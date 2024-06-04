Highlights Nikola Topić showcases a high basketball IQ, making him a trustworthy point guard prospect.

The NBA Draft is approaching faster than one would think. While the eyes of basketball fans will be upon the NBA Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, there are 28 other teams out there whose main focus is likely to prepare for June 26th.

Everyone should know by now that when it comes to the NBA Draft, the scouting process isn't an exact science. Teams will put their best foot forward when it comes to analyzing the upcoming group of soon-to-be rookies, and yet every year there are stories of players who exceeded expectations or fell short of them.

This is important to keep in mind when looking at the modest expectations that scouts have for this year's draft class. While no one is saying they are necessarily wrong about the overall assessment of the quality of the class, there is always talent to be found. With the right situation and development team, one can never truly know who will reach stardom in the league.

One of the players who should have the chance to reach those levels in the NBA is international prospect Nikola Topić. While there isn't a concrete consensus on whom the best point guard in the class is, Topić's name consistently circulates in the top three.

The question is, can he take the promise that he has displayed overseas and effectively translate it to the NBA? The foundation for a good player is already there, but the red flags in his swing factors will play a pivotal role in what his ceiling can be.

A Steady, Reliable Point Guard

Topić's ability to run an offense should not be questioned by anyone

The framework for Topić to be a trustworthy option at the point guard position from day one is absolutely there. One trait that will undeniably impress any team looking at his film is his basketball IQ.

Topić reads the game at an exceptional level for someone who is only eighteen years old and has spent time playing professionally in Europe among grown men. He has great court vision and a good feel for the game overall offensively, allowing him to pilot an offense at levels above his years.

Topić's 23–24 Stats Category Stat PPG 14.5 APG 5.5 TOV 2.3 FG% 49.8 3P% 30.6

Part of that basketball IQ involves his ability to play a good change-of-pace game as an individual. A trait that players like Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have really thrived with in recent years is the ability to shift gears offensively. They'll lull you to sleep before turning on the wheels and attacking the defense. This is a skill that can be found in Topić's repertoire.

Topić has great size for the position as a bigger guard, and he uses it well in this regard. His slashing ability should be one of his main selling points. His ability to finish at the rim might be the best of any guard in this draft class.

With the offensive package that Topić possesses, he will surely find a team towards the top of the draft that is in desperate need of steady point guard play and will jump at the opportunity to draft him. There's good reason to believe Topić has what is needed to have a long career in the NBA as a starting point guard. If not, at worst, a sixth man off the bench that provides an offensive spark.

The One Factor That Will Make-Or-Break Topić's NBA Ceiling

There are a couple of swing factors for Topić, but one stands out above the rest

There are a couple of areas of Topić's game that will be small to medium-sized swing factors for his NBA ceiling. Then, there's the massive elephant in the room when it comes to his NBA outlook.

Starting off with the former, one area that teams will likely want to see improvement out of Topić is his off-ball game. To put it less kindly, Topić needs to develop one. As it currently stands, his impact when he is not on the ball is minimal to non-existent. You'd ideally like to see someone of his size be an effective cutter when the ball isn't in his hands. Otherwise, he's really letting his physical tools go to waste.

Topić's Listings Height 6 ft 6 in Weight 201 pounds Wingspan 7 ft 0 in

Speaking of letting physical tools go to waste, there's a conversation that needs to be had about his defense. Don't be mistaken, Topić is not a bad defender by any means. However, for someone with the natural gifts that he has, you'd like him to be able to take advantage of them more.

If Topić was more consistently engaged on the defensive end, he could be a very reliable defender. To be fair, this is one that could just take the right coach and defensive scheme in the NBA. Again, he's not a bad defender. It's the effort on that end which comes into question a bit.

Finally, there's the elephant in the room. Topić is not a good perimeter shooter. It cannot be overstated how much of an impact this could have on his NBA ceiling. If Topić were to have a reliable three-point shot, he would have a case for being the best player in the class. As it currently stands, it remains a wait-and-see game about whether he can add that to his arsenal. If he does, he'll be dangerous.

Topić's NBA counterparts

The comparisons to Topić are a little tricky

When looking at Topić's game and trying to assess an NBA player comparison, nothing really feels exactly on the nose of one or two individuals standing out. Player comparisons should always be taken relatively loosely, but even then, this one is tricky.

There are times when Topić's game is somewhat reminiscent of Spurs legend Manu Ginobili in the way they attack the basket and run an offense when the ball is in their hands. Again, these are not meant to be taken tit-for-tat.

If you're looking for a modern-day comparison, Gilgeous-Alexander is really the closest resemblance that stands out. However, to say that Topić will hit the peaks in the NBA that Shai has is not the message being delivered here in the slightest. They play a similar style, but nowhere near to the same quality. Topić will likely never hit levels as high as what Gilgeous-Alexander has done.

For whatever it's worth though, the potential to be the best player in a weak draft class is there for Topić. A lot of that potential will be directly tied to his development as a shooter, opening up the rest of his offensive game. If that happens, things could really fall into place for a long and very successful career for Topić.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon.