Highlights Nikola Topic suffered a non-contact knee injury in the ABA League Finals, missing the remainder of the games.

Injury may impact Topic's draft stock due to concerns about his left knee.

Topic, a projected top-five pick, is considered the best point guard in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Nikola Topic played just six minutes in game one of the ABA League Finals between the Crvena Zvezda and the Partizan Mozzart before leaving the game after suffering a non-contact left knee injury. The projected top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft was driving to the basket late in the third quarter before suffering an awkward landing. After the awkward landing, Topic was unable to stand and was helped off the court by the medical staff.

Topic underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning which showed that he had suffered a sprained left knee. This was the same knee that the 20-year-old had injured in January that kept him off the basketball court for over four months.

Topic will sit out the remaining games of the ABA League Finals. He is expected to be a full participant in workouts in June ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

What This Means for Topic's Draft Stock

With this injury, Topic could fall in the upcoming NBA Draft

Before the injury, Nikola Topic was projected to be taken in the top five of the upcoming NBA Draft. Most mock drafts have him being selected anywhere between the second and seventh picks.

Nikola Topic Stats - Adriatic and EuroLeague Category Stat G 28 PPG 10.2 AST 4.1 STL 0.6 FG% 49.5% 3PT% 24.7% Height/Weight 6-6/201lbs

With this being the second injury to his left knee, he may end up falling outside the top five if teams are worried about his injury history. His first knee injury had him out for more than four months, and he played just 28 games this season between the Adriatic and EuroLeague. In his three appearances after returning to the Crvena Zvezda, he averaged 5.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals over 16 minutes per game.

Why Topic Should Still be a Top 5 Pick

Topic is the best point guard in the 2024 NBA Draft

The 6-6 point guard has the skill set to be the point guard of the future for many NBA teams. He has already drawn comparisons to Tony Parker. Although he is not the best shooter or defender, he is serviceable at both and teams hope that he can develop in those areas. He is a great passer and good at getting to the basket.

If Topic is able to improve his shooting and defense, whoever picks him in the draft is set for both now and the future. Potential teams that may go after him include the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, both teams seeking their point guard of the future.