After completing a workout with the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, Purdue center Zach Edey revealed that he's taking part in Team Canada's training camp in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Though Canada Basketball's training camp roster has yet to be set, the following NBA players are expected to be named to the team: RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk (Raptors); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets), Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves). Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins has also discussed playing for Team Canada, though he hasn't made a hard commitment.

With that said, Canada's NBA-laden roster may be the hunted as much as they're looking to be the hunters in Paris.

Toronto Native Edey Preparing for Paris Olympics

Team Canada needs the gargantuan center in a big way

If Edey is indeed suiting up for Team Canada, it could be a big boon for their frontline.

In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Olynyk was one of their primary centers, even with Edey on the roster. It went about as well as they could have expected. As one of the most skilled big men in the league, his shooting and playmaking raised their ceiling on offense. However, he's lead-footed when moving laterally and limited by his lack of vertical explosiveness, so he was a defensive weak link.

In that same vein, while Olynyk stands tall at 6-foot-11, his impact inside on the boards is underwhelming and he's not a rim-protector. Indeed, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Olynyk averaged 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game.

Unfortunately for Team Canada, though Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell is a more fluid athlete, he's not any better as a rebounder or shot-blocker. In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Powell averaged 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game.

Battle of the Big Men (2023-24 Stats) Player PPG RPG BPG FG% Zach Edey (NCAA) 25.2 12.2 2.2 60.3 Kelly Olynyk 9.8 4.4 0.4 55.5 Dwight Powell 3.3 3.4 0.3 67.9

Meanwhile, Edey played sparingly, averaging 4.4 minutes per game. This could have been because Canada men's basketball head coach Jordi Fernandez had more trust in the professionals. Indeed, the only player to average at least 10 minutes per game under Fernandez in the FIBA World Cup who wasn't an NBA player was former Iowa State standout Melvin Ejim.

Nonetheless, at this point in their career, Edey is far and away a greater force inside than Olynyk or Powell. In the 2023-24 season, the 7-foot-5 and 299-pound big man averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game on the way to winning his second straight AP Player of the Year award. Furthermore, though he's nowhere near the shooter that Olynyk is, his nascent passing ability is reminiscent of the veteran's.

Edey could even be the difference between whether Canada comes away with a gold medal or not. If they were to face a big man like Team USA's Joel Embiid in the Olympics, his physical profile and skillset would certainly come in handy.