Highlights Matas Buzelis is predicted to be a safe and reliable NBA pro pick with a solid offensive and defensive skill set.

Buzelis needs to improve his three-point shooting and add muscle to maximize his potential in the NBA.

Player comparisons point to Jalen Johnson and Pascal Siakam as potential stylistic inspirations for Buzelis.

The last year of the NBA G League Ignite development program produced a handful of worthy candidates for this year's NBA Draft. The team has a solid history overall of players coming out of their program and looking like good NBA pros.

Some of the best players to come through the NBA's alternative to the NCAA include Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Scoot Henderson. Entering this year's draft will be the talents of: Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis, and Tyler Smith.

Holland suffered a hand injury during his season with the Ignite that would require surgery, ending his campaign. When he did, it was Buzelis who stepped into the spotlight for the team and started turning scouts' heads.

Buzelis took the opportunity and pretty much locked himself into a position in everyone's top ten selections when it comes to this year's mock drafts. The young combo forward possesses the type of size and skills that teams gush over.

When June 26th rolls around, one can expect to hear his name called pretty early by Adam Silver on day one of the draft. The question is, what kind of value does the selection of Buzelis bring to the organization that is selecting him?

The Safest Pick In The 2024 Draft

There's very little reason to believe Buzelis won't be a good NBA pro

Of all the picks in the lottery this year, one can easily make the argument that Buzelis has the safest and most reliable floor of the players available. The only other player who would possibly push him for that title would be Dalton Knecht.

Buzelis just has so many likable features to his game that it makes anyone watching him believe it would be extremely unlikely for him to not find his footing as a solid role player, at the least. He brings a lot to the table.

Buzelis' Stats With The Ignite PPG 14.1 RPG 6.9 APG 1.9 BPG 1.9 FG% 45.5

Buzelis has a great knack for getting himself into his spots on the basketball court. He knows where his best opportunities to put the ball into the basket are and leverages his frame very well to both get there and score once he does.

Buzelis has a great feel for the game offensively on the whole. The numbers don't necessarily pop off the charts, but he's a good passer for his position. Buzelis has almost everything he needs to project as a reliable option offensively from day one.

Standing at six feet ten inches coupled with his overall ability on that end, Buzelis should project to be a very switchable defender in the NBA. He's shown good defensive instincts when it comes to blocking shots and has showcased a solid ability to stay in front of the opposition. Being a switchable defender is always worth its weight in gold for an NBA team nowadays.

Buzelis' offensive skill paired with his size and projected upside on both ends should carve him out a role immediately on almost any team that drafts him.

A Potential Offensive Juggernaut

Buzelis' NBA ceiling will rely heavily on a few key swing factors

For Buzelis, there are a couple of factors to keep an eye on that will dictate his future in the NBA. If both of these things fall into place, there would be reason to believe he could exceed a lot of expectations in terms of what his ceiling in the league will be.

Buzelis's Areas of Improvement 3P% 26.1 Weight 197 lbs

The biggest thing Buzelis can do to help himself at the next level is figure out his three-point shot. The good news is he has received plenty of practice shooting behind the NBA three-point line due to playing in the G League as opposed to a college setting. The bad news is he wasn't knocking that shot down.

Buzelis' percentage is woeful from beyond the arc. Until that shot starts dropping with regularity, he will face some issues in terms of the offensive impact he can have on a team.

The good news for anyone who watched Buzelis play is that his shooting mechanics are actually pretty good. For someone who struggled as much with the percentages as Buzelis did, one would think he has an ugly jumper. He doesn't. This fix feels like it'll be just a matter of time.

The other major thing that would benefit Buzelis' ceiling at the pro level would be adding muscle. For a player as tall and lengthy as he is, Buzelis is listed at a somewhat unimpressive and slender weight.

Buzelis is only nineteen years old, so this is something that should come to him naturally as he grows into his adult body. Having the extra muscle would really aid someone who is already very talented at leveraging his frame offensively.

The overall ceiling for Buzelis at the NBA level is an interesting discussion. With everything falling into place for him, he could turn out to be a good second to third option on a competitive team.

Buzelis' NBA Counterparts

The mold for Buzelis is unique

It's hard to look at these big forwards and zero in on which other big forwards they are reminiscent of sometimes. Player comparisons are never meant to be taken literally, they are always quite liberal. However, even then, finding an adequate comparison can be difficult.

With his breakout in the 2023-2024 season, one can look to Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson as someone who has some similar shades in terms of his play styles.

Jalen Johnson's 23-24 season stats PPG 16.0 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 FG% 51.1 3P% 35.5

A big factor in Johnson's breakout this season was his ability to knock down the three-ball. He had shot below thirty percent in his first two seasons. It feels eerily similar to the discussion that was just had with Buzelis.

In a best-case scenario, perhaps Buzelis could look somewhat similar to someone like Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam. Pascal has been a very productive player throughout his NBA career, being positioned highly in every offensive pecking order since his breakout season.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon.