within the roster despite being equally constrained by the cap.

That’s precisely why, around a month after the Dallas Mavericks exposed their blatant need for another spark in the halfcourt, the Timberwolves traded distant assets for a highly-perfectible prospect despite their pressing expectations. As Minnesota is projected to be above the second apron next season, adding the complementary talent they need via free agency or trade was virtually impossible, so they’ve done it through the NBA Draft, for just around $5 million in salary (which will add $28 million in tax, but again, this is a pay-to-win league).

Whereas they used to be seen as expandable by contending teams in exchange for experienced contributors that could get you over the hump, draft picks are now the ultimate asset to add talent at a marginal cost with a higher upside. Starting now, we should see increasingly more competitive teams banking on the precocious contributions of younger players, like the Minnesota Timberwolves just did.

This shift in how teams view picks – as a way to inject talent at a pivotal stage in their contending cycle for a marginal cost – was all over Wednesday’s draft. The Philadelphis 76ers, whose 16th pick had been thrown around in various packages for a win-now piece prior to the draft, chose to select Duke’s freshman Jared McCain instead. This shouldn’t be seen as Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office lacking aggressiveness on the trade market, but rather as them locking up a burgeoning sharpshooter for the rest of Embiid’s prime at a fraction of their cap space.

Maximizing the Margins to Free Up the Center

Rookie contracts’ low cap holds give teams additional financial flexibility

Around a year ago, Tyrese Maxey watched as many of his peers from the 2020 NBA Draft secured lucrative deals. LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Edwards all inked five-year, maximum contracts potentially worth up to $260 million, while Desmond Bane, Devin Vassell, and Jaden McDaniels signed deals exceeding $25 million per year. Maxey was regarded just as highly by his franchise as these players are by theirs, and yet, he was the only one left without an extension offer.

A year later, the Sixers and Tyrese Maxey announced they agreed to a new five-year, maximum salary contract as soon as the 2024 free agency opened. The timing of that deal was all but coincidental; the Sixers aimed to gain an edge, and they got it.

By waiting to sign Tyrese Maxey to a new deal until he became a free agent, rather than extending him a year earlier, the Sixers entered the 2024 free agency with just Maxey’s $13 million cap hold on their books instead of his soon-to-be $35.1 million contract. This $22 million difference increased the Sixers’ cap space from $36 million to $58 million, which they used to offer Paul George a four-year, $213 million contract.

The Sixers just bypassed a CBA designed to allow teams to exceed the cap to retain talent, not to acquire it, and they did it while leveraging Maxey’s incredibly low rookie cap hold. Teams all around the league now seem to have understood the structural advantage offered by maneuvering rookie contract cap holds, as only Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes from the lottery of the 2021 Draft have agreed to contract extensions with their teams so far.

This strategy means players like Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs may have to wait until next summer to potentially sign extensions with their respective teams. By delaying these deals, teams can maintain more financial flexibility for next offseason when high-profile names like Lauri Markkanen, Rudy Gobert, and Jimmy Butler are projected to be free agents.

Just a year after its introduction on July 1, 2023, the new CBA and its stringent apron rules have already reshaped the league's landscape and transformed how front offices approach roster-building. The era of parity and financial moderation within the NBA has definitively begun, and rookie-scaled contracts may be its strongest antidote.